The Monday Roundup: Eurocentrism, congestion pricing, cellphone laws, and more

Process or progress?*: An op-ed from Streetsblog Mass is very relevant to Portland and it touched off a firestorm when its author criticized the approach of northern European cities because they don’t engage enough with marginalized communities. (*Yes, I realize it’s not either/or.)
Free transit: There’s a growing movement for fare-free transit in Canada as environmental activists see it as the bedrock of a Green New Deal.
Make driving expensive: The effort to impose congestion pricing in New York City took a major step forward as the project’s environmental assessment turned up great news for supporters of the plan.
When speeding is impossible: New York City has taken a very exciting step toward safer streets by installing speed limiting technology in their fleet vehicles. Hopefully other cities follow suit (good morning Commissioner Hardesty!).
Freeway fight pioneers: OPB has a must-read piece on transportation activism that chronicles the wonderful work of former Earl Blumenauer police staffer Meeky Blizzard (hi Meeky!) and her work in the 1990s to fight freeway expansion in Washington County.
Car culture consequence: A woman who sped through a Los Angeles intersection and killed five people in a fiery crash had 13 prior wrecks on her record and is now charged with murder.
Get your money: Two veteran safe streets advocates (Melissa Balmer and Leah Shahum) shares insights on Streetsblog about how to tap into a new $1 billion federal grant program that can fund vision zero and complete streets projects.
Broader laws are better: The International Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) researched cellphone laws and found that states with laws that cover a broader range of behaviors had fewer rear-end crashes.
Not exactly “lazy”: Newly published research compared physical activity in electric bike riders to non e-bike riders and found that due to increased travel distances there’s not much difference in how much exercise they get.
Jargon-free zone: Check out this explainer from BikeRadar that seeks to demystify all the jargon used to explain bike parts and components.
RE Car culture consequence: Blaming this horrific crash on “car culture” is like blaming the death of Michelle Go (in NYC) on “subway culture”.
The thing I don’t understand is how why any insurance company was willing to give her a policy after 12 prior crashes. And how someone with a driving record like that hadn’t accumulated enough tickets to have her license revoked. Unless, of course, LA has also ceased enforcing traffic laws.
The article did not mention insurance. Do you have any evidence that the driver who allegedly killed 5 people was insured?
Allegedly?
ok…allegedly murdered. (i realize almost everything fair about our legal system is being undermined by the radical christianist supreme court but this is still technically how it is supposed to work.)
you answered your own question Watts. Perhaps I have a more expansive definition of “car culture” than you are used to. To me, it’s the systemic forces that keep driving cars at the center of American life. Without those forces being so strong, I don’t think this crash would have happened.
I’m not sure I follow you — insurance is a for-profit business that understands risk, and they don’t make business decisions based on “car culture”. I guess you could argue that not enforcing traffic laws is a symptom of car culture, but I’m not sure I would agree with that. The driver has been charged with murder.
But, as Soren points out, I am assuming the driver was insured, that she had a valid license, and that her driving was chronically bad enough to attract the attention of law enforcement. I have no evidence for any of these.
Or that an urban city street could be built that somehow allows a relatively sober driver to rev up to 90 mph before killing several innocent pedestrians. And yet we keep building such streets everywhere. It’s as if we as a society aim for communal suicide through our transportation environmental design (and technology). We don’t necessarily need guns and an overused 2nd amendment to kill large numbers of innocent people, cars and poor roadway design seem to work just as well.
If my physics are right, a car capable of accelerating from 0 to 90 in 10 seconds could reach 90mph from a dead stop in about 650 ft. How do we design functional streets that make this impossible?
I don’t see any way to address street safety without addressing driving behavior.
Process or Progress: When I was a MURP student in the late 1990s, a group of us visited Vancouver BC and talked planning with some UBC planning students. They pointed out that the original Skytrain line from downtown to Surrey was shoved through the poorest and least vocal neighborhoods, much like 1970s freeways in the USA, and that the agency that reviews and has the final say-so on environmental issues for transportation is the province (BC) and not the federal government (Ottawa), while the transportation agency designing and building the system (BC Transit) is also provincial. Guess what the environment impact statement said?
When I visit Europe, I do note that most poor minorities don’t live in the inner touristy parts of town (even if they work there), but in suburban hellholes of high ugly concrete towerblock apartments, particularly around Paris, London, Glasgow, Leeds, Brussels, Lille, and most German, Italian and Dutch cities. The areas are not particularly bike friendly, but until this article I wasn’t aware that they are also by and large transit-poor. That they lack other amenities is pretty obvious as they tend to be the center of major riots against police.
And while we white Americans have an extraordinary awful record on how we’ve treated slaves and former slaves, indigenous groups and nations, immigrants and refugees, and of course each other, the same sort of record in any European country is if anything even worse than here. French versus colonial North Africans, Germans versus Turks and other middle eastern immigrants, Swiss versus the majority in the country who aren’t allowed citizenship, Belgians versus Congolese, Dutch versus Indonesians, British versus Irish, Afro-Caribbeans and Indians, Canadians versus Metis, and so on and so forth. And that record is relatively benign and enlightened compared to their record in the 1930s and 40s.
Re congestion pricing. This is a step in the right direction. But I worry that all the billions in road infrastructure will end up sold to the rich at a massive discount so they can speed around while the poor are forced to wait for the bus. Better to not build (or remove) the wasteful road infrastructure in the first place. The public should not be in the business of subsidizing polluting, wasteful transportation for the rich.