The Monday Roundup: 15 is plenty, anarchy in Paris, epic Roubaix, and more

Welcome to Monday.

Here are the most notable stories BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days.

Fitting for America’s paper of record: The New York Times is very concerned about the “anarchy” in the streets of Paris as that city goes bonkers for bicyclings and shows some very unsurprising growing pains on its way to becoming a low-car cycling mecca.

20 is too much: The whole of central London will be a 15 mph zone by next year, as the city gets serious about its goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

Bookmark it: A must-read article on induced demand from Bloomberg City Lab will give you all the background ammunition you need in the freeway fight.

Policing traffic: The Freakonomics podcast got into how car culture has contributed to over-policing of people of color in America.

Anti clean energy: The powers-that-be who control The Oregonian don’t like Portland’s new Clean Energy Fund program. How can I tell? Look at the language they use to frame it: “spending spree”, “dole out”, “massive cash infusion”, “few strings attached”. And no, that’s not an op-ed.

Advertisement

Epic Paris Roubaix: One of cycling’s most storied races returned after a Covid absence and fans were treated to a stunningly hellish and exciting race by the men and a heroic and historic effort by the women.

Watch car supremacy work: Witnesses believe a teenager driving a massive lifted truck in Texas purposely ran a group of bicycle riders over, but since he’s just an innocent kid with college aspirations, he’s already been released and his lawyer thinks we should go easy on him.

Free the bus: We spend so much time debating the need for billions of dollars in government subsidies for freeway expansions, yet we still treat buses like a retail product. Here’s a good case for why buses should be free.

About those trees: Feeling a bit better about your new car purchase because the dealership plants trees for every new car sold? You might want to read this.

PPB cracks down: Portland Police Bureau used a new city ordinance to ticket, tow cars and arrest people who showed up to a street racing and sliding gathering in north Portland.

Thanks to everyone who sent us links this week!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

