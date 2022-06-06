Pedalpalooza Ride Guide: June 6 ~ June 12th

We hope everyone is enjoying Pedalpalooza Bike Summer. From what we’ve seen, very healthy crowds are showing up to most rides and the summer cycling spirit is very strong.

To help stoke the fun, we thought we’d try a new thing every Monday morning where we look ahead to the coming week and select one intriguing ride from each day. Keep in mind, we think all the rides are worthy! But in an effort to cure your analysis paralysis, we’ll single out a few notable ones. We’ll mostly link to the BP Calendar for more details and links to organizer pages. If you want to see all the rides, you’ll want the official Pedalpalooza Calendar.

This post can also serve as a bulletin board: Feel free to share with us what rides you plan to do and any general questions you might have. You can even promote your ride if you’d like.

Here we go…

Monday June 6th

Aminé Ride – Meet 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Aminé is an amazing artist and big hip-hop star who not only grew up in northeast Portland but he loves cycling! One of his videos features him and his crew rolling on Alberta Street. At this ride you can do the same with your crew as you bop and pedal to an Aminé playlist and end up at his favorite park in Woodlawn. More info here.

Tuesday June 7th

Wrong Side of the Tracks Ride – Meet 6:00 pm at SE Clinton/12th Avenue MAX station

The freight trains that run through the close-in eastside wreak havoc on bike routes and can cause major delays and frustration. The leader of this ride knows the Brooklyn neighborhood very well and will share his secret collection of detours (as well as a Ride With GPS routes of them) so you can always outsmart the train. More info here.

Wednesday June 8th

Adoptees of Color Ride – Meet 6:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The slow, sociable pace of this short ride will create an opportunity for adoptees of color to meet and build community. Expect a stop at a food cart pod for food and drinks. More info here.

Thursday June 9th

New to Portland Ride – Meet 5:30 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

This ride makes good on one of the most powerful aspects of Pedalpalooza: its ability to help newbies plug into the scene. We were all new once, right? The leaders of this ride can answer all your questions, introduce you to other folks, tell you Pedalpalooza secrets only veterans know, and more. Come for the community, stay for the expertly-led ride, free stickers, a free beverage, and more. They’ve even lined up a reduced bike rental rate of $11 for the day at Kerr Bikes which is right next to the meet-up spot. More info here.

Friday June 10th

Filmed by Bike Opening Night Ride – Meet 5:00 pm at Clinton St Theater (SE)

It’s the 20th anniversary of Filmed by Bike, Portland’s homegrown film festival! What better way to kick things off by rolling up to the big street party at the Hollywood Theater than en masse with a group of bike-loving filmgoers (or is it film-loving bikegoers?). The Street Trust is leading this one, so you know it’s legit. More info here.

Saturday June 11th

Alcohol Free (AF) Ride – Meet 2:00 pm at Piccolo Park (SE)

For better or for worse, the local bike scene can often feel drenched in alcohol consumption. If that’s not your jam, there’s a growing community of folks who love to ride with just the buzz of friends, bikes, and fun. This one will end at Poet’s Beach and is geared toward sober folks and anyone curious about the sober cycling lifestyle. More info here.

Sunday June 12th

Sundays on Going – Meet 12:00 pm at King School Farmers Market (NE)

Nonprofit Bike Loud PDX has created a weekly block party along the North Going Street neighborhood greenway every Sunday from now through August. This ride will connect you to the organizers and the fun to be had on this grassroots “mini Sunday Parkways”. More info here.

Have fun out there! And don’t forget to check main ride page for latest updates.

Feel free to use the comments to shout out your ride plans and/or promote your events!