Comment of the Week: A primer on parking

“Great cities require vibrant urban spaces that are human scaled, and car storage is antithetical to that goal.”
— Andrew

***

In four bracing paragraphs written in response to our story last week on EV parking at multi-unit dwellings, reader Andrew delivers a primer on how to create a vibrant city. Clip this comment and put it in your wallet for those times when you are feeling inarticulate (you can just pull it out and read it to whomever you need to — if you agree with what Andrew is saying).

The comment had several characteristics we look for: it was on-topic with the article, it used a personal situation to make a point, and it pulled in some facts about our area.

Here’s what Andrew wrote:

You are operating with the implicit assumption that people will have a car. Reducing parking capacity is a net positive, since it incentivizes people to live with fewer cars. Demand for off-street and on-street parking isn’t a reason to justify more supply – great cities require vibrant urban spaces that are human scaled, and car storage is antithetical to that goal.

And frankly, on-street parking is one of the biggest wastes of public space imaginable. Dedicating half the right of way for free vehicle storage is just mind-numbingly bad land use. Imagine if 15% of the on-street parking capacity in Portland was dedicated to bikes or public transportation (15% of Multnomah county residents do not own a personal vehicle).

If a renter wants an EV now, they almost literally have no options for charging anyways… so having no parking vs. status quo parking with no chargers is hardly different. Developers use parking (including EV chargers) as perks/services that they provide to renters for a cost. My apartment’s lot costs 125$/month to park in – presumably if they added EV chargers, they would charge a premium for that as well.

And there already is basically no incentive for anyone to build affordable housing – because there never will be. Developers don’t want to deal with the hassle that comes with affordable housing anyways. The best way to solve a housing crisis is with public housing – that is what the US did in the post WWII era, there is no reason we can’t do it now.

You can read Andrew’s comment and the full comment thread on the original post.

Thank you Andrew, we appreciate you being part of the conversation.

soren
Guest
soren

And there already is basically no incentive for anyone to build affordable housing – because there never will be. Developers don’t want to deal with the hassle that comes with affordable housing anyways. The best way to solve a housing crisis is with public housing – that is what the US did in the post WWII era, there is no reason we can’t do it now.

I strongly agree. And I would add that those who argue that we can address our housing crisis by building more “class A” apartments (essentially the only multi-unit housing being built) or a few more “small houses” are functioning as apologists for a market failure that created an ongoing chronic housing crisis centered on low income people. The market is the primary cause of our housing crisis and further deregulation/subsidy of our highly financialized housing market is certain to only further increase housing inequity (and asset speculation).

7 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

What about the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program? How about Section 8, both project based and vouchers?

Is there any concern at all about the per unit costs relative to the private market of the government owned housing we do have?

I believe this all gets back to the foundational question, is it the responsibility of all residents of a place to provide housing for anyone who wants to live in that place?

2 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

I believe this all gets back to the foundational question, is it the responsibility of all residents of a place to provide housing for anyone who wants to live in that place?

I don’t think this is the foundational question, actually, because it’s already a given. I’d posit that the more relevant question is: What do we prefer the public “housing” we already provide one way or the other to be: Actual housing, pavement for tents/RVs in travel corridors, or prison?

These all cost residents, one way or another.

59 minutes ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

Hear hear, a most deserving CotW.

I think we need to have more discussions about where (“free”) markets do not produce efficient allocation of resources and work to erode this near religious devotion to them. They seem to do particularly poorly where societal need is concerned, such as with housing, healthcare, transportation, or public space (just to name a couple). Sneakers, toothpaste, soda, and TVs? Sure, markets all the way.

This is all to say: I fully concur with this, especially the last paragraph.

6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I used to spend lots of time several years ago researching old photos of downtown at the Oregon Historical Society. The contrast between what used to be downtown and what replaced it was depressing. Every parking lot downtown used to be a 2-6 story building. The sidewalks (and often streets themselves) used to have throngs of people, with active businesses on the ground floors. Recent development has replaced many of the parking lots, but parked cars and driveways still dominate downtown’s streets.

5 hours ago
nic.cota
Guest
nic.cota

The Vintage Portland blog is often kinda depressing. You realize our physical spaces throughout Portland used to be so much more people-oriented and energized like we always want them to be today.

Through the late half 20th century we essentially sacked this city for automobile accessibility and ‘civic improvement’. Today we have just fragments of what it once was.

8 minutes ago
