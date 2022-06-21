BES contractors want more detour compliance and warn of near misses at central eastside project

Contractors working on a City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services project in the central eastside want to spread the word about near collisions between bicycle riders and heavy equipment.
BES recently broke ground on their SE Stark Trunk Sewer Project, which will install a stormwater diversion structure to redirect combined sewer from a pipeline on Stark to the Willamette River during heavy rain events. Big pieces of material and heavy equipment are staged on SE 3rd near Stark. This is a relatively popular bike route that connects to SE Water Avenue.
We heard from a BES rep today that the contractor has reported some near misses with equipment operators and they’re worried about keeping the area safe.
One block of SE Stark between 2nd and 3rd, and one block of 3rd between Washington and Stark are closed during construction (which is expected to continue for five more months).
The detour is to use the sidewalks on Water Ave to get around the construction zone. Since sidewalks can be crowded, please consider walking your bike if you are unable to pass other people with safety and respect. “Cyclists must avoid riding on closed roadways even if it looks like there’s enough room for a bike to navigate around construction,” reads a BES construction bulletin sent out today.
The BES source we spoke to also said if the near misses continue, they might have to hire police officers to direct traffic.
Learn more about the detour on the project page.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I’ll have a good laugh if PPB actually shows up for this, but seriously: respect the detour.
Although on that note, the NE 33rd ramp project apparently wants people on bikes going southbound to detour from 33rd to 42nd on Columbia Boulevard? Just my two cents, but maybe they should suggest literally anything else, and much much sooner.
I followed that Columbia Blvd detour once and I’m surprised that I’m still alive. Since then, I just ride up the closed ramp. Admittedly, this is on weekends when there is no activity.
Also beware there are uncontrolled intersections in this area. Normally not a huge deal but the other day I looked right and saw a giant truck barreling down one of the side streets at me, took me a moment to realize I did not have the right of way.
Portland’s uncontrolled intersections are death traps. I’m not aware of any other city that has things like this; never seen one elsewhere in the many cities I’ve been, and for good reason. Two people approach the intersection, neither see a stop or yield sign and both think they have the right of way, and boom, easy collision between a cyclist and a driver.
Start issuing tickets to these cyclists who ride into construction areas.