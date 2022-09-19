The Monday Roundup: Nondrivers, cargo bike PR, Ian’s ride, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Ian’s amazing ride: Former bike rider Ian Mackay broke the Guinness World Record for most miles in a motorized wheelchair on Sauvie Island this past summer and this article captures all of its beauty. (Sports Illustrated)

People love carfree streets: The mayor of São Paulo, Brazil faced opposition from business groups for banning cars on a major street every Sunday; but now it’s overwhelmingly popular and people want even more. (Next City)

Better Google Maps: Google has the data and the programmers needed to make much safer and lower-stress biking directions. (Protocol)

We’re the worst!: Check this data visualization that illustrates how the mighty and rich US of A has become one of the most dangerous places to drive, bike or walk in the world. (League of American Bicyclists)

Not everyone can (or wants to!) drive: Anna Zivarts lays out the case for why “nondrivers are the future” and says the fact that 1/3 of Americans don’t have a driver’s license should increase urgency for low-car policies and projects. (The Stranger)

Portland cargo bike PR: The Disaster Relief Trials event has received some well-deserved attention via a profile feature in a national magazine complete with a professional photo layout. (Wired)

Unequal pay: There’s a massive pay gap in professional women’s cycling and nearly a quarter of WorldTour riders don’t get paid to race at all. (Cycling Weekly)

Boondoggles: Keep up-to-date with America’s wasteful spending on highway expansion projects with this seventh annual report. (US PIRG)

RIP bike share: Bike share in Salem has died because it was starved for funding and its operators (a nonprofit) couldn’t keep up with maintenance. (OPB)

Power of walking: We can never have too many inspirational essays about the remarkable power of simply going for a walk. (NY Times Opinion)

Find your ride: This cool new website can help you discover which vehicle is right for you — as long as it’s not a car.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!