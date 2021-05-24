People on Bikes: Post-lockdown edition

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 at 2:13 pm

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who rides bikes in Portland? If you’re a veteran BikePortland reader you know the answer is much different than the caricature created by popular media, political narratives, and cringey stock photos.

It’s now been over 10 years since our first People on Bikes post. One reason we love sharing these images is because they can often prove popular perception wrong. The people on bikes in Portland are a very diverse bunch: Different styles, different bodies, different destinations, different bikes. And I think our bicycling population looks even more different because of the pandemic.

Since the mid 2000s, rush-hour bicycle traffic on commuting corridors in Portland was a given: Williams, Vancouver, Hawthorne, Broadway, Waterfront Park, and so on. But the pandemic changed all that. The last People on Bikes we shared was from Hawthorne in February 2020, right before lockdowns hit. With so many people working from home, our streets look a lot different these days. While there aren’t as many predictable platoons of professionals pedaling, Portland streets are still full of riders.

I captured a few of them over the weekend. One of them was Sheldon. Sheldon lives in a tent on Williams near Broadway. I met him on that grassy knoll on North Larrabee just north of the Broadway Bridge and struck up a conversation.

Sheldon and his 20-incher.

I asked Sheldon about his bike — a 20-inch BMX/flatland style rig. “I like this small bike,” he said, “Because I can fit it inside my tent and don’t have to worry about it getting stolen.” Like many of you, Sheldon said he loves his bike both for its utility and the social aspect. He uses it as a roll-cart (see photo above) and to haul giant bags of cans to the bottle drop. It helps him get around much quicker than walking or the streetcar. One of his favorite things about bikes is how they give he and his friends something to talk about. “It’s a common interest of people out here. We’ll trade parts to keep them running. There’s a whole barter system.”

Here are a few of the other folks who caught my eye:

Advertisement

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, People on Bikes

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
SDTodd/BoulangerFullLaneFemmeBike Guy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

thanks. I always look through these for myself and people I might know. I hope leopard jacket gal isn’t flipping us off … but she might be

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
FullLaneFemme
Guest
FullLaneFemme

I really appreciate this series. The person carrying the toilet person was such a delight to come across. Also love that leopard print jacket!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Hey Jonathan…I know the shared photos are just the exciting samples….so any thoughts on the ad hoc trends your saw for a weekend: proportion of bikeshare vs private bikes, freight bikes vs typical, etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
SD
Guest
SD

So many people seeking to influence the conversation around transportation have tried to capitalize off of the perception that biking is the domain of lycra clad, affluent, white men. This idea has never agreed with the reality of what I see everyday on my commute and on the street outside of my house and in my neighborhood.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests