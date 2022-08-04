Weekend Event Guide: Bon Voyage Mr. Igleheart, Rivendells, racing, and more

Experience this in north Portland Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland

Here’s our carefully selected list of events and rides that are worthy of your attention this weekend…

But first… Thank you to our sponsor Gorge Pass, who’d like to remind you that you can get unlimited rides on all the Gorge transit shuttles for you, a friend, and your bikes through the of the year for just $40! Visit gorgepass.com/bikes for a map of trip ideas and routes.

Friday, August 5th

Breakfast on the Bridge – 7:00 to 9:00 am on Flanders Bridge (NW)

The B on B crew has been busy this summer because they are awesome, and they are celebrating 20 years of free coffee and treats for passersby. More info here.

Christopher Igleheart Bon Voyage Party – 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Breadwinner Cycles (N)

Christopher is a legendary framebuilder and Portland gem who I am kicking myself for never interviewing on the BP Podcast! Now he’s packing up and moving to France. Come join friends and fans for a party to wish him well. More info here.

Saturday, August 6th

Oregon Crit Championships – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at University of Portland (N)

Fast and fun racing action on the beautiful U of P campus would be a great way to kick off your weekend. More info here.

PDX Love Fest – 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Gladys Bikes (N)

Part pop-up maker faire, part shop party, and part social bike ride, this event will introduce you to cool products and cool people. Did I mention there will be yummy food? More info here.

Riven-delicious Ride – 1:30 at Willamette Park (S)

If you have a Rivendell or are just a big fan, this is the ride for you. Or maybe you just want to ride all of the bikeway updates on Naito Parkway? Either way, this cruise will end up at Rivendell geekery epicenter of Golden Pliers Bike Shop in NoPo. More info here.

Robbin Hood Rally: Archery Bike Ride – 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Wallace Park (NW)

Expel some economic and inequality angst by grabbing your arrows and riding to the archery range in Washington Park with like-minded friends. More info here.

Sunday, August 7th

Portland Bicycling Club Annual Picnic and Ride – 9:30 am at Columbia Park (N)

Looking for folks to ride bikes with? Come check out Portland’s oldest bike club for some riding and relaxin’ at an old-fashioned park picnic. Show up in the AM for the group ride and/or just meet at the park around 12 noon for the picnic. More info here.

Memorial Ride for Martin Crommie – 10:00 am at Mayfly Taproom (N)

Advocates from Bike Loud PDX will host this gathering to pay respects and to remember Martin, who was killed by a driver while he biked home on July 10th. More info here.

CCC Sidewalk Sale – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at CCC HQ on Alberta (NE)

If you need a deal on new and used parts and accessories, roll over to the Community Cycling Center for a big sidewalk sale full of deep discounts. More info here.

Carefree Sunday – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in Milwaukie

It’s like Sunday Parkways, only a bit further south in the wonderful city of Milwaukie. This is the best excuse you’ve had in a long time to finally venture beyond Sellwood, ride the new(ish) path along SE 17th and check out our neighbors to the south. More info here.

East Portland Bike Fair – 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Lincoln Park Elementary (E)

If you or your bike need help getting ready for the upcoming Sunday Parkways in east Portland, let the fine folks at PBOT assist you in those last-minute repairs, prep, and gear fitting. Geared toward the entire family. More info here.

As always, check the BP Calendar for more listings!