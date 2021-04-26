Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Two weeks, two deaths, one intersection: A report from NE 82nd and Alberta

Posted by on April 26th, 2021 at 1:37 pm

82nd and Alberta. A memorial for the man killed Saturday night is on the right.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Two people have been killed while walking across Northeast 82nd Avenue in the past two weeks. They were both hit by car users. That alone would be cause for alarm. The fact that both people were hit at the same intersection demands attention and action.

Here’s what we know so far about the fatalities:

On April 10th at around 9:10 pm, police responded to the intersection of 82nd and NE Alberta. A 62-year-old man was dead in the street and the driver who hit him was on the scene. According to a person I spoke to, the man was crossing from east to west. He had almost made it across all five lanes before being hit by a southbound driver near the northwest corner of the intersection.

On April 24th just after 11:00 pm, 30-year-old Anthony Tolliver was also on the east side of the intersection. When he stepped into the roadway, he was hit by a northbound driver and thrown several dozen feet before coming to rest in the center turn lane. The driver did not stop and remains on the loose as the Portland Police Bureau investigate.

It’s easy to see why people need to cross 82nd at Alberta. It’s also easy to see why it’s so perilous. I visited the intersection late last night to learn more.

Alberta is in the middle of a half-mile stretch of 82nd (between Prescott and Killingsworth/Hwy 30) that has no marked crosswalks. 2,600 feet of highway with no help getting across. (There’s a concrete median island at Wygant one block south of Alberta, but for some reason there’s no painted crosswalk to get to it.) An analysis done as part of the City of Portland’s “PedPDX” Pedestrian Plan, “revealed that crashes at unmarked locations are more likely to occur where marked crosswalk spacing does not meet the new PedPDX crossing spacing guidelines.”

Those guidelines, adopted by Portland City Council in 2019, call for a recommended crosswalk spacing of 800 feet. When a transit stop is nearby, PedPDX calls for a crosswalk within 100 feet. “Moving forward, PBOT practice will be to provide a marked pedestrian crossing at all transit stops,” reads the plan.

As I stood at a memorial with balloons and candles set up by Anthony Tolliver’s friends and family last night, two Line 72 bus operators pulled over to give me a ride. Tolliver was hit just a few feet from the stop.

A man kneels at a memorial for Anthony Tolliver on 82nd at Alberta.

The fact that both of these deaths occurred at night is also not a surprise, especially given the inconsistent street lighting at this location. There is some light, but it’s patchy and there are large swaths that remain dark — especially at Alberta. Stan’s Food & Deli just north of the intersection beams bright lights into the street, but when those lights end, the street darkens.

A Stan’s employee told me she never goes near the street. “It’s so busy. So unsafe,” she said. “We need to have more street lights. It’s so dark at that corner.”

According to the Oregon Walks Fatal Pedestrian Crash Report released last month, 79% of the 48 pedestrian fatalities between 2017 and 2019 happened when it was dark. Inadequate lighting was determined to be a factor in 58% of them.

The Oregon Walks report also found that Black people were three times more likely to be killed while walking than white people. And the death rate for older people (65+) is three times higher than younger ones. Another factor to consider is that the zip codes adjacent to these deaths have the highest “environmental justice populations” (according to ODOT analysis using US Environmental Protection Agency data based on race, income, education, language, and other factors).

Northeast Alberta Street is usually associated with its fun and welcoming, shop and restaurant-filled commercial district between 10th and 33rd. But three miles east it has a much different vibe. An unassuming Alberta spills into 82nd at an off-set (the corners don’t match up) and drivers speed by at 40-plus miles an hour (the posted limit is 35). It’s one of those intersections where — even in a car — you hold your breath and nose out, hoping a gap will form at the right moment so you can stamp the gas pedal and scurry into traffic.

(Graphics from ODOT’s 82nd Avenue of the Roses Implementation Plan.)

82nd is also State Route 213/Cascade Highway, owned and operated by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Three years ago we reported that local elected officials and safety advocates were fed up with ODOT’s management of 82nd. Worried that ODOT didn’t share the values of the local community, they wanted to hasten the transfer of ownership from state to local control. The outcry followed release of ODOT’s 82nd Avenue of the Roses Implementation Plan, a two-year effort that one volunteer advisory committee member said was nothing more than ODOT, “wasting 2-1/2 years of the community’s time in order to make it look like they were doing something without really doing something.”

“Community members desire more frequent enhanced crossings and more enhanced crossings near bus stops on 82nd Avenue,” reads the three-year-old plan which has resulted in neither where these two people were killed.

The state and city’s foot dragging and collective lack of action have allowed 82nd to hold Portlanders hostage. There’s no safe place for people in this neighborhood to cross the street, and no margin for error when they do. There’s a busy motel at one corner and a market at the other. Last night I saw a lot of people going from one place to the other. Each time they became nearly invisible for several seconds as they walked across the highway.

Anthony Tolliver had a huge family — many of whom showed up last night to hold a vigil and say goodbye.

Family photo shared by Tolliver’s aunt. He’s the one wearing the cap in the background.

One of Tolliver’s nieces told me he grew up in Portland and had two kids and many siblings. “He was very low key and just so kind to the kids. His nieces and nephews loved him,” a woman named Chrissy shared.

One of Tolliver’s brothers, Prynce, showed up with shirt that had Anthony’s photo on the front and “RIP 5ive” on the back. That was his stage name, Prynce told me. He was a rapper and artist who loved to entertain people and make them laugh. Some other folks told me he was quite the comedian.

Later last night, another one of Tolliver’s brothers showed up. He dropped to his knees at the candles and sobbed. I stood far away, but could easily read his body language. He wasn’t just sad, he was mad. He approached me several minutes later and demanded to know what happened. I told him everything I knew (which wasn’t much). When I said someone at the motel had apparently witnessed it, he marched across the street in a search for answers.

Having just lost his brother in the same location, this man began to scream in the middle of the street. “There’s light here! And here! But no fucking light right here!” he yelled as he gestured with his arms and kicked over candles that had been lit in the center turn lane where Tolliver’s body was found. “You gonna’ stop now?! Huh?! Yeah you’re gonna’ stop now aren’t you!” he yelled at drivers in the street.

If we practice what we preach when it comes to equity and vision zero, we must do something at this intersection. Immediately.

Tolliver’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a funeral service.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Fawn Lengvenis
Guest
Fawn Lengvenis

I know it must be hard to report on these deaths again and again, but BikePortland is one of the only places where the pain and outrage from the family is given a voice. Thank you Jonathan.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

RIP, Anthony, and shame on you, ODOT.

This line rings true: “…nothing more than ODOT ‘wasting 2-1/2 years of the community’s time in order to make it look like they were doing something without really doing something.'” That’s ODOT.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Ed
Guest
Ed

Death by design. The stretch of 82nd Ave. north of Sandy does not have the traffic volumes to justify the number of lanes that are there. ODOT long ago gave up on maintaining and fixing its orphan highways. The result is a 50s era speedway with poor lighting. It does not meet the needs of the people who live, work, and simply want to survive near it. It is pure and intentional negligence. Our system – and the people who work so hard to maintain there power within it – is so misguided.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Instead of spending hundreds of millions of dollars widening the freeway through the Rose Quarter, ODOT should simply close the on/off ramps at Broadway and fix 82nd!. Withe ramps to Broadway gone, Broadway would become far more humane, safe and likely to redevelop and the traffic would flow much more smoothly- all of the goals of the Rose Quarter could be met with minimal cost and carbon footprint!

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
X
Guest
X

That is hard. I’m sorry for those people, and sorry I whined about crossing Fremont Street.

Now we’ll do something about that one intersection.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

That moment with Tolliver’s other brother at the end of the story was just gut-wrenching. Thank you for being there and reporting on this.

In the 1990s ACT-UP/NY famously held “political funerals” in which they would bring coffins (sometimes actual, sometimes symbolic) and ashes to the doorsteps of the powerful like NY City Hall, the NIH, the RNC and the Clinton White House.* Maybe it’s time to start leaving some coffins at ODOT’s door.

* https://nursingclio.org/2017/03/09/love-and-rage/

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

This section of 82nd is scary as hell (is there any section of 82nd that isn’t though?) If a northbound car has a green at Sandy and then Prescott they can really be flying. I used to cross here at Prescott and even with a light it’s sketchy the way people rip down the hill from the south of you there. This story is a huge bummer.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Madison
Guest
Madison

And yet there seems to be an endless supply of green paint and improvements for the inner city.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How would you fix 82nd?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

ODOT’s stewardship is sickening. This is at the NE corner of the intersection:
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5592435,-122.5784522,3a,75y,15.2h,77.35t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s8fZSEDbIOcp-SdbZKd44WQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

This shows property lines:
https://www.portlandmaps.com/detail/property/-13645356.7511_5709985.17914_xy/

ODOT not only doesn’t provide a sidewalk in front of the store, it has allowed the store to use the right-of-way where the sidewalk should be for vehicle maneuvering. It’s far less safe than even an unimproved shoulder for walking on.

Of course people need to cross the street here, not just people walking east-west, but those walking north because their is no northbound sidewalk on the east side of the street. But no marked crosswalks, and bad lighting as the article states.

Topping it off, there’s Helensview School just to the northeast, which looks to be almost inaccessible by foot or bike:
https://www.portlandmaps.com/detail/property/8678-NE-SUMNER-ST/R318415_did/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Brendan P
Guest
Brendan P

I’ve heard that the legislature for Oregon is in the process of making a bill to transfer many ODOT highways in urban areas to the cities. This is the first step to fixing 82nd ave. 82nd serves PDX airport just north of where these deaths occurred and operates as a straight highway with 45 mph speed limits. You can see why the transition from almost a freeway like operating environment to that of a residential one can cause issues. There needs to be a redesign of 82nd to take into account the density of people who live nearby that must walk/bike/use transit. Currently, the road is designed for car centric activity and that must change if we want less deaths.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

By my calculations on Google Maps, 82nd Avenue is 76 feet wide at this point. Ideally the road should look something like this, a quick redesign that I just made. There’s no need for two car lanes in each direction here with the nearby and parallel I-205 serving as the through route.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
