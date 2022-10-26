Parks bond measures will build more trails around the region

There are three bond measures on the ballot right now that will help pump millions into trails in Portland and beyond.
Below are blurbs on each one taken from Oregon Trails Coalition (who endorses all three) and a link to more information:
Measure 26-255 – Metro Parks and Nature Levy
The renewal of the Metro Parks and Nature Levy, will ensure continuation of an existing levy passed twice previously with strong support by voters throughout the Portland metro region. The levy funds restoration of habitat for fish and wildlife, maintenance of Metro parks and natural areas, and grants for programs that increase equitable access to nature. The measure supports the care and operations of 18,000 acres of parks, trails, and natural areas in the greater Portland area. More info here.
Meaure 34-317 – City of Tualatin
Measure 34-317 authorizes a general obligation bond to finance capital costs related to trails, natural areas, sports fields, parks and river access. It’s expected to include a new east-west trail corridor and public access point on the Tualatin River, new and improved sports fields, and parks improvements citywide. More info here.
Measure 3-589 – Happy Valley Parks
Measure 3-589 will renew a local option levy that funds the City of Happy Valley’s parks and recreation services for five years. It will not raise taxes. The levy fully funds the City’s parks and recreation services. Revenue helps protect and maintain such amenities as fields, playgrounds, trails, and picnic shelters, and provides funding for things like community events and youth and adult sports and activities. More info here.
If you’re a trails fan and want to advocate for more of them, consider taking part in the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Summit. It starts tomorrow (10/27) and runs through Saturday.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I pay over $500/month in property taxes. Any and all, no matter for what, bond measures get a big no from me.
Are you aware that Oregon limits the value to which tax rates apply and the State also limits tax rates. For any single property, total general government taxes cannot be more than $10 per $1,000 in market value, and the maximum assessed value cannot increase by more than 3% a year.
Also, according to the text above, “Measure 3-589 will renew a local option levy … it will not raise taxes.” Similarly, Measure 26-255 – Metro Parks and Nature Levy – does not increase taxes since it renews and existing levy.
The only measure that would increase taxes is the one in Tualatin, where the tax rate is estimated to increase by 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value.
Just FYI, your caption on the first image is wrong. The Fanno Creek Trail doesn’t go through Hillsboro; it’s mainly in the Beaverton and Tigard area 🙂
Has Metro given up on trying to purchase Rocky Point from Weyerhauser; invalidating the lease to NWTA for the city’s closest mountain bike trails? Seems as though Metro is more focused on conservation than building trails close enough to be accessible with minimal driving.
This bond is a No. Metro’s focus on conservation of habitat is an overreach. In the face of rapidly accelerating climate issues Metro needs to leave habitat protection and wildlife management to ODFW and instead supply its constituents with accessible facilities to minimize the need to drive to trails (which in itself is also an inequality).
It will probably pass, and we will probably lose Rocky Point. Can lead a horse to water….