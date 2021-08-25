Opinion: Police bureau isn’t our only tool to fix hate-filled streets

Posted by on August 25th, 2021 at 11:36 am

Willamette Week coverage of August 22nd events.

The events of this past weekend require me to make a point I’ve long understood about streets: safety is as much about culture as it is about concrete. If Portland truly stands for streets where everyone can feel safe and welcome, we must do more to defend them against dangerous people — whether the weapon is a multi-ton steel vehicle or a fist, or a gun.

Allowing violent extremists hell-bent on fighting and hurting others to roam our streets without any resistance is no different than allowing an 80 mph speed limit on a wide arterial adjacent to homes, parks and schools. Armed individuals who use neighborhood streets as a backdrop for their pointless violent games are the human equivalent of huge SUVs and trucks driven by distracted drivers or illegal street racers that pose an imminent threat to our city.

Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is away on vacation this week and was not around to see how this past weekend’s latest left-wing/right-wing tussle unfolded. Even so, facing pressure from her constituents to make a statement, Hardesty tweeted that she was, “disgusted by the actions”.

Hardesty is a well-known critic of the Portland Police Bureau, but her impact on that agency is limited because it’s not in her portfolio. PBOT is. And the connection between a transportation bureau and hate-free streets is much stronger than you think.

In fact, PBOT’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan includes an entire section on the topic. Goal 1 of the plan is to tie street safety to racial and social equity. Here’s the text (emphasis mine):

Goal 1: Make Portland streets safe for everyone

How does making Portland streets safe for everyone advance equity? Addressing hate in streets. Safe spaces mean different things in different neighborhoods. Our public streets and sidewalks belong to everyone and should be safe and welcoming for everyone. This begins with treating each other well and combating hate in our public spaces. How people experience safety and inclusion in our streets is fundamental to every decision they make.

That seems like a policy commitment tailor-made to address the type of violence and aggression innocent Portlanders were subjected to this past weekend.

I realize plans (and policies for that matter) have a way of gathering dust in this town, and words are just that: words. But Hardesty holds the key to turning these words into action: Her partner on crime, Dr. Jonathan Jay, an expert on urban health from the Boston University School of Public Health.

You might recall that Hardesty held web panel with Dr. Jay in October 2020 as part of her Rethink Portland initiative and in an interview with BikePortland a few months later she credited Dr. Jay for helping her understand how we can maintain public safety and still reduce the police budget.

And guess who was in Portland earlier this month, just 10 days before the Proud Boys and anti-fascists squared off in east Portland? Yep. None other than Dr. Jay.

As you might have read in the Willamette Week a few days ago, Jay was hired by the City of Portland to help tackle our violent crime problem. The man who brought Dr. Jay to Portland is newly-hired Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers.

Myers understands there are direct link between the built environment and how people behave in cars and toward each other. “There are consistencies in where fire deaths occur, where gun violence occurs, and where pedestrians are getting hit,” he told the Willamette Week.

And when asked by Willamette Week what he remembered most during his two-day visit in east Portland, Dr. Jay replied, “The neighborhoods seem to be designed more for cars than for people. And there’s a lot of people who live there.” Nailed it.

We can use PBOT to take back our streets with more carfree spaces, more concrete diverters, more space for non-drivers, more painted intersections, more public plazas, and so on. If we get more law-abiding folks outside, taking up space on our streets, it will leave less space for folks who don’t care about the law (or each other).

Better street designs and high-quality public spaces alone will not prevent these violent clashes. But if a certain city commissioner is frustrated by not having power over the bureau that manages our laws, now would be a good time to channel that energy into the one that manages our streets.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Capt'n Proton
Guest
Capt'n Proton

I wish that I could be optimistic, but I see the lackluster response to the pandemic (easily moveable green signs which are now all on the curb) in the same light as the mayor’s response to fascist infiltrators. Business interests routinely trump regular working people’s needs.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you… But there’s reason for optimism when it comes to PBOT… Did you know they are replacing those movable signs with huge concrete barrels and 15 mph caution signs at 80 locations? https://bikeportland.org/2021/07/29/pbot-will-install-80-concrete-barricades-to-make-safe-streets-more-permanent-335767

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I hear you… But there’s reason for optimism when it comes to PBOT

On the contrary, the beg barrels have killed the small amount of optimism I had for PBOT. The Slow Streets program, by PBOTs own data, didn’t actually make the streets any slower. The data collection is so poor and erratic that it’s hard to see if it reduced vehicular traffic at all and the survey was either so poorly done that the person who designed it should be reassigned OR was purposely designed to give PBOT the responses that they wanted.

PBOT likes the beg barrels because it doesn’t impede or discourage motorized traffic in anyway. They like that they get to write fun press releases about how they are doing all these great things. They even wrote an evaluation about a program called ‘Slow Streets’ championing how great it was and managed to not mention if it, you know, made the streets slower.

The beg barrels have shown me that PBOT is at it’s heart, irredeemably a motorist first organization and will be until we get a new form of government. PBOT is unwilling to install hard infrastructure that actually slows people down and creates safe streets and nothing is going to change their mind. If PBOT is unwilling to install safety infrastructure, the only other choice is LEO traffic enforcement, which PPB is currently unwilling to do. PBOT, like every other agency has abandoned even the pretense of serving our community. I say this as a very pro-government person, but PBOT is just another part of the rot that is the City of Portland.

Of course it’s easy to get away with nonsense like the beg barrels when no media is holding you accountable. It took me a marginal amount of follow-up to ascertain why the evaluation of the ‘Slow Streets’ program didn’t mention speed at all. Perhaps someone with an outlet should be asking critical questions when PBOT releases their nonsense talking about how their programs are sunshine and rainbows.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I’m not sure what a “beg barrel” is, but the new obstacles interfere with my bike riding. I generally like to “take the street” and ride right down the middle when I can (especially when riding with a comrade), and now there’s these big concrete barriers obstructing my way while doing nothing to help reduce vehicle traffic or speed.

I wish PBOT had consulted with cyclists before “helping” us.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

And what is PBOT’s reputation in East Portland? Are they thought of as being worse or better than PPB within EP?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

And can you please stop calling the beg barrels diverters? Diverters have a definition

“A diverter is an island built diagonally across a residential street intersection which prevents certain through and/or turning movements”

https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/saferjourney1/Library/countermeasures/36.htm

The beg barrels don’t prevent any through and/or turning movements, making them unambiguously not diverters.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Those “fascist infiltrators” have a constitutional right to assemble and speak their piece without being attacked by vigilantes.

They moved their event to the K-mart when it became clear that having it downtown as originally planned would lead to conflict, but the ninja larpers came and found them anyway. At which point yes, ass-clownery ensued on both sides.

This comment will never see light. Aside from violently suppressing speech, you guys passively censor it too.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Why can’t they do their fascist nonsense in the towns where they live?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Those “fascist infiltrators” have a constitutional right to assemble and speak their piece without being attacked by vigilantes.

Sure they do, they don’t however have a constitutional right to come and start street brawls, break traffic laws, threaten or intimidate with their weapons, or use deploy mace, pepper spray, fireworks or any other projectiles. The 1st amendment isn’t absolute. They come from out of state for the express purpose of attacking, intimidating, and harassing Portlanders, which isn’t protected by the 1st amendment.

They moved their event to the K-mart when it became clear that having it downtown as originally planned would lead to conflict, but the ninja larpers came and found them anyway. At which point yes, ass-clownery ensued on both sides.

That’s not really true. The Gravy Seals retreated to K-Mart when it became clear that their friends in PPB weren’t going to proactively protect them during this attack. Of course, PPB isn’t going to protect our taxpayers either because they are useless alt-right layabouts, but that’s besides the point. They moved to east Portland because it’s much easier to run away if it becomes serious.

Again, they come with the express purpose of violence which is evident based on their internal communications where they talk about coming to Portland for to commit acts of violence.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Who were they attacking, harassing, and intimidating in the empty k-mart parking lot until the ninjas showed up to fight with them?

You’re just re-defining the meaning of words so that they mean whatever you want them to mean. It’s kind of crazy making.

And for god’s sake if I were coming with the “expressed purpose of violence”, I wouldn’t bring a paintball gun. It’s more like they came with the expressed purpose of generating content that looks like violence on instagram but is mostly just dumb and annoying IRL, just like the ninja squad.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Who were they attacking, harassing, and intimidating in the empty k-mart parking lot until the ninjas showed up to fight with them?

Aw yes, they drove hundreds of miles with weapons to hang out peacefully in a KMart parking lot. Yes sir. There is no way they were causing chaos before they got to KMart, and they are all certainly all law abiding folks who would never deploy projectiles from their vehicles. No siree.

You’re just re-defining the meaning of words so that they mean whatever you want them to mean. It’s kind of crazy making.

You not understanding words is different than me ‘re-defining’ words.

And for god’s sake if I were coming with the “expressed purpose of violence”, I wouldn’t bring a paintball gun

Why? Paintball guns and mace hurt and are intimidating and these terrorists can shoot people with them and PPB will just stand back in admiration. If they started shooting people with guns, even PPB would have to do something.

but is mostly just dumb and annoying IRL

LOL you know how I know you’re a white dude?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Again, if they’re so purely intentioned, why do they drive to Portland instead of staying in the communities where they live?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mark
Guest
Mark

It will take a concerted effort among bureaus. But, if PPB does not even show up to these predictably violent events, a better, safer street is out of reach. The same goes for highways where posted speed limits are ignored because there is no enforcement.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The meaning of “hate” has become very diluted and broad in some circles. Does the policy define the word in this context? Does it refer to actions and behavior, outward expression, or just impolite internal thoughts?

I’m also struck by the use of the militaristic “combatting” in the policy. I might agree with the government “combatting” unacceptable behavior, but am less comfortable with that rhetoric in response to ideas or thought.

And none of this really seems to be in PBOT’s bailiwick.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

The meaning of “hate” has become very diluted and broad in some circles.

This is something I’ve struggled with myself, but language evolves. Sometimes in ways we think is not correct.

And none of this really seems to be in PBOT’s bailiwick.

I think the case is there for PBOT to take the helm. After all, transportation occurs on the roads we’re referring to. So, quite literally, it is in their wheelhouse.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Ok, make the case that PBOT should take the helm. How should the bureau “combat hate”?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

By having lots of public meetings and open houses, of course. Preferably on weekdays in the middle of the day, when only retirees and the unemployed can attend, at obscure locations citywide.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

So, I’m not in a position to do that. My background would not fit the criteria for that role. However, this does not mean that my statement is not founded in reality. Merely that I recognize PBOT has the authority to activate this agenda.

Also, that is a bad faith question.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Papa Biker
Guest
Papa Biker

I’m not against non-police or unarmed alternatives. The problem is in Portland they eliminate or degrade current ways to deal with violence, crime and disorder BEFORE having the alternative in place. Defunding the PPB to the tune of $15 million and then replacing that with non-existent Park Rangers and unproven gifting of funds to private social agencies. I called the Park Ranger line a few weeks back to report a crime in a park. They only had a voicemail. Seriously? They never called back. Can you see why I’m dubious about these police alternatives.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

The police budget has grown far faster than inflation for the 15 years I have been here. The cops are funded now and they are choosing to take a nap anytime that they can’t have a 5 to 1 advantage against an unarmed person along with carte blanche to beat them senseless. It is time to actually start trying something different with some of these funds because more money for the police is just good money after bad.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I called the Park Ranger line a few weeks back to report a crime in a park. They only had a voicemail. Seriously? They never called back. Can you see why I’m dubious about these police alternatives.

I would attribute this to a hardening or shakedown phase. Give them a probationary period and provide them with metrics to measure their success. If they don’t achieve the goals in the time provided, then I think there’s cause for concern. However, if this department is suddenly thrust into a new, more demanding role, they would need to accommodate this change. Within the structure of their budget and capacity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

I called the Park Ranger line a few weeks back to report a crime in a park. They only had a voicemail.

Sounds like an opportune time to get some singletrack in FP!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Defunding the PPB to the tune of $15 million

For the benefit of those who just read headlines and hyperbole, PPB was not ‘defunded’ by $15 million. They got $15 million less than they requested, which put their 2021 budget just slightly above their 2019 budget.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Peter F
Guest
Peter F

Cmh89,
Not hyperbole. The PPB was indeed defunded to the tune of $15 million. Please stop
spreading disinformation.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.opb.org/news/article/portland-police-budget-15-million-defund-cannabis-council-vote/%3foutputType=amp

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Matt Groenig is from Portland. He understood the PPB better than anyone decades ago:

https://youtu.be/Li_6h0gB-Qs

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The show’s thinly disguised satire of Reedies running a nuclear reactor was also spot on!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I live a block away from where these bozos were fighting. I was sitting in my backyard when I started hearing the fireworks. Not knowing that the bozos were going to be there I had no clue what was going on. At first I wondered, if it was yet more gun fire in my neighborhood as that has become quite regular now with the lack of law enforcement.
I don’t think any amount of “street calming” devices would have prevented this sh#t-show from occurring.
As I didn’t attend, as I was actually fearful of what was going on, about the only way to have prevented some of this would have been the owner of the ex-KMart parking lot to have it fenced off and not allow anyone access. My wonder of wonder is, did the owner say the rightwing-bozos could have their hate-party there? During COVID the parking lot was used for administering vaccinations, but it could still have been fenced the rest of the time
Anyway, I’m all for traffic calming devices. I used to be a prolific walker in my neighborhood but too many close calls but inattentive drivers have me staying home and exercising. At least I don’t have to be worried about getting run over by the cat or dog in my workout room.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I can see it coming…

The City of Portland Law and Order Tax. Modeled on the Arts Tax, everyone must pay a flat tax of $300/year unless they can prove they made less than $10 during the previous tax year. $180,000,000/year to pay for the hiring and upkeep of 1,000 more police officers.

To make Portland great again.

It’s not that I’m in favor of such measures, I’m not, but that Oregon voters tend to vote for extreme measures that are frequently counter to their best interests when confronted with terrible situations that the previous generation basically put them into, often with the most regressive of taxes.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Peter F
Guest
Peter F

David, Now that I was one tax I would support! Not the typical poorly functioning “screw the rich” (because I don’t pay it) slush fund measures Portland voters have been busily passing since you moved to North Carolina.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

re watch animated classic “heavy metal”. . popo bureau inaction. were on our own. its here.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
hamiramani
Guest
hamiramani

Amen!!!!

Commissioner Hardesty has a real opportunity to show her vision and resolution in the wake of more right-wing violence. We will not be safe until our streets – our sacred shared spaces – are made for people, not cars. I hope the commissioner will take this to heart.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

Was there any left wing violence during the months of protests?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

Is it just me, or does it appear that the police response to criticism is to stop enforcement of laws that people need and want, like traffic enforcement? Kind of the I’ll show you response.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I’ve lived in my SE Portland neighborhood for almost 30 years. The design of the streets has not changed. The behavior of motorists definitely has – more speeding above 30 mph; more blowing through stop signs; more failing to yield to pedestrians. Some of it’s cut-through traffic, but some of it is neighborhood residents (I recognized their cars.).

I guess a major rebuild of the neighborhood streets could alter some of the behaviors. Traffic enforcement could also accomplish some better behavior. I think the problem is that so many people have become so self-centered and self-absorbed that they simply don’t care what’s happening outside their car or their house.

Traffic violence, shootings and high costs are beginning to get to me. I’m starting to think that Portland will not be my forever home.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

So K-Mart is really closed. The culture of a city is so fluid.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
