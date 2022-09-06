The Monday Roundup: Driving is the new smoking, bike bus tech, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Better than corkers: A bike bus in the UK has been given permission to use signal-altering technology to allow all the students to safely get through the intersection. (The Guardian)

Bad habit: I have always loved the framing of “driving is the new smoking” and now someone has written an excellent breakdown of why this is such an apt metaphor. (Greater Greater Washington)

This article is a monstrosity: A writer forgot to leave his personal biases at the door when he sat down to write an article about e-bikes that should have been labeled an op-ed. (The Atlantic)

Carfree subsidy: Tucked inside California’s wide-ranging suite of new policies to address climate change is a $1,000 tax credit for people who live without a car. Yes, the state is paying people to not drive. (Washington Post)

Regulating cars and trucks: In the effort to level the power dynamic on our streets, what’s happening in New York state with speed limiters and truck/SUV design regulation legislation is one of the most interesting issues to watch. (Streetsblog NYC)

Car danger doc: “Part of the film’s message to non-wonks is that car culture has been so firmly embedded in the US — in its collective consciousness, its physical infrastructure, and in the language itself — that we rarely consider how it got there,” writes a review of a new PBS documentary on traffic safety. (Bloomberg)

Car-speak: We cannot unseat the dominance of cars until we understand how pervasive their influence is on our lives. This article is a great introduction to a new book that demonstrates how the windshield perspective has “colonised our thinking.” (The Guardian)

Parking and biking: We cannot created truly bike-friendly cities until we get the parking monster under control, says Portland’s own Tony Jordan and Catie Gould! (People for Bikes)

Idaho Stop, but for walking: California’s Freedom to Walk bill would do for walkers what the Idaho Stop did for bikers: Decriminalize behaviors that are natural and safe and only exist as traffic violations because of our misguided prioritization of drivers over everyone else. (California Bicycle Coalition)

Be careful what you campaign for: A mayoral candidate in Winnipeg pledged to reduce bike theft, then got his bike stolen shortly thereafter. (CBC)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!