Rockfall will keep NW Bridge Avenue closed 8-10 weeks

Posted by on January 20th, 2022 at 4:30 pm

The rockfall on Bridge Ave as of January 6th.
(Photo: ODOT)

A key route in northwest Portland will be off-limits until at least late March says the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The southern leg of NW Bridge Avenue adjacent to the St. Johns Bridge has been closed since January 5th and will remain so for 8-10 weeks, according to an ODOT announcement late Thursday.

The agency will do emergency repairs to the road and hillside and will install a “pinned mesh” system to stabilize the slope.

This section of Bridge Ave borders Forest Park and is a popular way to access Highway 30. With its closure, be aware of detours and increased traffic on the north side of the bridge.

If you are going northbound on Highway 30 and want to get up onto the St. Johns Bridge, you’ll need to continue under it and then loop back around on the north side. This requires you to merge into traffic lanes and wait for a signal before making the left turn from Highway 30 up to Bridge Avenue. Please use caution in this area. You might recall the injury collision between a bicycle rider and a driver at this intersection in May 2020.

If you are on the bridge and want to head south on Highway 30, you’ll need to hang a right at the end of the bridge and work your way onto the highway.

Hopefully ODOT gets the road reopened as soon as possible and no later than early April. With any luck they’ll use this opportunity to patch a few big potholes on this route that make sharing the road with fast car drivers even dicier.

Stay updated and learn more on ODOT’s website.

Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

The utility poles in the sidewalk on Bridge Ave are an ADA violation. Maybe they could fix those too. They block people using mobility devices the same way the rocks block the vehicle lanes.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I can’t believe they still have 2 uphill lanes in this section. There is enough roadway space here for a 2-way MUP on the east side, and a bike lane on the west side.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Silly man. Only people in cars are people. /s

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
