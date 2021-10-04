The Monday Roundup: 15 is plenty, anarchy in Paris, epic Roubaix, and more

Posted by on October 4th, 2021 at 10:11 am

Welcome to Monday.

Here are the most notable stories BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days.

Fitting for America’s paper of record: The New York Times is very concerned about the “anarchy” in the streets of Paris as that city goes bonkers for bicyclings and shows some very unsurprising growing pains on its way to becoming a low-car cycling mecca.

20 is too much: The whole of central London will be a 15 mph zone by next year, as the city gets serious about its goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

Bookmark it: A must-read article on induced demand from Bloomberg City Lab will give you all the background ammunition you need in the freeway fight.

Policing traffic: The Freakonomics podcast got into how car culture has contributed to over-policing of people of color in America.

Anti clean energy: The powers-that-be who control The Oregonian don’t like Portland’s new Clean Energy Fund program. How can I tell? Look at the language they use to frame it: “spending spree”, “dole out”, “massive cash infusion”, “few strings attached”. And no, that’s not an op-ed.

Advertisement

Epic Paris Roubaix: One of cycling’s most storied races returned after a Covid absence and fans were treated to a stunningly hellish and exciting race by the men and a heroic and historic effort by the women.

Watch car supremacy work: Witnesses believe a teenager driving a massive lifted truck in Texas purposely ran a group of bicycle riders over, but since he’s just an innocent kid with college aspirations, he’s already been released and his lawyer thinks we should go easy on him.

Free the bus: We spend so much time debating the need for billions of dollars in government subsidies for freeway expansions, yet we still treat buses like a retail product. Here’s a good case for why buses should be free.

About those trees: Feeling a bit better about your new car purchase because the dealership plants trees for every new car sold? You might want to read this.

PPB cracks down: Portland Police Bureau used a new city ordinance to ticket, tow cars and arrest people who showed up to a street racing and sliding gathering in north Portland.

Thanks to everyone who sent us links this week!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
WattsJonathan KsorenJoseph EBikeninja Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I watched the Paris-Roubaix highlights – absolutely bonkers.
Glad to see Cobrelli with a Monument win!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

That NY Times article made me laugh when I saw it this weekend. No data, just randoms complaining. High quality journalism right there.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Poor New York Times clutching their pearls and lamenting that cyclist are getting their share of the streets. As usual for “The Mouthpiece of the Comfortable Class ” they frame all activities that conflict with their mission of furthering the status quo as chaos or anarchy.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The entire point of the NYT piece was about aggressive behavior of people cycling towards pedestrians which is a common problem in cities with higher bike mode share. Characterizing the rude behavior of people cycling towards people walking and towards more cautious cyclists as “furthering the status quo” is a really bad take.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
James S
Guest
James S

Stop linking to the NYT. Can’t believe anyway has bothered to take them seriously since the whole Iraq WMD thing. Never mind the 2000 other examples of their hot garbage

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Lets not be censoring things. BP should be allowed to link to the NYT as well as Mad Magazine, Cracked, and The Onion as they see fit.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

NYT: “Ronin’s Paris is canon and must be preserved” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxxH0lZSYgU

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Re: 20 is too much: “The whole of central London will be a 15 mph zone by next year, as the city gets” – The article says that the change only applies to the historic center, known was the City of London neighborhood, which is about 1 square mile.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Criticisms of the Clean Energy Fund are well-founded. It really is a giant slush fund with limited oversight, no real way to measure success or impact, and some wacky acceptance criteria. From Angus Duncan and Steve Novick’s August piece in the Oregonian:

‘Applicants for large-scale grants of up to $10 million can earn no more than 8 points out of 100 for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Think about that: “Clean Energy Fund” applicants could, apparently, get 92 points out of 100 without reducing greenhouse gas emissions at all. Meanwhile, applicants can only lose 5 points if their proposal will not “realistically result in intended outcomes.” So, you could get 95 out of 100 points even if your project has no realistic chance of succeeding.’

https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2021/08/opinion-portland-clean-energy-fund-needs-better-criteria-for-choosing-climate-projects.html

I voted against the measure, since this result was fairly obvious to me. I don’t have any beef with the concept, however. And now that it’s passed, I hope we can improve it and make it work. Hopefully the bad press will lead to meaningful change.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I didn’t read the Portland Clean Energy Fund article as overly critical, but, as someone with a view into its inner workings, the program feels very unaccountable and there’s a sense that it’s hard to spend the money fast enough.

My view is that they got too much too soon, and as a result, many of the first round of projects seem to reflect whatever proposals that came in the door rather than targeting strong proposals for the energy efficiency/clean energy work voters thought they were voting for. I think the program would be better off with more specific metrics and transparency into what is being funded and why.

I was a strong supporter, but am disappointed so far. Hopefully that will change with the next rounds of projects. Right now we’re giving non-profits a ton of money for “planning”, and it feels unaccountable. “Spending spree” doesn’t seem that far off.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests