Portland firm will file lawsuit against aerosol makers and sellers to protect road users from ‘driving zombies’

Joleen Braasch-Berry.
(Photo courtesy Thomas Coon Newton & Frost)

Lawyers for the family of a Salem woman who was hit and killed while bicycling in October 2020 will file a lawsuit on Monday against the manufacturers of inhalants they say turn drivers into “zombies”.

Joleen “Jo” Braasch-Berry was 26-years-old and recently married when she left her job as an elementary school librarian. Braasch-Berry was riding in an unprotected, paint-only bike lane on NE Cherry Street in southwest Salem when the driver of a car failed to handle his vehicle and struck her. The man who hit her, who was arrested and charged with manslaughter and DUI, was seen on security video minutes before the crash leaving a Home Depot and inhaling a can of “CRC Duster”, a popular brand of aerosol spray used to clean computer keyboards and other types of electronic equipment.

On Monday (August 9th), Portland law firm Thomas Coon Newton & Frost (a financial supporter of BikePortland) will hold a press conference outside Multnomah County Courthouse to draw attention not only to this tragedy but to the issue of people who drive while intoxicated with inhalant products. Their lawsuit will be against Duster manufacturers and distributors on behalf of the estate and husband of Braasch-Berry.

“We hope the unique facts of this case show the responsibility those who profit from Duster sales have for the wreckage that results from failing to take steps to protect us. The same steps as have been used with opioids, glue with intoxication ingredients and antihistamines,” reads a statement form TCN & F. “The known abuse of these products and catastrophic results from the actions of drivers suffering from the acute effects of inhalants create a responsibility for manufacturers and sellers to better protect the public.”

Dust removers like CRC Duster are made of difluoroethane, a propellant that was once studied as a surgical anesthetic because it is a well-known central nervous system depressant. Products containing this ingredient are sold in big box retailers, are known to be addictive and to cause severe intoxication in users; but there are no restrictions to buying them. According to TCN & F, nearly three million people are estimated to intentionally inhale dust removers to get high every year and abuse of the products accounts for more car crashes than any other type of inhalant.

Veteran bike advocate and TCN & F partner Ray Thomas knew Braasch-Berry when she attended Hillsboro High School. “She was a delightful person and her death was totally unnecessary that maybe some good can come from using what happened to her to publicize the largely unrecognized dangers to road users from drivers high on inhalants.”

Braasch-Berry’s husband and other road safety advocates will attend Monday’s press conference, which is slated to begin at 3:00 pm on Monday at the public entrance to the (new) courthouse on SW 1st Avenue.

Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

Condolences to the family of Joleen. What a tragedy. Glad the responsible individual was caught and convicted. This lawsuit is of course just a shakedown of lawful businesses. Ridiculous. Just makes my visits to Home Depot more expensive.
Although this has got me thinking maybe injured cyclists should sue the Portland City Council for their actions which have eliminated traffic enforcement has in Portland. This failure of city government has caused an epidemic of dangerous driving and vehicular violence. Maybe a lawsuit would get their attention.

8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Yeah, I’m pretty confused by this. Of all the potentially at fault parties, the duster manufacturer seems to me to be the least responsible. The most at fault outside of the drugged driver seems to me to be the City of Salem for building substandard infrastructure and promoting it as safe while knowing that it isn’t.

Although this has got me thinking maybe injured cyclists should sue the Portland City Council for their actions which have eliminated traffic enforcement has in Portland.

PPB made the choice to stop doing traffic enforcement, not the city council. They also made the choice to loudly proclaim they weren’t going to do traffic enforcement just to make sure everyone knew. I think it makes sense to sue PPB for their actions which have endangered the lives of everyone in the city.

The fact that they went to Hardesty’s house at 3 AM to try and arrest her for a non-injury hit and run that she wasn’t even responsible for really really undercuts the myth that they don’t have the resources to handle traffic enforcement. When I got assaulted on N Williams a couple of years ago, I couldn’t even get them to come and take a report despite having the attackers face, license plate, and entire incident on video.

Maybe someone could sue PPB for abandonment of duties or misuse of tax funds?

5 hours ago
Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

It’s a joint problem (City Council and PPB). The PPB was forced to prioritize 911 calls due to the City’s Council irresponsible budget cuts and lack of support for fully staffing the PPB. PPB is far fromperfect but Portland is now seeing what happens with the governmental abandonment of a functioning law enforcement agency (drastic increases in traffic violence, gun violence, property crime and destructive protests).

5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

he PPB was forced to prioritize 911 calls due to the City’s Council irresponsible budget cuts and lack of support for fully staffing the PPB.

That’s simply not true on multiple levels. The mild budget trim did not lead to a reduction in funded FTEs.

PPB has the funds to fully staff their department. Right now. Today. They can’t hire enough employees. They get plenty of applicants so I’d guess the hiring issue comes down to the type of person who wants to be a cop having the record and attitude of the type of person who shouldn’t be a cop.

They are hiring right now in fact: https://www.joinportlandpolice.com/entry#hiring-process

Starting wage is $66k, significantly better than pretty much any other job that requires a four year degree in this city.

Portland police were using the funds that were allocated for additional LEOs as an OT slush fund. So they overstaffed protests and get rich of off tear gassing the city.

. PPB is far fromperfect

Sure, they are closer to irredeemably terrible.

but Portland is now seeing what happens with the governmental abandonment of a functioning law enforcement agency

Not really, PPB is still a sponge soaking up taxpayer funding that could go to other worthwhile ventures. What we are seeing right now is what happens when you try to hold a police department accountable, they throw a temper tantrum and engage in an illegal slowdown. So much integrity at PPB and PPA!

(drastic increases in traffic violence, gun violence, property crime and destructive protests).

All these things have been rampant for years

1. Traffic violence is the fault of PBOT. They are the ones who refuse to install hard traffic calming measures. Plenty of other places have plenty of traffic cops and plenty of vehicular violence. In fact, the police not only engage in vehicular violence themselves by unnecessarily speeding and playing on their computers while driving, most police departments view negligent driving as a bonus source of revenue to buy new toys with.

2. Police don’t stop gun violence, they respond to it. The police are no more capable of stopping a shooting than you or I are. If you want the proof, go look at the most dangerous cities in the country, they all have more police per capita than Portland. Maybe more cops increases gun violence?

3. Property crime has been rampant in Portland for decades. It increased despite PPB getting huge budget increases every year.

4. “Destructive protests’. LOL you have no idea what a destructive protest is. I’m not in favor of the idiots breaking windows and spraying paint, but actual destruction can’t be swept up the next day.

And PPBs heavy handed violence in putting down peaceful protests was the main catalyst for the protests continuing for so long. Not only did PPB refused to acknowledge our grievances, they showed just how violent and thuggish they can be. Now the taxpayers will fund the settlements we have made over their criminal brutality and we have even more payouts in the pipeline.

2 hours ago
Mad Moms Against Dem Shooters
Guest
Mad Moms Against Dem Shooters

You are 100% correct. Across America today in blue cities that defunded the police, crime has skyrocketed, including deadly gun violence.
On gun violence I have a proposed solution: Most of the shootings in America occur in Democrat blue cities and most of the shooters and victims are minorities. This is a tragedy for the minority community. My solution is to confiscate all guns from all Democrats nationwide. Almost all Democrat politicians campaign, and are elected, based on more gun control. Democrat voters vote for those politicians, so let’s give the Democrat voters exactly what they want: gun confiscation. My proposed law will not allow ownership, purchase, possession, or use of firearms by Democrats. This will mean no more Hollywood Democrats making shoot-em-up movies, and that alone will have a significant calming effect.
Life is difficult and presents daily challenges and problems for us to solve; shall we solve them or continue to moan about them? Today Democrat-fueled gun violence is top of the problem list. Let’s solve this national health crisis by confiscating Democrat guns.
What do y’all think? If you agree, please write letters to your local paper, and your politicians and pass this proposal on to them. Thank you very much.

28 minutes ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

I don’t understand the basis of the lawsuit from the article. What are the steps the law firm thinks the duster company should have taken?

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Sorry it wasn’t more clear. They’re trying to force retailers to have more restrictions on who can purchase these products and how they can purchase them. Sort of like how spray paint and other specific items are behind locked cases at big box stores, which creates at least some level of barrier to purchase.

7 hours ago
Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

That’s just silliness. Bleach is dangerous. Dran-o is dangerous. Tylenol is dangerous. Should all these items be placed in locked cases?

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I don’t know. Are people ingesting bleach and Drano at significant rates and then hitting and killing people when they drive?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Jason Skelton
Guest
Jason Skelton

Fortunately there is a process to figure out whether there is a basis for legal liability.

3 hours ago
Mark Allen Remy
Guest
Mark Allen Remy

https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/slippery-slope

1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

But can we agree there is a point on the slope at which things become slippery?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

They come with warnings and it is up to the consumer to decide whether or not to use them negligently.

1 hour ago
EP
Guest
EP

Geez I didn’t realize this was a thing. Now I’ll know what’s up the next time I see a bunch of duster cans next to the “whip cream” cartridges at a truck stop.

4 hours ago
Basil Francois
Guest
Basil Francois

tragic but this seems like a reach. maybe petition the legislature to increase penalties for drugged driving that harms pedestrians and cyclists?

31 minutes ago
