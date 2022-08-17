Create your own DIY family summer bike camp

(Photos: Shannon Johnson/BikePortland)

I was inspired to create our own family bike camp after hearing about my mother-in-law’s stories of home-made summer camps.

Too often, summer fun seems to be prohibitively expensive, but with a little creativity and effort, it can also be free. Here’s an idea for creating a Do-It-Yourself Family Bike Camp. All you need is your bike, your home-packed picnic, and your sense of summer adventure…

I was inspired to create our own family bike camp after hearing about my mother-in-law’s stories of home-made summer camps. She and her friends couldn’t afford to send their kids to camp, so every summer they decided to plan a week of camp fun which they made up themselves. This summer, I was fortunate enough to be able to send my oldest son to the WashCo Bikes Saddle Up Summer Bike Camp (he loved it!), but I needed something fun–and cheap–to do with the rest of us. My other kids were too little to send to camp, but I made the vow to get all of us up and ready for a week of bike outings, as if we were going to bike camp too.

Every morning, we loaded up a full picnic, waters and sunscreen, then scrambled to get my son to his camp on time. We biked the 2.5 miles to his drop-off, then began our own “camp” adventures for the day. We rode to multiple parks and even found a new-to-us favorite with hiking trails and nature play. While my oldest son had a blast pedaling all over town, enjoying visits to parks, a splash pad, the library, and an ice cream shop, we basically did the same, and actually crossed paths with him multiple times. It was the most biking we have ever done, and the most time we’ve spent outside, as we rode over 10 miles a day, and stayed out at parks all the way until naptime. It was one of the most fun weeks of our summer. Indeed, I daresay it made bikers of us all!

Here are a list of suggestions for planning your own DIY family bike camp:

Check the map for fun destinations. Pull up a map of your community and look for all the bikeable parks, libraries, shops and greenspaces. You may be surprised at all of the places you’ve overlooked, forgotten about, or never visited. Put together a list of new places to visit, along with your current favorites.

Make a bike plan. Pick out destinations and routes for the week. Be sure to pre-test any unfamiliar routes.

Set an alarm. Pick a morning leave time and stick to it. If you have gotten in a habit of sleeping late this summer, challenge yourself to leave earlier than you normally would. You’ll beat the heat, enjoy the freshness of a morning ride, and be able to pack in a full schedule of activities by lunch time.

There are still a few weeks of summer left. Enjoy them while you can! Usually, the hardest part is getting out the door. You can do it. Happy biking.