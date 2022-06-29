$500 per parking spot: No more free ride for business plazas and patios

The honeymoon for free use of Portland’s public right-of-way will soon be over. The bureau of transportation just announced a new fee structure for their Healthy Business permits that have been awarded to over 1,000 businesses since May 2020.
Starting September 1st, businesses will have to pay $150 for an application, then pay $500 for every parking space and $6 for each linear foot of sidewalk space they use.
These permits have been extremely popular with restaurants who were eager to expand onto streets and sidewalks in order to keep patrons healthy during the pandemic. Back in March PBOT announced the program would become permanent. Up until now, businesses have been using public space at no charge. PBOT has offset the expenses with federal pandemic relief funding and their own generosity borne out of a goal to help keep businesses alive during a difficult time.
In a statement today, PBOT said the new fees will cover administration costs and allow them to support and evaluate permit holders. Current Healthy Business permits are valid through August 31st of this year. The new fees go into effect September 1st and permits issued under the new system will be valid through December 2023.
If they are gonna charge businesses $500 per parking spot, probably all curbside parking should at least cost $500 per year (or per whatever time period that $500 fee covers).
On street parking is much more expensive. Assuming a single spot is taken up for only 1 hour every single business day (260 days in a year), with a $2 per hour meter fee, would be $520. If a single spot is taken up during half the meter time, thats $2,600 for just a single year. The $500 business fee is for 15 months and occupy the space 24/7.
Most of the plazas in question are in areas outside of the downtown area and do not charge for parking. By all means, put up parking meters in these areas, but if the plazas get replaced by free parking because of the new expense it will be a net loss for the communities.
Is this a $500 fee per year? Or one time fee?
I had the same question. Per the City document linked in the story, it is for the period 9/22 through 12/23.
“15-month permit cycle”
So we’re going to charge businesses for measures that improve communities and public health? I’m no economist, but I thought the idea was to tax the things we don’t want, and not to tax the things that we do want.
I worry that this will encourage many businesses to drop out.
I also don’t understand why it costs $650+ for a staffer to evaluate an application. That seems more than a little steep. I paid $125 for an electrical permit when I remodeled my bathroom, which would seem to require a bit more care and attention.