Parks bond measures will build more trails around the region

Riders on the Fanno Creek Trail in Hillsboro. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There are three bond measures on the ballot right now that will help pump millions into trails in Portland and beyond.

Below are blurbs on each one taken from Oregon Trails Coalition (who endorses all three) and a link to more information:

Measure 26-255 – Metro Parks and Nature Levy

The renewal of the Metro Parks and Nature Levy, will ensure continuation of an existing levy passed twice previously with strong support by voters throughout the Portland metro region. The levy funds restoration of habitat for fish and wildlife, maintenance of Metro parks and natural areas, and grants for programs that increase equitable access to nature. The measure supports the care and operations of 18,000 acres of parks, trails, and natural areas in the greater Portland area. More info here.

Meaure 34-317 – City of Tualatin

Measure 34-317 authorizes a general obligation bond to finance capital costs related to trails, natural areas, sports fields, parks and river access. It’s expected to include a new east-west trail corridor and public access point on the Tualatin River, new and improved sports fields, and parks improvements citywide. More info here.

Measure 3-589 – Happy Valley Parks

Measure 3-589 will renew a local option levy that funds the City of Happy Valley’s parks and recreation services for five years. It will not raise taxes. The levy fully funds the City’s parks and recreation services. Revenue helps protect and maintain such amenities as fields, playgrounds, trails, and picnic shelters, and provides funding for things like community events and youth and adult sports and activities. More info here.

If you’re a trails fan and want to advocate for more of them, consider taking part in the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Summit. It starts tomorrow (10/27) and runs through Saturday.