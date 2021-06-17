Huge crowds welcome back Mount Tabor Circuit Race

Back for its 69th season after being dormant in 2020, the River City Bicycles Mount Tabor Series is stronger than ever. The only weekday bike race in America that happens on an extinct volcano, the 1.3 mile loop is as challenging for riders as it is enjoyable for spectators.

It was perfect weather last night and hundreds of people crowded the start-finish area for a chance to see the action. Sun filtered in through the big trees as the “voice of OBRA” (Oregon Bicycle Racing Association) Luciano Bailey kept everyone apprised of what was happening out on the course.



Last night was week three of six, so there’s still time to get up there and experience it for yourself.

Thanks to River City Bicycles for sponsoring this amazing piece of Portland. Check out more of my images below and stay tuned for a video to get a better sense of the speed and sounds from the event.

But wait, there's more!



