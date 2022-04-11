The Monday Roundup: African racing, what to fund, carfree after Covid, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days.

Who benefits?: With YIMBYtown in Portland this week, this story based on a 20-year research window in the Bay Area about how new development might not cause as much displacement as conventional wisdom would have us think (especially when mitigated for) is especially relevant.

Montreal’s carfree push: The greatest city in North America (in my opinion) will get even better over the next three years with a $12 million push to make 10 streets into pedestrian corridors.

Tour doc: Netflix plans to film a TV series on the Tour de France this year in a project that could bring major attention to professional cycling.

What to fund: A coalition of major climate and environmental nonprofits including Transit Center, penned a letter to philanthropists reminding them to not put all their eggs in the electric car basket if climate change impact is what they seek.

African cycling: Cycling Tips has a dispatch and photo gallery from a major cycling event in Sierra Leone where African athletes are stoking excitement in professional racing.



Tragic toll: America lost two luminaries to traffic violence this past week: Brilliant media critic and journalist Eric Boehlert was killed in a collision with a commuter train while cycling in New Jersey, and young NFL star Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed by a truck driver while walking across a freeway in Florida.

Sea Otter report: Velo News has photos and info about some of the new tech revealed at the massive bike industry show and gathering in Monterey, California.

An important rack: A totally new design for the standard rack that parks bicycles in Amsterdam is a very big deal.

Carfree after Covid: The small Seattle suburb of Bothell prohibited driving on one block of their main street during the pandemic and now they play to keep it that way for at least two more years.

Bike gangs: Police and some drivers in Charlotte, North Carolina are at a loss about how to deal with what they call youth bike gangs who are reportedly attacking innocent people in cars.

Don’t wait: Clean Technica has a breakdown of why the recent IPCC report on climate change should lead to urgent actions from cities.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links! Stay tuned this week for reports from the YIMBYtown conference! Taylor and I are in attendance to learn from this national gathering of housing and great city experts

