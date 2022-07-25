The Monday Roundup: America’s deadliest road, cars in parks, Nick Offerman, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days.

An ode to our mode: This wonderful reflection on what cycling means to NPR journalist Bill Chappell is a much-needed reminder of why the mere act of pedaling can be so deeply necessary for some of us.

Cars in parks: Slate says a decision by the National Park Service to let drivers back into a formerly carfree park in Washington D.C. is, “is a perfect example of some of the blind spots of modern American environmentalism.”

Times has changed: Feels like the pendulum has officially swung when the editorial board of the LA Times comes out in support of prioritizing people spaces over parking spaces.

E-bike charging: Given my interest in seeing governments investment in EV-bike charging at a commensurate level of EV-cars, this new e-bike charging station made by Saris caught my eye.

Traffic safety and race: The latest national numbers say that the rate of Black Americans as victims in fatal traffic crashes went up 23% in 2020 compared to the previous year, the largest of any racial group.

Free transit in Boston: Given how split Portlanders are on the idea of free public transit, I think it’s a good idea to read about how Boston is faring under the policy thanks to (relatively) newly elected Mayor Michelle Wu.

Nick Offerman rides a bike: The wonderful actor from Parks & Recreation shares tales of his bike commutes in New York City and Los Angeles and throws stinging barbs at jerks in cars.

Bike thieves really suck: A Portland man who got an e-bike after suffering a traumatic brain injury only to have it stolen the first day he rode it (thieves cut through a pole!), is raising money via GoFundMe to buy a(nother) new bike.

Deep dive on a deadly road: This must-read Vox piece explains the national traffic death crisis through the lens of America’s most deadly road, US-19 in Florida.

E-bike insurance: The Wall Street Journal has some good advice on how to make sure you have insurance coverage while riding your e-bike or e-scooter.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!