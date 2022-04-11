YIMBYtown housing conference starts on confident note

Posted by on April 11th, 2022 at 11:51 am

Alan Durning helped kick off the conference as organizers Steph Routh and Aaron Brown look on.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A national conference for people who want more housing choices and denser cities kicked off this morning at Portland State University.

“We have proved ourselves effective, we have proved ourselves influential, even powerful. We have begun to win!”
— Alan Durning, Sightline

YIMBYtown, as in “yes in my backyard” is a counter-movement to the scourge of NIMBYism that has prevented new housing and encouraged sprawl nationwide. The first YIMBYtown was held in 2016 in Boulder and has been held two other times since. Portland was slated as the fourth host in 2020 but plans were scuttled when the pandemic took hold.

As conference-goers came in from the unexpected snowfall that blanketed Portland Monday night, they settled into an opening keynote that featured Alan Durning, founder of nonprofit think tank Sightline, and Portlander Candace Avalos, executive director of Verde, a community development nonprofit based in Cully.

Durning’s Sightline plays an instrumental role in progressive urban planning issues and is similar to BikePortland in the way it mixes journalism with advocacy (one of their lead authors, Michael Andersen, is our former news editor).

In his opening remarks, Durning struck a confident tone. But first, he painted a picture of the difference between YIMBYism and NIMBYism.

“In the NIMBY towns most of us come from, housing in dominated by scarcity, by conflict and competition, by winners and losers, by displacement,” Durning said. “But here in YIMBYtown, we’re about the opposite of all that… We want more homes, of all shapes and sizes for all our neighbors.”

“We want an abundance of housing,” he added. Notably, Durning was the third person to use that same “abundance” framing, which seems to be the phrase that elicits less opposition than “density”

In a place where housing is abundant, During said looking for a home feels more like, “Going to a well-stocked grocery store with no lines.”

He then rattled off a long list of political wins by YIMBY advocates in the past few years. Looking to rile up the crowd, he said, “We have proved ourselves effective, we have proved ourselves influential, even powerful. We have begun to win!”

“If housing is a human right, then we need to understand the other ways our human rights are being threatened by these systems.”
— Candace Avalos, Verde

Candace Avalos at the opening keynote.

Candace Avalos is an accidental YIMBY advocate who comes to the work with a passion born of her own experience as a young renter worried about housing stability. Introduced as a first-generation Blacktina and child of Black and Guatemalan immigrants, Avalos told the crowd she wants them to expand their lens.

While running for a spot on Portland City Council in 2020 (she won 9% of the vote and lost to Carmen Rubio), Avalos said she realized how many Portlanders like here were “living on the brink” due to rising rents, declining wages, and lack of housing availability.

“It just really clicked for me how much these issues were connected to all issues of livability,” Avalos said.

Intersectionality is at the core of Avalos’ perspective. To her that means saying “yes” to better housing must also take other systemic issues into account like racial, environmental and social justice. “If housing is a human right, then we need to understand the other ways our human rights are being threatened by these systems.”

After hearing a rousing applause the large crowd of attendees is off to three days of conversations and activities aimed at changing a raft of policies that include not just housing but topics like transportation, parking, and many other things that shape urban landscapes.

If the conference is as effective as the YIMBY movement has been in the past few years, organizers will be very pleased.

In the words of Durning:

“If anyone had predicted at the last YIMBYtown that single-family zoning would be essentially gone in California, and Connecticut and Oregon, and on the ropes in Washington, and a number of other states… I think we would have rolled our eyes at the naiveté.

But that is exactly what’s happened. YIMBYtown is winning. We are winning. Not quickly enough. of course not. But we have changed the debate profoundly and we are changing the world.”

As we reported last week, this conference has a strong focus on transportation. Stay tuned for more coverage!

SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

And when the tree canopy and habitat for insects and other small furry creatures is sacrificed to build all these housing units in every available free spot in the city then what?
Watch organizations act with indignation when reports come out that the trees are disappearing, and city wonks act all surprised and can’t figure out why.
I have a big piece of empty property that makes up my back yard, but I will NEVER EVER put up a living space there as long as I have this property. That open space was the driving factor why I bought this house/yard. Sitting out in a chair on the lawn watching the hawks flying around overhead is worth it to me.
What’s done with it after I’m gone won’t matter to me at all.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

If you don’t build new housing in the city, you end up with development on the fringes that demolishes better animal habitat, cuts down even more trees, and leads to more driving.

But at least you are willing to admit that you don’t care about the well being of future generations.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Urban trees and greenspaces also matter for the wellbeing of future generations, probably even more than another few class A apartments that will make no difference in the face of what is effectively infinite demand.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

And likewise, the loss of a few additional urban trees will make no difference in the face of runaway climate change and the eventual extinction of the human race.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

You’re saying that as if building homes elsewhere has no cost. The options are to build on city land, forest, or farmland. I like having a dense city to protect forest and farmland. Love that we can enjoy farmers markets and hikes in the gorge because they are protected by an Urban Growth Boundary that does mean that people are going to live in better proximity to shopping and services and with more options for getting around than just driving. Saying that we can’t build in the city if there’s a tree is literally not seeing the forest for the tree.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Growth cannot continue to infinity; at some point it has to slow (and it has started slowing, with new development becoming increasingly expensive). We may not be there yet, but we can’t just keep building forever. After we’ve cut down all the urban trees to make room for new development, then what? Build in the parks?

A healthy city needs more than just 1 BR apartments, and we will come to regret our current vogue for urban monoculture, as the hand-wringing over our lost tree cover suggests.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

One of the major causes of sprawl is a chronic lack of affordable housing in the urban center. Building more class A “luxury” housing (e.g. YIMBYism) is a recipe for further increases in urban sprawl.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

Love to see it!

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

I’m all about density and good planning. The real issue is the lack of a good active transportation infrastructure. East Portland received 50% of the population growth in Portland between 2000 and 2010, but no active transportation improvements. Why do we continually pay for the rest of the city’s bike infrastructure yet have to wait years for sidewalks and low stress bike facilities?
East Portland has more available land for residential infill than any sector in the city yet, arguably the worst active transportation infrastructure.
The City of Portland has not been proactive when it comes to basic infrastructure. Build the infrastructure and density will follow. The City of Portland increased the density, but you have to beg for active transportation improvements.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

East Portland received 50% of the population growth in Portland between 2000 and 2010, but no active transportation improvements.

Citation needed.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Reposting my question to this page:
Can anyone …attending the YIMBYtown conference report back on how successful the very public effort that Trimet / CoP did to address pre-gentrification mitigation in regards to the MAX Yellow Line construction in the early 2000s? My memory, there was a lot of public communications and “effort” to prepare small business owners with financial planning (and purchase their buildings etc.) to get ahead of expected displacement trends that light rail investment typically creates. But I don’t think I saw any post project report or assessment…
[Though the Interstate commercial corridor took an extra 10 years to ‘pop’ vs bike transit corridors like Mississippi that did it without Trimet investment.]

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
