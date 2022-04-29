ODOT gets additional $120 million for ballooning I-205 freeway expansion budget

Posted by on April 29th, 2022 at 9:43 am

Slide from this morning’s Oregon Transportation Commission meeting.

At the Portland City Council meeting yesterday where 82nd Avenue was officially transferred from state to city hands, the regional director of the Oregon Department of Transportation Rian Windsheimer said, “We simply haven’t had the funding to truly transform the roadway from that important highway function… into the city boulevard the community’s been asking for.”

The truth is ODOT has plenty of money, they have just chosen to spend it on other things.

After years of pushing from the community, ODOT finally coughed up $70 million to help make the 82nd Avenue transfer happen. For constrast, at today’s meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission, state transportation department staff asked for an increase of $120 million to pay for their I-205 project that will widen seven miles of the freeway and replace the Abernethy Bridge. (The OTC had already allocated $375 million to this project in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP).)

The reason for the increase is that bids from construction firms came back higher than expected. In meeting documents, ODOT says, “The primary reason for the higher than anticipated bids are the escalation of the steel and high performance concrete unit prices… Steel cost came in significantly higher than anticipated due to fear of continued escalation and inflation due to the geopolitical risks and expected USA inflation rates.”

The project will cost an estimated $495 million.

How will we pay this extra $120 million? House Bill 3055.

Advertisement

If that rings a bell it’s because many people raised the alarm about that bill when it was being discussed in the 2021 legislative session. In June 2021 we shared a guest opinion from Clackamas County resident and transportation activist Cassie Wilson. Wilson, who was recently hired by The Street Trust, called the bill a “freeway widening slush fund” that, “will rob us of desperately needed revenue for road maintenance and safety improvements while literally stoking the flames of the impending climate crisis.”

Youth climate activists with Sunrise PDX were so alarmed by the potential of HB 3055 that they added it to their list of demands for ODOT and rallied in Salem in an attempt to influence Governor Kate Brown. The bill was also strongly opposed by No More Freeways.

Despite all this, the bill pass and was signed by the Governor on July 27th.

The bill allows ODOT to increase its short-term borrowing cap from $100 to $600 million and allows ODOT to take out short-term debt that will be repaid by toll revenue or the proceeds of bonds. In short, the concerns voiced over HB 3055 have come to life just nine months after it passed.

We don’t dispute that more money is needed to pay for this project. That’s not the point of this post. The point is that these projects — that take Oregon in the opposite direction we need to go for all of our environmental, transportation, and livability goals — are very expensive and $120 million more is being spent on this project without anyone really batting an eye.

You very likely haven’t heard anything about this price increase until reading this post. At this morning’s OTC meeting no one spoke in opposition to the cost increase and it passed unanimously.

Front Page, Infrastructure

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Dan AODOT buck sacksbbccwheelwingSolarEclipse Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jared0
Guest
Jared0

20 minute agenda item to spend another $120,000,000.

This is the scam of how huge projects work – you underproject the cost, then get them moving, and then keep asking for more money and people feel they can’t say no.

Since Robert Moses that’s been the scam.

Don’t think this is the last time they’ll ask for more money for this project.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Austin
Guest
Austin

Imagine what TriMet can do with $495 million! TriMet could build two new Frequent Express rapid transit lines on TV Highway and 82nd. Or even dramatically increase and improve bus service.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

the entire Portland bike plan (for 2030) was supposed to cost $600M.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

As it turned out, PBOT spent far less.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I could stomach an I-205 expansion if it was billed as a first step to absorb traffic from I-5 after we remove all freeways from our central city. I see no reason for freeway traffic to go right through the middle of Portland. Expanding both I-5 & I-205 at once makes this feel like such a gut punch.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

No freeway through Portland?? Really, and what will the businesses do?
Do what you suggest, and downtown will become a ghost town.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wheelwing
Guest
wheelwing

Um, is that supposed to be sarcasm? I can’t quite read the tone. Do a little research and you might find that “on average the construction of one interstate highway through a central city caused an 18% drop in that city’s population” — there’s your ghost town.

On the flip side, “every in-city highway removal has improved economic, environmental, and social opportunities for the local community

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

Most Portlanders commute downtown via means other than the freeway. The minority who need to drive alone could do so on surface streets.

I just want what Vancouver, BC has: a town that isn’t bisected by a grade-separated freeway. Maybe nobody told them that their downtown should be a ghost town as a result?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ODOT buck sacks
Guest
ODOT buck sacks

How about a state measure requiring that any freeway project over $50 million be referred to a statewide vote? A provision would forbid breaking up projects to avoid the law. Time to kick ODOT in the money sacks where it hurts and save the planet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dan A
Subscriber
Dan A

LOL. How could we have possibly known they would go way over budget? Oh right, because they always do. The RQ boondoggle was also underestimated by ~$300 million (that we know of, so far). Oopsy!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests