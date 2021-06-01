The Monday Roundup: ‘OK Broomer’, bike style, WT-F150, and more

Posted by on June 1st, 2021 at 9:40 am

Welcome to the week. Hope you enjoyed the extra-long, extra-sunny weekend!

Here are the most notable items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Freeway removal momentum: The growing nationwide chorus singing the same tune about freeway removal is one of the most hopeful things in America today. With a focus on an inspiring project in Rochester, the NY Times takes a deep dive in how cities across the U.S. are working to reclaim space gobbled up by interstates.

Low-speed streets 101: Child in the City shares a convenient primer on how to design and implement slow streets in urban areas.

What works, what doesn’t: Streetsblog has the details about a new U.S. government report that chides the USDOT for not doing more to track effective traffic safety programs.

PPS sees the Albina Vision: Portland Public Schools has cemented their support for the Albina Vision project by giving the nonprofit first right of refusal on any future development of their sizable headquarters parcel in lower Albina.

Bike style: Oh look, America’s newspaper of record just did a BikePortland-esque “Bike Style” photo essay.

Advertisement

Name that sweeper: Seattle’s DOT got a cool mini bike lane sweeper (Portland has one too) and after the votes were tallied from an online poll it will henceforth be named, “OK, Broomer”.

WT-F150: When Ford unleashed their high-profile new electric F150, they could have redesigned the body so that it was much less likely to kill other road users. They chose not too.

Vehicular violence: A woman intentionally drove her SUV at a high speed through a vaccination tent in Tennessee in a fit of rage fueled by her opposition to the shot.

Traffic enforcement narrative: The Governors Highway Safety Association, the group that once pushed the “distracted pedestrian” narrative is now sounding the alarm that the “Defund police” movement is to blame for a steep drop in traffic citations (and resulting fatal crashes) nationwide.

BP Forums: Don’t miss the latest posts in our Forums.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)BikeninjaPaul Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Paul
Guest
Paul

I wish the NY Times wouldn’t use bicycles to push vanity and rampant consumerism.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

No matter what your politics, it is plain that the NYT has become the news source who’s purpose is to disseminate and reinforce the official narrative of the establishment. It’s secondary purpose is to keep its “comfortable class” readers feeling good about themselves and their prospects in the world. The term “Newspaper of Record” is out of date and self important. A more accurate one would be ” Pravda on Hudson”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

ok bikeninja.. FWIW I used that term because of the size/reach of NYT (the outlet most commonly referred as such BTW) more than any desire to make a value judgment about their work.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 seconds ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests