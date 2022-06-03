Family Biking: Our guide to cycling summer camps

If you want cycling to be a bigger part of your kids’ summer, here are some area bike camps to consider. I’ve also shared a family bike camping trip if you’re looking to check that off your bucket list.

If there are camps I missed, please let me know in the comments. Summer, here we come!

Biking in the City

Pedalheads Bike and Trail Bike Camps

$240 to $299 for weeklong half-days (9am-noon or 1-4pm)

$420 to $525 for weeklong full-days (9am-4pm)

Pedalheads has a lot of options to fit the biking child in your life. Beginning with 90 minute learn-to-ride camps for tots as young as 2-3 years old, to more advanced skills camps for big kids ages 6 and up. Options for road biking and trail riding, depending on location. Eight locations around Portland, plus Lake Oswego and Beaverton. More info here.

WashCo Saddle Up Summer Bike Camps



$325 for Weeklong Full-Day 9am-3pm

*Scholarships Available*

WashCo continues its commitment to help local kids develop their riding skills, and at a very affordable price. Camp locations on the West-Side: Forest Grove, North Plains, Hillsboro, Tigard, and Beaverton. Ages 8-13. More info here



Learning to Bike

Bike First Camp and Quick Start/Refresher Course



$150 for 3-day Quick Start / Refresher Course

From ABI Community’s Bike First: “People who experience a variety of disabilities have had success at the clinics—including Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, visual impairments, extreme fear of falling, fine motor challenges, and developmental delays… Through careful research into the elemental physics of bicycle riding, Dennis Blong and his team designed and built a unique type of adapted bike that enables the rider and bike to function together as a system. Our new design uses air cylinders to gently cushion the rider while keeping the rider safely upright. As the rider’s skill develops over the course of the week, we gradually reduce the air pressure until the rider is on his/her own. Our bike mechanic and floor director make the necessary adjustments and guide the riders as they progress. Note: This is for individuals 8 and up with disabilities who need extra help learning to ride a bike. More info here.

Trackers Earth Learn-to-Ride Camp



$455 for Weeklong Camp Full Days 8am-3pm; after-care available until 5:30pm

From Trackers: “Join the Road Rovers! Learn biking basics from our experienced instructors in a safe and fun outdoor environment. Learning to ride for the first time opens up a new world of adventure for your child. Biking gets them active and enjoying the outdoors! This camp mixes riding time with fun art projects, games, and adventures.” For biking newbies entering Kindergarten/First Grade. Just a few spots left!

More info here.

Avid Learn-to-Bike Camp

$283 Weekly Half Day Morning Session 9-11:45am

$230 Weekly Half Day Afternoon Session 12:15-3pm

From Avid: “Aspiring cyclists age three and a half to six learn the joys of self-sufficient cycling in our half-day Learn to Bike day camp. Nurtured by skilled, patient instructors in a supportive on-site environment, our pint-sized pedalers enjoy camper-to-staff ratios of 5:1 for lots of individual attention and personalized coaching.” For Pre-k through First Grade (For newbies who don’t know how to ride). More info here.

Go Off Road

Avid for Adventure Mountain Bike Camp

$582 Weeklong Camp Full Days 8:00 am – 3:00 pm (additional charges for early drop off, after-care available to 6pm, and optional bike rental)

From Avid: “Campers experience the thrill of learning mountain biking as they hit the trails in our Mountain Biking summer camp. With help from our seasoned instructors, campers spend the week practicing mountain biking skills, learning bicycle maintenance basics, and traversing the terrain in the area’s best parks and trails.” For kids entering 2nd-7th grades. More info here.

Mt. Hood Meadows Mountain Bike Camp



Aug 15 – 18 & Aug 22 – 25

7:30 AM – 5:30 PM Mon-Thurs

$475

From Mt. Hood Meadows: “Come check out Mt. Hood Meadows’ most specialized summer camp, and join us for a week of mountain biking. Campers must be proficient in riding a bike. No mountain biking experience is necessary, but kids must have the drive to want to learn. Our full day camp focuses on core skills in skill progression areas, berms, pump tracks and lift accessed trails. With our experienced counselors, campers will learn the practical application of braking, balancing, tactics, basic maintenance & repair and how to master riding a mixture of downhill, trail and skills riding. When they aren’t ripping it down the mountain, the campers will get a chance to rest their legs with stand up paddling and rafting!” For ages 12-16. More info here.

Family Bike Camping

BikeLoudPDX Family Camping Trip



July 17-19

Cost: $20/household. No one turned away for lack of funds.

24 miles each way at a family pace. Lots of mutual support, but no sag wagon. E-bikes welcome.

From Bike Loud: “Join us for a two-night, family-oriented (kids not required) bikepacking trip to Oxbow Regional Park, a 1,000-acre natural area near Troutdale along the Sandy River. We’ll begin at Woodstock Park in SE Portland, with scheduled stops for resting, playing, snacking, lunch, and other activities, and arriving in late afternoon to set up at our group campsite. We’ll have the whole next day to enjoy the park, nature play areas, hiking trails, old-growth forest, and river, including some optional planned activities. We’ll learn a bit about how Bike Loud PDX supports active transportation and creates safer streets. We’ll break camp and depart in the morning for the group ride back, but you can break off as needed to return to a different location or at a different pace.” More info here.

We’ve excluded some camps that are already full and will try to get this together earlier next year. Please check back as we plan to add more camps as we clarify info and find out more.

Shannon is a 36-year-old mom of five who lives in downtown Hillsboro. Her column appears weekly. Contact her via shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com

