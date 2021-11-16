Upcoming events will focus on pricing and people-centered intersections

If you haven’t done it already, consider setting yourself a daily or weekly reminder to check the BikePortland Calendar. We work hard to make it the most comprehensive listing of bicycle and transportation-related rides and events in the region.

On that note, two events this week deserve your attention. They’re both happening online, so even with the short notice, you might be able to attend.

The first one is hosted by friends in Corvallis, but headlined by a Portlander many of you already know. Portland Bureau of Transportation Senior Planner Nick “Protected Intersection” Falbo will be the presenter tonight (7:00 pm Tuesday, 11/16) at an event hosted by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition titled, Intersections for People: Design, Implementation, and Community Benefits.

Here’s more from the event listing:

Nick Falbo specializes in the design of urban transportation networks, spaces for people, and multimodal complete streets. He contributed to and illustrated the Urban Bikeway Design guide for the National Association for City Transportation Officials. This guide has become the standard for integrating bikeways into the fabric of American cities. Nick continues to shape the field, popularizing the Protected Intersection for bicyclists design concept, and serving as guest lecturer at the Institute of Bicycle and Pedestrian Innovation at Portland State University. Putting the City of Portland’s strong policies into action on the ground, Nick helps lead Portland to a future as a prosperous, healthy and equitable city. His presentation on November 16th will be a great opportunity to hear about the redesign of intersections to make them safer for everyone and, at the same time, improve community livability.

As one of the lead staffers behind Portland’s burgeoning street plaza and patio effort, Falbo should have a lot of good material to share. Registration and full details here.



Also this week (Thursday, 11/18) is a virtual event hosted by Business for a Better Portland and Ride Report that will focus on another hot topic: pricing.

The event, How to Price Transportation for a Climate-Healthy Future, will feature PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Shoshana Cohen from PBOT’s Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) initiative, Dr. Kate Lowe from the University of Illinois, and Sara Wright from the Oregon Environmental Council.

Here’s more from the event listing:

“How can Transportation Pricing lead to more walkable, safe, sustainable neighborhoods in Portland? Join our moderator Michael Schwartz of Ride Report as he dives into the concept of transportation pricing: how can we equitably and sustainably put a price tag on driving cars in order to combat the climate crisis?

… The forum will elevate the work of Portland’s Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) task force and will highlight the task force’s recommendations and their need for swift implementation. Panel participants will provide context for how Portland’s vision of a resilient, efficient and equitable transportation system must be funded at all levels of government, and the discussion will empower participants to get more involved in local policy discussions on this topic.”

Registration and more details can be found here.

