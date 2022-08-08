The Monday Roundup: Politics of cars, Rad lawsuit, Russell Wilson’s silly truck, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Politics and petro-masculinity: “Here in the heartland, white nationalism feeds on gas, gunpowder, oil, and testosterone,” reads a really important piece from The Nation about how cars have become weaponized by some Americans on the political right.

Rad lawsuit: The family of a girl seriously injured in a crash on a Rad Power e-bike is suing the company for negligence in a high-profile case that is causing a lot of buzz and finger-pointing in the bike industry.

Right on red is wrong: Legislators in Washington D.C. are looking to not just legalize the “Idaho Stop” for bicycle riders, they also are considering a bill that would prohibit drivers from turning right on red.

No deal: The big climate legislation passed by the Biden Administration is yet another massive subsidy for the auto industry and it has completely left out bicycles from the EV incentive language.

Long arm of the law: I’m so grateful that the Portland Police no longer seem to have the time or inclination to mess with bicycle riders the way they do in Toronto.

Ungrateful automakers: And of course, despite another purchase incentive for e-cars, the auto industry is still complaining that the bill doesn’t go far enough for their interests. Boo hoo!

Russell Wilson’s silly truck: Pro football superstar Russell Wilson’s decked-out supertruck is so absurd that it has forced one of his biggest fans to re-think their relationship.

More e-bike news! E-bikes are so hot right now you can’t avoid them in the headlines… This piece in WaPo covers the growing pains with other road (and sidewalk!) users that constantly plagues e-bikes.

Tour winner: Annemiek van Vleuten rode to a dominating win in the Tour de France Femmes as the popular and widely-watched race injected new interest in women’s cycling.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week.