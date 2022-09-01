PBOT unveils project ideas for North Portland in Motion plan

The big reveal is here!
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has spent the last 16 months learning about the needs and nuances of our city’s northern peninsula and they just released a list of projects they’d like to build in order to make it nicer for biking, walking, and taking transit.
North Portland in Motion is a planning process that launched in April 2021. After doing a bunch of outreach, PBOT said in a statement today that, “We have consistently heard that North Portlanders would like to see an emphasis on safer speeds, crossings and biking options for community members of all ages.”
Also today, they launched an online open house that shares 38 different projects to accomplish those goals. The projects are broken into four categories: Corridor Improvements, Critical Connections, Neighborhood Greenways, Public Spaces and Mobility Hubs. There’s a map (below) where you can click and learn about each one.
There are several very exciting projects on the list. Imagine if we got:
- new bike lanes on N Willamette Blvd from the railroad cut to downtown St. Johns;
- a new north-south neighborhood greenway on N Montana between Alberta and Rosa Parks Way (as an alternative to Interstate Ave);
- new bike lanes on N Interstate between Killingsworth and Lombard;
- traffic calming and safer crossings on N Portsmouth between Willamette and Columbia;
- or a new path along Columbia to (finally!) connect the end of the Peninsula Crossing Trail.
And beyond traditional infrastructure projects, they’ve also included six potential plaza and “mobility hub” locations:
- Downtown St. Johns Plaza
- Charleston Street Plaza
- New Columbia Mobility Hub
- University of Portland Mobility Hub
- Downtown Kenton Mobility Hub
- Arbor Lodge Park Plaza
It’s all possible with this plan.
Of course, there won’t be any money directly tied to NPIM; but PBOT has a track record of spending money (as it becomes available) as directed by these “In Motion” plans (*See exciting update below. There is money!). The adoption of a plan like this also helps create the political urgency required for funding to appear — so it’s a positive feedback loop all around.
*UPDATE, 12:20 pm: Turns out, PBOT actually does already have money lined up for this. So far they’ve set aside $500,000 from the Fixing Our Streets (gas tax) program, $100,000 from their Pedestrian Network funding program, and $80,000 from the Missing Links program. PBOT tells me they plan to spend this money in the first two years after the plan is adopted.
How do we tell PBOT which ones to build first? Visit the online open house and make your priorities and insights known.
PBOT will take this feedback, mesh it with their other core values (like equity, feasibility, and so on), run it all up the political flagpole and come up with a “Top Tier” project list later this fall.
According to their latest timeline, they’ll continue to refine the project list and find funding sources from fall through spring of 2023 and then get the plan passed by council that summer.
If it all goes according to plan, I bet we could see some of the best projects in NPIM get installed early next summer. So get to that open house and help make it happen. The open house closes September 30th.
As the Overlook liaison on the community advisory group, I’m a huge proponent of (and obviously a little partial to):
Ainsworth
-one of the highest ridership streets already in Portland and I led a pedalpalooza ride about it!
Montana
-low-stress access to groceries for the rapidly densifying Interstate Corridor
Interstate
The biggest hurdle was the hill going up from Greeley, but I see this less of a barrier for some bikers as we see more ebikes in the mix. The interstate corridor really can be the gateway to North Portland and provides direct access to the many businesses. Why there’s still a gap in the corridor and its 2022 is insane.
My big hope is that these Overlook/Arbor Lodge projects get implemented sooner rather than later as the friction to implement them with increasing demand for on-street parking and vehicle access is only getting higher with this massive wave of pending development in the interstate corridor. We need more housing close to transit, but we also need safe, accessible streets for all ages and abilities to bike in these areas to really let new residents live car-free. Overlook/Arbor Lodge/Kenton really is ripe for all of that.
Also if anyone has the time, NoPIM folks at PBOT will be at Movies in the Park at Overlook Park tonight, probably around 6:30-7:30. I think they’d love to hear from folks!
Thanks Nic. Your work on this stuff is greatly appreciated. Totally agree with you about the gaps on Interstate. And Ainsworth too! It’s like the entire street is a desire line. PBOT needs to respond to the demand!
I’m glad that PBOT spent all that time and money to figure out that people want better transit, safer crossings, and traffic calming. Literally no possible way to know that without spending tons of money!
I for one am I excited to see the paint deployment in the neighborhood! Lets Make NoPo ‘Sharrow City, USA’!
Cynicism achieves nothing.
I’d argue that the pedestrian and bike communities acceptance and support of performative outreach like this and the mediocre/unsafe projects that will result from this has achieved a higher death rate on our streets.
As long as PBOT prioritizes commuter speeds through my neigborhood, nothing will improve. Who cares about ‘greenways’ when PBOT refuses to implement traffic calming on them? Who cares about bike lanes when PBOT refuses to lay down more than paint?
It’s all performative nonsense. Do you think they needed the community to know that N Smith was dangerous? What about “learning” the connection for the PCT to the Slough trail sucked?
We pay a lot of money to get experts. Pointless “outreach” to the community is just to make us feel heard before they ignore actual problems.
This is exciting stuff! I’ll be moving soon, and while I’ve enjoyed an easy bike commute from where I’m at in Portland currently (begins along Willamette) I’ve been skeeved about the journey from my new place (North of Columbia, near George Middle School) to the known and relatively calm commute I already do along Willamette.
While none of this directly eases the stretch of Marcum crossing Columbia/Columbia Way/Fessenden that I’m concerned about in particular, just the fact that the city is actively working to improve the area gives me hope.
Why are Swan Island, all of the major industrial, commercial and recreational destinations north of Columbia Blvd, and all of the North Portland street between N Missiouri and N Vancouver excluded? These areas are critical to transportation in North Portland.