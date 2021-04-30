Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

A bereaved mom asked ODOT why a safety project stopped short of deadly intersection. Here’s their response

Posted by on April 30th, 2021 at 10:03 am

ODOT will spend $18 million on Lombard, but the project stops just west of the dangerous Interstate Avenue intersection.

An Oregon Department of Transportation project currently under construction on North Lombard will pump $18 million into the street. The goal of the Lombard Multimodal Safety Project is to tame this state highway and freight route that happens to run through a bustling commercial and residential corridor. ODOT plans to add buffered bike lanes, safer crossings, signal upgrades, ADA curb ramps, and more.

For north Portland resident Michelle DuBarry, it doesn’t go far enough.

The 1.4 mile project stops about 0.4 miles from North Interstate Ave, a major intersection that features two busy bus stops, a Biketown station, a school, two gas stations, a shopping center, and two MAX light rail stations.

DuBarry knows Interstate and Lombard better than anyone. In 2010 a man hit and killed her 22-month-old son while he walked in a crosswalk with her husband. Since that tragedy, DuBarry has been an outspoken advocate for safer streets.

When a woman was hit and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision at the same intersection last week, local activists took to Twitter to call-out ODOT for spending $800 million on a freeway expansion project a few miles away instead of spending more to make this notoriously dangerous intersection safer. ODOT defended themselves by pointing them to the Lombard project.

That response struck a nerve for DuBarry.

“Hi ODOT,” she wrote in a tweet that spread quickly among her 9,600 followers. (Content warning: Graphic crash description ahead.) “Just curious why your safety project on Lombard stops short of the intersection where Ms. Chavez was struck. It’s the same spot my toddler son was struck and killed by a driver 10 years ago… When I go through the intersection, I think of my son’s stroller pinned to a telephone poll, my husband giving him CPR with blood running down his own forehead, the sirens in the background when he called me from the ambulance. Maybe you should think of those things, too.”

ODOT’s social media staff chose not to reply to DuBarry’s tweet, so I reached out to them via email.

ODOT Region 1 Public Information Officer Don Hamilton got back to me Thursday night. After first touting the benefits of the Lombard project, which he said will, “Improve safety and travel-time predictability,” Hamilton said they simply don’t have the budget to extend the project to Interstate.

“With limited funding and many high crash corridors in Region 1 (SE Powell, OR99E, 82nd, SW Barbur, TV Hwy to name a few), ODOT assesses where to make critical safety investments based on the number and severity of crashes in locations along these corridors. Regrettably, lack of funding and competing priorities are the reason ODOT set the project limits on this project between N. Fiske and N. Boston.”

ODOT works on a two-year budget that’s worth about $4 billion. The Highway Division garners the largest chunk at $2 billion and the second largest source of spending is debt service on bonds, which ODOT is spending $555 million on in the current biennium. The Lombard Multimodal Safety Project was funded through a mix of sources, primarily the All Roads Transportation Safety (ARTS) program. The Portland region gets about $10 million per year in ARTS funding.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Ed
Guest
Ed

We all know the lack of money answer is nonsense. ODOT has prioritized that money be spent on interstates and mega projects. Every road that Hamilton mentions has been purposefully neglected for decades. This is not a funding issue. It is a policy issue. The policy is to spend money elsewhere.

Champs
Guest
Champs

Scope/budget/criteria can be used as deflections to mislead without lying. Just sayin’.

David
Guest
David

This response is so infuriating and disingenuous that it deserves a response. ODOT has demonstrated with their words, actions, time, funding, and attention what matters. Hint: It’s not the safety of human beings.

If there was an overlay of where money is spent by ODOT and where people die on roadways that they own it’s likely that there would be very little overlap because most of that money goes to creating something new rather than fixing that which already exists. Between the I-5 Rose Quarter Project and I-5 Bridge Replacement Project (CRC 2.0) ODOT had to create a whole new division. Meanwhile as soon as an orphan highway is brought up all of a sudden ODOT points at the lack of funding and says “we want to but all the money is gone.”

This is also more than a failing of just ODOT. The OTC has rubber stamped everything and our state legislators and Governor have prioritized glamour projects over functional ones that would actually keep their constituents alive. At the same time ODOT has done a lot of work to frame everything as a safety project even when the roadway is actually safe (see: the highway portion of I-5 Rose Quarter project) while also ignoring the safety of those not driving (see again: I-5 Rose Quarter surface road improvements with rounded street corners for faster car/truck turning movements where people walking and biking are expected to coexist). They also know where problems exist and then decide to do nothing about them (see: Barbur Road Safety Audit) and how to fix them in a number of ways but for a lack of funding (see: 82nd Avenue of Roses Implementation Plan, though that needs to be revisited).

The culture of ODOT combined with funding incentives have created this problem over decades. We need to do more than hope that it will be fixed because waiting decades more should not be acceptable to anyone. This means contacting legislators to bring this problem to their attention in a way that is can be fixed. It means becoming single-issue voters around transportation justice and equity because this isn’t going to get fixed if it’s the 10th item on a list.

A better answer would have been “it’s just not a priority for ODOT at this time.” An honest answer would be “ODOT is not held accountable for the number of people injured or killed on our roads and we are generally not able, nor particularly interested in, moving funding around toward this end on the timelines that are requested.”

J_R
Guest
J_R

As far as I know every project has termini. Can someone point to a project that doesn’t?

Why not extend it to Interstate? Or Albina? Or Vancouver? Or 33rd? Or 82nd? Or I-205?

