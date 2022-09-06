The Monday Roundup: Driving is the new smoking, bike bus tech, and more

Welcome to the week.
Better than corkers: A bike bus in the UK has been given permission to use signal-altering technology to allow all the students to safely get through the intersection. (The Guardian)
Bad habit: I have always loved the framing of “driving is the new smoking” and now someone has written an excellent breakdown of why this is such an apt metaphor. (Greater Greater Washington)
This article is a monstrosity: A writer forgot to leave his personal biases at the door when he sat down to write an article about e-bikes that should have been labeled an op-ed. (The Atlantic)
Carfree subsidy: Tucked inside California’s wide-ranging suite of new policies to address climate change is a $1,000 tax credit for people who live without a car. Yes, the state is paying people to not drive. (Washington Post)
Regulating cars and trucks: In the effort to level the power dynamic on our streets, what’s happening in New York state with speed limiters and truck/SUV design regulation legislation is one of the most interesting issues to watch. (Streetsblog NYC)
Car danger doc: “Part of the film’s message to non-wonks is that car culture has been so firmly embedded in the US — in its collective consciousness, its physical infrastructure, and in the language itself — that we rarely consider how it got there,” writes a review of a new PBS documentary on traffic safety. (Bloomberg)
Car-speak: We cannot unseat the dominance of cars until we understand how pervasive their influence is on our lives. This article is a great introduction to a new book that demonstrates how the windshield perspective has “colonised our thinking.” (The Guardian)
Parking and biking: We cannot created truly bike-friendly cities until we get the parking monster under control, says Portland’s own Tony Jordan and Catie Gould! (People for Bikes)
Idaho Stop, but for walking: California’s Freedom to Walk bill would do for walkers what the Idaho Stop did for bikers: Decriminalize behaviors that are natural and safe and only exist as traffic violations because of our misguided prioritization of drivers over everyone else. (California Bicycle Coalition)
Be careful what you campaign for: A mayoral candidate in Winnipeg pledged to reduce bike theft, then got his bike stolen shortly thereafter. (CBC)
I read that Atlantic article earlier last week and thought it was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read from them. Through most of it I thought it was satire, but then I realized the writer was serious.
“Should have been labeled an op-ed”
The Atlantic is not a news magazine; it is long form analysis and opinion pieces. By being published in the magazine, it was implicitly labeled op-ed.
Thanks. Good point.
That’s kinda true, Watts. But remember that The Atlantic influences a lot of important thinkers, so when the mag runs a completely unhinged piece about e-bikes, a lot of powerful people will get into their BMWs and think “E-bikes are rubbish – good thing I’m driving a car.”
I have entertained very similar thoughts when reading articles gushing about ebikes on this website.
I read that article too a few days ago and thought that it bordered on journalistic (okay, opinion-istic) malpractice. My takeaway is that ebikes obviously give Mr. Bogost cognitive dissonance – but that’s his problem, and he shouldn’t assume that just because he can’t grok ebikes doesn’t mean that nobody else can.
This article is par for the course of at The Atlantic. It’s probably best just to avoid their stuff altogether, as there is really no filter for the author’s weird opinions and hangups. This e-bike one is just a particularly egregious example.
I got passed on Clinton by this morning by someone riding an e-something that looked a lot like a bike, but had no pedals. There’s a lot we all need to figure out.
As awful as I found the writing, the author has a point: many e-bikes are neither fish nor fowl. Too powerful for infrastructure designed originally for HPV’s, too vulnerable for the open road (for most folks).
This is a follow up to the Atlantic Article on e-bikes from Vice, and actually contains some more substantive criticisms, mostly about lack of infrastructure for e-bikes.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/88q54x/america-has-an-e-bike-problem-that-cant-be-solved-with-more-e-bikes
This is great follow article, thanks for posting:
“E-bikes don’t belong anywhere in particular on American infrastructure, which makes them both more frustrating, more dangerous, and more annoying than they otherwise could be. And it’s unnecessarily generating friction between traditional cyclists and e-bikers despite their obvious shared interests in repurposing street space from automobiles.
Before I go any further, I want to be abundantly clear that the problem is not the electric devices themselves or the riders who use them. Electric bikes are good and e-riders are no better or worse than anyone else. But, to Bogost’s point, e-bikes are new and different and (mostly) cannot be shoehorned into our existing and already inadequate infrastructure. “
Link to the PBS Street Project Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjseFSvqwBY
I took three things from The Atlantic article:
With a handle like Fred I’m not surprised you focused first on the cost/quality of the e-bike in question. IMO the bikes most people ride are often inexpensive lower-end machines and I don’t mean stolen. Even a low-end pedal or e-bike can be made to work adequately well with a few mechanical skills/tweaks. To borrow a meme from the autoheads, you don’t need a Mercedes when a Ford will do.