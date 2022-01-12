Vancouver Boy Scouts troop asks for help finding stolen mountain bikes

(Photo: Boy Scouts Cascade Pacific Council)

The Boy Scouts Cascade Pacific Council is asking for your help finding mountain bikes that were stolen in a white box truck in Vancouver, Washington. These 27 REI Co-Op hardtail mountain bikes were being prepped to sell in order to raise money to buy new mountain bikes for use this summer at Camp Meriwhether, a Boy Scout camp on the Oregon coast near Cape Lookout. Altogether, the stolen bikes and truck are valued at about $28,000, which is a big hit to the non-profit group.

Chris Bartell, CPCBSA marketing director, says the mountain bike program is a great way for kids to try something new out on the two and a half miles of mountain bike trails at Camp Meriwhether.

“Mountain bikes are an amazing way to experience the outdoors in these amazing courses,” Bartell says. “We’re really grateful to have a place where kids can get outdoors and push their personal courage envelopes.”

The bikes in the truck would be available for sale to kids who had used and enjoyed them at Camp Meriwhether in the past. Bartell and other Boy Scout parents are hopeful they’ll be found so there will be continue to be extensive opportunities for kids to get involved with mountain biking.

The stolen bikes are all light gray REI Co-op, DRT 1.1 hardtail mountain bikes, and they have some signs of light use. Bartell says he thinks they might be up for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, so having eyes on those sites may be their best bet for finding them. The 14-foot box truck is a white 2006 Ford Econoline 450 with Oregon plate T610572. Learn more at a statement posted by the troop on Tuesday.

If you have a tip, can call the CPCBSA office at 503-226-3423 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360-397-2211. BSA leaders are also asking for donations to the Camp4All fund to help replace the bikes – and if they’re found, the money in that fund will go to providing scholarships and other camp improvements.

“This mountain bike program is one of those things that is a great opportunity for kids to try something new,” Bartell says. “We’re thankful for the bike community spreading the word.”

Taylor has been a BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com

