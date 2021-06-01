The Monday Roundup: ‘OK Broomer’, bike style, WT-F150, and more

Welcome to the week. Hope you enjoyed the extra-long, extra-sunny weekend!

Freeway removal momentum: The growing nationwide chorus singing the same tune about freeway removal is one of the most hopeful things in America today. With a focus on an inspiring project in Rochester, the NY Times takes a deep dive in how cities across the U.S. are working to reclaim space gobbled up by interstates.

Low-speed streets 101: Child in the City shares a convenient primer on how to design and implement slow streets in urban areas.

What works, what doesn’t: Streetsblog has the details about a new U.S. government report that chides the USDOT for not doing more to track effective traffic safety programs.

PPS sees the Albina Vision: Portland Public Schools has cemented their support for the Albina Vision project by giving the nonprofit first right of refusal on any future development of their sizable headquarters parcel in lower Albina.

Bike style: Oh look, America’s newspaper of record just did a BikePortland-esque “Bike Style” photo essay.

Name that sweeper: Seattle’s DOT got a cool mini bike lane sweeper (Portland has one too) and after the votes were tallied from an online poll it will henceforth be named, “OK, Broomer”.

WT-F150: When Ford unleashed their high-profile new electric F150, they could have redesigned the body so that it was much less likely to kill other road users. They chose not too.

Vehicular violence: A woman intentionally drove her SUV at a high speed through a vaccination tent in Tennessee in a fit of rage fueled by her opposition to the shot.

Traffic enforcement narrative: The Governors Highway Safety Association, the group that once pushed the “distracted pedestrian” narrative is now sounding the alarm that the “Defund police” movement is to blame for a steep drop in traffic citations (and resulting fatal crashes) nationwide.

