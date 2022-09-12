The Monday Roundup: Heavyweight fight, Boston envy, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Make them pay: A proposal in Washington D.C. would make owners of massive trucks pay an extra $500 registration fee to offset their extreme impacts on streets and human lives. (Bloomberg)

Highway error: Take a visual journey into how America’s highway builders and the politicians that enable them have displaced thousands with their projects and they just keep marching on despite a disgusting legacy of racism and exploitation. (NY Times Opinion)

Just say no to cars: A community board in New York City has done something amazing: They rejected a car dealership project simply because it sells cars. (Sunnyside Post)

The cost of EVs: Please take time to learn about what we do to the earth to mine materials needed for electric batteries. (Washington Post)

How to fix America: This article takes a much-needed systemic view of why America has so many deadly health outcomes and it proposes ways to fix them. I like how the author connects the dots between housing, transportation, and health. (The Atlantic)

This is how you do it: I am in love with the approach Boston’s Mayor Wu is taking with a clear and confident announcement that she wants to make biking better in Boston. This is the type of leadership Portland is severely lacking. (Streetsblog – City of Boston Announcement)

E-bike rebates are working: The City of Denver’s e-bike rebate program is not only wildly popular, but data provided by Portland-based Ride Report says people are using the bikes to replace car trips. (Denver Post)

Generational divide: The choices people make about car use have a lot to do with when they were born, says this writer who explores the gap between her and her mom. (New York Times)

Speed debating: Technology to limit speeds of cars and trucks is coming, and this little guide will help you argue against the haters who will fight tooth-and-nail against it. (Streetsblog)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!