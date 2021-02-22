Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Let’s talk about the BikePortland comment section

Posted by on February 22nd, 2021 at 3:56 pm

On Saturday, Tony Jordan, a parking reform advocate I’ve known and respected for years and who’s written stories for BikePortland, posted something on Twitter about a BikePortland comment. The conversations and concerns triggered by his Tweet (which I’m still responding to, three days later) have made me think deeply about our comment section.

Here’s Tony’s tweet:

While I disagree with Tony, his concerns are valid.

Many people responded to Tony’s comment with their own opinions about how our comment section has changed over the years. Several people said they’ve stopped commenting or stopped visiting this site altogether because of the sometimes abusive words and bullying they’ve experienced at the hands of other commenters.

The critiques centered around a certain type of commenter and my lack of more heavy-handed moderation of them. You probably know the type: They are mostly men, are quick to demean the subject of a story, tip-toe the line of decency/indecency (or cross it at times), dominate threads with multiple comments, or who are simply not nice to others.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

This is very complicated topic that I’ve wrestled with for many years. I often tell people that commenter opinions do not reflect BikePortland and they are certainly not a representation of “the bike community” (a troubling label in my opinion); but I can’t ignore that many people don’t see it that way.

As I have for the past 16 years, I’m the only person in charge of moderating comments. That has pros and cons. As the site (and the community’s expectations of it) has grown and the general tenor of our society has become more anxious and divisive (thanks Trump!), that task has become harder then ever.

My goal is to provide a platform for robust discussions where everyone feels valued and welcome. I take that part of my job very seriously.

Currently I give readers a very long leash in the comment section. There’s no log-in required. Anonymity is OK. A rough tone is tolerated up to a certain point. I do this because I value open discussions and I want to host as many voices as possible. I have no interest in an echo chamber and I don’t want to provide a sanitized version of reality. I encourage voices that challenge entrenched dogma because I believe strongly that a lack of debate prevents Portland from moving forward on many difficult issues.

But therein lies the rub: How can we balance this need for robust and challenging debates in a way that supports as many people as possible?

It’s not enough to host opposing voices if they result in harm and silencing of others.

BikePortland comments might never feel safe to everyone (important debates are bound to be too heated for some people), but they could feel a lot safer for many. And if we can get better at this, the result is something very valuable and exciting.

(By the way, we have separate communities over on our Instagram and Facebook pages that are much more light-hearted and skew younger and are less male-dominated if you’d like to interact with our content on those platforms. We also have an email with all our stories that you can read without coming to the main site.)

Another realization from Tony’s Twitter thread: Being a white, straight man of privilege makes it easier for me to have a high tolerance level for mean comments. I have a famously low tolerance for mean words directed toward bicycle riders from car users. But I have a higher tolerance for mean words directed at people whom I don’t identify with as strongly? That’s not OK.

From now on all comments will be held back for manual review and approval before they are published. I will also be moderating with an even keener eye for instances of meanness, bullying, misogyny, homophobia, or racism.

Our comment section has survived a long time. It was here before legacy media outlets like The Oregonian had one, and it’s still here long after they’ve given up on them. I have no intention of shutting them down and I remain convinced they are worth fighting for — but only if we stop fighting in them. I appreciate everyone who comments and hope you understand we all play a role in making the comment section something we can all be proud of.

As the owner of this business, my work to make them better is far from done. Stay tuned.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

124
Leave a Reply

avatar
37 Comment threads
87 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
54 Comment authors
Oregon MamacitaBatiyajoanThe DudeCaleb Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

I find the comment section indispensable for getting a read on an issue and hearing a variety of voices. The hatred and sophistry can be a bit exhausting, on the other hand, and feel like something more at home on conservative talk radio.

My preference would be that the comments section not be anonymous, however. I think accountability for what one says would go a long way, especially with those that live in Portland.

Lastly, I think the most damaging part of the BP comment section are the over-commenters. They often leave little space for others to speak and can just make things feel unwelcoming.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Real names is what keeps NextDoor pleasant and neighborly. 🙂

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

Yes, NextDoor is its own hell, but if I knew who you were, HK, I could at least track you down and ask you to proof my comments to see if there are counter-examples to what I say or any logical inconsistencies in my reasoning. 😉

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Oregon Mamacita
Guest
Oregon Mamacita

Daniel, women experience sexism and misogyny when they do not boost the male ego. With all that toxic pseudo-masculinity floating around the internet, staying anonymous is a good idea. The idea that a man would track a woman commentator down is not cool and the reason we use pseudonyms. We don’t want to feel ambushed if you contact us off this board. It would truly creep me out and lead to repercussions. In real life, men have reacted to my logical statements with insult and anger. Maybe become our ally by smacking down men bullying women.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

People don’t always use their real names. I’m a Neighborhood Lead and it can be difficult to validate people’s residency.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

“I think the most damaging part of the BP comment section are the over-commenters. They often leave little space for others to speak and can just make things feel unwelcoming”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Daniel, I like having registered users but dislike any requirement to use real names. I think pseudonyms are fine. Many folks aren’t comfortable using their real names in online environments because of the harassment they face across platforms; this is especially true for women and non-binary folks, queer folks, and people of color. I commented here for years under a pseudonym because I wasn’t yet sure I wanted to use my real name. It’s easy to create multiple identities if people want to, but a system where you have to be logged in seems to be a good way to let people be somewhat veiled but also have a consistent username.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Batiya
Guest
Batiya

“The hatred and sophistry can be a bit exhausting…”
Please. For anyone who has been brutalized by a lifetime of having the Status Quo shoved down their throats, that’s like saying the Titanic had a slow leak. It’s long past time for straight white guys to stop blathering and to do their own emotional and philosophical work. To date, BP’s Comments section (and by extension, its sole moderator) have done little to address that “hatred and sophistry.” If this continues ad nauseum, no one should be surprised when readership and subscriptions decline.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Julie Garner
Guest
Julie Garner

I really like the comments section and like Daniel said, it helps me get a read on an issue and hearing a variety of voices. The New York Times is a great example of comment sections done well. I’ll read an article but really can’t wait to get to the comments because other people will mention things I never even thought of and others will say things that I disagree with but in a way that it helps me gain perspective. And some are just really good at articulating what I’m processing. Or they’ll explain things in the article that weren’t very clear. It’s educational most of the time. An example of a terrible comment section is Politico. Literally all anyone does is name call and rant and rave about things. It’s stupid and a total waste of time. I finally stopped even visiting that site because the comments tainted everything as immature and whiney. And they didn’t seem trustworthy as a news outlet to me.

So far I’ve really liked reading comments on here. Sure some people are probably trolls or are negative in a ridiculous way, but I can recognize those and just move on tp the next comment without taking it personally or getting bent out of shape over it. But most of the comments are really interesting! I’ve learned a lot and I like hearing from other riders and gaining new perspectives. It makes me feel more connected to the collective bike community here in Portland. So I’m really glad you’re going to continue having them up, Jonathan!

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

This is a real life example of how polarized we have become in our current society. Yes, it is more difficult to have nuanced conversations online. However, I think the real issue is how social media and online platforms have allowed people to “live in their bubble” which has led to radicalization on both ends of the political spectrum.

As an example is Tony Jordan calling me (a socially liberal, fiscally conservative Democrat) a troll and advocating for me to be silenced. Name calling and censorship instead of engaging in a conversation now seems to be preferred approach by many. Especially those on both the far right and far left. It is ironic that Tony was so offended by a comment from someone who is centrist in their beliefs and values. He does not even want my voice to be aired. I’ve never met Tony. I bet he is a nice guy. We could probably sit down and grab a beer and have a nice chat. Yet he wants me silenced.

Here I am someone with a BLM sign in my yard who frequently calls out friends on the far right side of the spectrum and am now being vilified by those on the far left. If Tony (and others of his persuasions) can’t even engage with me how can we ever find middle ground or consensus to move our city, region and country forward. We have so many important issues to work on (such as racial equity, educational opportunities, police reform and even protected bike lanes 🙂 ) but these issues will never addressed if we just endorse a “shut up” culture.

Think about it. I remain hopeful we can rise above and seek common ground. Not selling out, just being real and loving our fellow humans.

Peace out,
Nadia

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Nadia,

Thanks for being part of this discussion. I appreciate you being here and I value your contributions to this site and our community. I hope this experience has helped you understand how your comments are viewed by others and that you will take that into account in the future. One (of many!) things I’ve learned in the past several days is that I need to be more careful about tone/tenor if I want to keep these comment sections welcoming and open to as many people as possible. Please keep that in mind as you comment. It’s not just what you say, but where you say it and who you say it about. Context matter.

Thanks again and I hope you continue to share your views here.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Very well stated. The further in either direction one is, the less desire there is to hear anything contrary. Far Left or Far Right is not interested in dialogue, just confirmation.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

It’s not personal, you’re a pseudonym and a gravitar. I wasn’t “so offended” by anything… there’s a lot of reading into my tweet as though I had to go lay down for a bit after reading your comments. Please.

What does the BLM sign in your yard mean to you if you’ll come on and say that our first Black woman commissioner is “so committed to racial equity that it clouds her judgement?”

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jake Robbins
Guest
Jake Robbins

Hm. “It’s not personal, you’re a pseudonym and a gravitar. I wasn’t “so offended” by anything… there’s a lot of reading into my tweet as though I had to go lay down for a bit after reading your comments. Please.”

Seems like someone could interpret this comment as having “meanness”

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Tony, you were so offended/upset/annoyed/whatever that you took a screenshot of the post and posted it to Twitter!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

I am one of those people who agree with Tony. I thought your comment was condescending and bordering on racist, as it implies that one who cares about social justice is intellectually incapable of being a leader or managing an agency. When said about a person of African-American heritage, it has the familiar feel of American white supremacy. And it was said without any reference to supporting facts. I don’t care what lawn signs you have up, in my considered opinion, your comment sounds stupid.

The reason your comment should be removed is that it adds nothing to the discussion. It’s just a personal insult aimed at Ms Hardesty with racist overtones. It has no value, given Jonathan’s stated goal for the comments section, and only creates negativity. Therefore, it is worthless at best, and damaging to the community and to BikePortland at worst. There is nothing worth engaging with.

Now, to you, and to all of you who get upset at being morally judged for your opinion, I say you are the ones who need to get over it.

You don’t like being told your comment sounds racist? Then I guess you don’t love free speech as much as you think.

And you should know that Jonathan and BikePortland have no obligation, legal, moral, ethical, or otherwise, to give you a platform to say ill-considered things.

From my perspective, you seem whiny, entitled, and clueless. Please try to be smarter.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Oregon Mamacita
Guest
Oregon Mamacita

I think a fair reading of the comment is that Joanne Hardesty is not capable of more complicated (intellectual) duties (managing a complex bureaucracy with multiple objectives) because she is invested in racial equity issues. Therefore, she is better suited to the presumably simpler tasks of community organizing because too much focus on racial justice is correlated with blindness. If NM’s tweet was a glass of wine, it would leave a bad after taste.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Too much focus on one topic often leads to shortcomings in others.

I disagree with Nadia Maxim’s comment, but it did not question Hardesty’s intellectual ability (which I think is considerable), but rather her political focus. This is a legitimate question given that her bureau passed over the preferred option for Hawthorne that many here supported for reasons explicitly tied to a (somewhat specious) argument about racial equity that sounded to many like an excuse to maintain the status quo.

In that context, in this forum, questioning Hardesty’s priorities seems legitimate, even if we ultimately agree they are appropriate. I read Nadia Maxim’s comment as suggesting that we need leaders who can focus on many areas at once and that someone who had a singular focus would be better suited for an advocacy role. This is a race neutral comment.

In a forum largely populated by people passionate and knowledgeable about transportation, we need to be able to have frank discussions about whether we are getting what we need from PBOT and its political leadership. We can’t simply take that topic off the table because her supporters mistake criticism of Hardesty as racism. That is the “stifling of debate” others have referred to, and that would destroy much of the value of this forum.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Oregon Mamacita
Guest
Oregon Mamacita

You make thoughtful points HK. I think the takeaway is that people have to choose their words carefully sometimes. We all make mistakes. Nadia, your comment was not well-worded. I think you should have just said “Commissioner Hardesty made a mistake when analyzing the Hawthorne project because the approach I favor is also the approach that promotes equity for X reason.” My comment was fair enough at taking your words at face value. HK reached below to pull out your legit point.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

The tone of your comments section is simply a reflection of the tone of civil discourse in the United States. I am one of those who stopped commenting regularly years ago, and more recently I’ve moved out of the US as well.

The simple fact is that America, Oregon, and Portland are absolutely filled with distressingly uneducated and ignorant people who lack any sense of compassion or perspective, are totally convinced they are correct all the time, and are completely uninterested in having an honest discussion or changing their opinion based on new information. And thus, so is your comment section.

When you leave the US for an extended period of time, you get a much broader perspective on the culture. Perhaps if you’re still engaged in the Portland political scene, you see “spirited debates” on “important issues.” But with the wisdom of perspective and experience, you realize it is the political theatre aimed at preserving the status quo of a violent and dysfunctional culture run by profiteers and malignant narcissists. The leaders are unable to solve even the most basic problems that have been dealt with effectively by other countries of far less means. The people are too pacified to hold anyone to account, even as they seethe with impotent rage. The power is so entrenched it can brutalize its own people and even commit treason with impunity.

America is totally FUBAR. Why would you expect any comments section to be otherwise?

The question you have to ask yourself is how does the comments section serve your goal “to provide a platform for robust discussions where everyone feels valued and welcome.”

In my opinion, the comments section, as it is now, is definitely standing in the way of achieving your goal. As a fellow person of privilege, I don’t feel unsafe. But I do believe it is not a welcoming place for other people (or me). And I do not want to participate because of that.

A lot of Americans seem to hold a really extreme view of what constitutes “free speech” as a human right, and I think this culture affects your judgment. Allowing people to post racist comments, for example, is not the same as fostering “robust discussion,” because the purpose of the site is not to discuss whether racism is acceptable.

I think you need to be much more selective about what you allow people to post on your site to meet your goal. I also think it’s a moral responsibility, and I think that’s at the heart of the question you are posing. I also think doing so would really improve the site. Unfortunately, it seems like it will involve a lot more work for you.

Whatever you decide to do, thanks for asking. And keep up the great work.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Ovid Boyd
Subscriber
Ovid Boyd

If it’s a vote, I vote for no comments. Carefully edited, composed and written journalism has a lot of value; reaction comments not so much. There’s plenty of more private and personal places to react to the world.

I think news comments mostly just make people feel miserable, and I can go on Facebook if I want that

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

Just like the articles, you don’t have to participate if you don’t want to. If comments section can be put under collapsible tab, you won’t have to open it.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I don’t agree with the views of the two commentators but it’s really hard for me to see what exactly Tony is complaining about or why he thinks it should be deleted. It’s a critique of Hardesty but not an attack. I’ve seen a lot worse written about Hales, Wheeler, and Eudaly. I’m also not opposed to de-platforming when appropriate. It’s just hard for me to see what Nadia wrote there that would warrant you to delete the post. I’ve often wondered why the comment section here is so conservative, but I think it’s just the nature of comment sections that aren’t part of social media.

FWIW, I actually think you do a pretty good job at moderation, especially in that you don’t delete whole posts. It really comes down to what you are trying to do with Bike Portland. If your goal is to create a community based on shared social values, it makes sense to say “these are my values and I’ll get rid of anyone who doesn’t share them”. But if your goal is to facilitate discussion on bicycling between people who have differing social values, you can’t just delete posts because they bother you (or in this case bother Tony) personally because the end result is an echo chamber.

Part of it is progressives have to stop saying “I think what you are saying is wrong and therefore you are a bad person”. Like I said, I don’t agree with the comment that was screen capped, but I don’t think Nadia is a bad person, just wrong, and that reader isn’t going to change their mind just because you delete their post for having the wrong opinion.

I do appreciate that Tony is having that discussion on Twitter, a site which famously doesn’t moderate content and gave rise to the disaster that was trump.

Vote Up33Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Karstan
Subscriber
Karstan

I really appreciate that you’ve engaged with the criticism and clearly put a lot of thought in to how to move forward.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Al
Guest
Al

Who’s to decide what members of the community get to have a voice, regardless of how it reflects on the community as a whole? If the voices/comments of single users are drowning out others, e.g. frequent posters such as HK, why not limit to one or two comments per reader? If someone interprets an internet comment section as a homogenous “bike community,” that reflects much more so on their limited perceptions than on a larger group of people who ride bicycles. Moderating every single comment sounds a whole lot like the “sanitized version of reality” you mention wanting to avoid.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Why don’t we try an experiment. If you are a white male, stop commenting for the rest of this week. I’m willing to give it a try. No more words from me this week.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

BP tried this before for attempting to raise the voice of women, it was triggering for white males, go figure.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Hickeymad
Guest
Hickeymad

Why is anyone surprised that the marketplace of ideas is fraught with chances to take offense? When has this ever not been the case? Yet freedom of speech (as a general rule; not only in the first amendment sense). Yet it’s only recently that offense has been monetized; it’s now a sort of currency and confers moral status. This imho is not a healthy development for any society. We should be building strong citizens; citizens capable of critical thinking and debate. Portland seems to want to take the lead in the creation of a culture entirely the opposite. Our progressive bubble I think is to blame for this; it inhibits the realization that your own train is going off the tracks when everyone on board is blinded by their ideology. This, in a nutshell, is why free speech is so important; warts and all. Without it we will come closer still to the same ideological excesses that have destroyed so many societies before us.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I find a lot of people use their power of free speech on blogs as a poor substitute for the direct community activism they ought to be doing. I advocate among groups, bureaucrats, politicians, and my fellow human beings beyond this blog, and I fully respect the others who also do so.

That said, I also get ideas from others here, other viewpoints that may be uncomfortable but that I do also encounter in the non-blog world, and I find this blog, warts and all, a useful virtual testing platform for dealing with uncomfortable issues before I have to deal with them in the “real world” of community politics.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Hickeymad
Guest
Hickeymad

David I think what you describe also has real value. The abysmal level of critical thinking you see in any intellectual monoculture is evidence of what you speak of. I think we are all better off exposed to ideas that challenge us. I also think that the infatuation that the left has for restrictions on speech has more to do with power than it does any true concern for “the disadvantaged”.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

Hickeymad – Could you cite your examples on the restrictions on speech that the left has placed on us?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Matt P
Guest
Matt P

You run a private site and you can delete and moderate as much as you want that’s your right. But honestly deleting the comments pointed out in the post at least imho will just lead into the increasingly common conception of the dude bro Portland Biker who is overly aggressive and not open into ideas, compromise, etc.

I think the Twitter user you quote as being particularly offended may just have the increasingly common problem of living too much on Twitter and isn’t used to seeing a particular viewpoint that may actually be quite a common view (even if that view is distasteful to that particular user).

I don’t find anything particularly offensive about the quoted comments that would raise it to being deleted. There is of course an undercurrent of bias with them, but there’s nothing preventing someone from calling that out if they are offended by it and any further discussion would be more useful than it being deleted and ignoring any problem that may exist. Deletion / ignoring a viewpoint, especially not a particular egregious one, is just how one gets pushed further and further into echo chambers (or Twitter bubbles).

P.S. I keep thinking of the discourse around Eudaly. If you looked at certain parts of Portland Twitter you would think she was going to get 70% of the vote. But consistently on the comments of stories re: PBOT, etc. There was a constant undercurrent of dissatisfaction with her, problems with the tone she had, work ethic, etc. It may come across as sexist by some in the way those comments were stated but then months later that opinion of her was reflected in the election results and I think a surprise to many who tend to ignore certain viewpoints and just ‘delete’ them from their mind or quite literally from their computer screens.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Your points about Eudaly are important Matt P. I was one of the people who heard a ton of criticism about Eudaly for many months and I dismissed all of it because it felt sexist and I generally supported Eudaly’s policies (and therefore had a bias toward not believing criticism of her. Then she came after BikePortland in a very inappropriate, inaccurate, and uncalled for way — displaying some of the same traits folks had warned me about.

So yes, I think a lot of what is happening with criticisms of some commenters by very in-the-know advocacy folks is that some of them just don’t want to engage with people who strongly disagree with them — and worse yet, they assume that people with different views are the “other” who just don’t “get it. BikePortland has opened up the Bike Advocacy Industrial Complex in Portland to anyone with a keyboard and I think that is scary to some folks who are used to being in charge, controlling the narrative, and so on. It’s a real thing and I think a lot about it.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I certainly appreciate this self-reflection by you. I think it’s way too easy (and I’ve certainly been guilty of it as well) for activists and advocates to get so wrapped up in their own ideas about what is right and necessary that they automatically assume any disagreement must be because everyone else is just ill-informed or even malicious. It’s something that every one of us needs to watch out for and make a conscious effort to stop doing.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Let’s Active
Guest
Let’s Active

I could not agree more with your comment above, JM. I don’t always agree with your opinions, but they always make me think and, sometimes, reconsider. This is a really interesting issue you are facing head-on.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Brendan
Guest
Brendan

I reckon that no comments can often be better than moderation. Many websites have gone this direction. If you look at willamette week, they are a holdout on comments and a cesspool. Even with the discus login there are tons of bad faith actors and scammers.

I think the problem we have with the internet is that it’s too easy to comment and run. It doesn’t promote discussion. It instead allows for drive by trolling.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

As someone who has participated in a number of discussions on BikePortland, I’ve noticed that bigoted comments written in a civil tone tend to be left alone while angry comments in response to those bigoted comments are moderated. I think the bigoted comments would almost bother me less if the comment section were left entirely unmoderated (I’m not suggesting this as your approach, by the way!). That name-calling type of comments are moderated quicker than bigoted comments makes it seem as though you are siding with bigots, even if that isn’t the intent behind your action, and that can feel demoralizing.

You stated in this article that you would “also be moderating with an even keener eye for instances of meanness, bullying, misogyny, homophobia, or racism,” but while I find this commendable, the order in which you stated those problems is important. I find it problematic that you put “meanness” at the start of the list, instead of misogyny, homophobia, and racism, which are arguably much more harmful than simply being mean.

One of the problems with emphasizing mean comments over other types of problematic comments is that an angry response to a transphobic or racist comment could, through a certain lens, be seen as mean despite the fact that the bigoted comment causes more harm to more members of the community.

Perhaps a useful framework in changing your approach in moderating comments could be Popper’s paradox of tolerance: that a tolerant society requires being intolerant towards intolerance.

I look forward to seeing the upcoming changes.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Caleb
Guest
Caleb

I don’t disagree with any of your ideas here other than the one concluding that which one says first is what they most emphasize. Some minds emphasize the last position. Some minds alternate between the first and last. Some minds emphasize whatever stands out most, regardless of position.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
zuckerdog
Subscriber
zuckerdog

Monitoring comments seems like tedious and thankless job. And it only you? More power to you, Jonathan.

It’s always amazed me how much courage a keyboard, a monitor, and/or a phone gives some people to say things they wouldn’t have the guts to say to someone in person.

If only we could harness this mystical power for good…

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Jonathan, I think zuckerdog has a point. Monitoring every comment is an enormous amount of work, even if you are already effectively doing that.

I really appreciate a healthy comment section. It is honestly my favorite aspects of sites likes this and provides a sense of community. However, I too have reduced reading them here because they seem to be dominated by a few people with repeated arguments written with unpleasant tones.

Perhaps have a chat with the people at Pink Bike. Their comment section is amazing, for the most part. They do have a few key difference that I can see and probably have some behind the scene things as well. A big difference is the need to login to comment.

The key difference I see are the need to login to comment (no longer anonymous), only a single depth of reply (easier to read), and the ability to like and unlike a post. That last one might be big. Posts that have a net negative score are hidden from the public and can only be viewed by members who have logged in. Either way, that comment section is so health, that is can often times be just as interesting (or more) than the article itself.

The most recent article that got some negative comments was titled “Nerding Out: The Most Successful Downhill Bikes from 2000 to 2020 – DH Bike Week”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

It does often feel like the voices of reason are outnumbered by the trolls and the snarkers. I wonder if the Dunning-Kruger Effect (stupid people not realizing they’re stupid) plays a large part in who shouts the loudest in a forum. And I say this as a person who has had one of my comments deleted in full by Jonathan due to my writing from a position of anger.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I agree with your approach to moderating the comments section. I believe that we should have a wide latitude for commenters who want to critique norms, sacred cows, and paradigms but little tolerance for those who abuse,bully or intimidate other members of the Bike Portland community.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

I’ll comment quickly here to add a little of my personal context and reasons for tweeting that. I didn’t know the tweet itself would end up as a post, but that’s fine, the discussion on twitter has actually been very civil and robust.

My sentiment is aimed at the forest of comments on this site, rather than any specific tree. One of the difficulties Jonathan has is that any one comment is innocuous enough that it doesn’t cross a line. But taken as a whole, the comments on this site are exhausting and frustrating to many.

Whether Jonathan likes it or not, many people consider the tone and type of comments on this site as somehow exemplary of Portland’s transportation advocacy community. That’s not a fair assessment, I push back on it. But it’s a real one. The truth is, though, that most of the comments on the site aren’t coming from the people active in the advocacy community. Many of us have chosen to spend our time elsewhere, where we don’t have to argue whether white privilege is a real thing, or whether racial justice is a lens worth applying to civic decisions.

For the most part, I don’t read these comments, even though I have been a subscriber since day one, but occasionally the stuff said here impacts my advocacy efforts when I come across someone who has a poor opinion of the “bike community” because of the things they see in these pages. So I said something about it.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The truth is, though, that most of the comments on the site aren’t coming from the people active in the advocacy community. Many of us have chosen to spend our time elsewhere, where we don’t have to argue whether white privilege is a real thing, or whether racial justice is a lens worth applying to civic decisions.

When one looks at how ineffective the bike and transit advocacy folks are in Portland, perhaps it’s time to rethink your strategy. At some point, if you want to be successful, you have to engage people who have slightly different view points.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

I’d be more than happy to have a real conversation about this specific issue, please reach out. As one of the folks that you are calling ineffective, I’d be happy to share thoughts about where it goes wrong. I can say, it’s not the advocacy folks.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I can say, it’s not the advocacy folks.

Isn’t the point of advocacy to overcome “where it goes wrong”? Bike advocates in this city are small tent as they come.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

Yes, we are trying. It’s not easy work and the wins aren’t as frequent as we’d like. My offer still stands.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Clint, as a very close observer of bike advocacy in this town for a long time, I think cmh89 is not wrong. The fact that you say, “It’s not the advocacy folks” is troubling to me because I feel like “advocacy folks” do need to be much more open to criticism and open to doing things differently. I think it’s worth being open to the fact that the “advocacy folks” do need help and need to evolve and change. The advocacy ecosystem in Portland has been sputtering for years and has reached a real breaking point IMO. The Street Trust has been rudderless and leaderless for many years and is basically MIA when it comes to doing advocacy. Bike Loud PDX had some early wins but has struggled to grow. The Bike Advisory Committee is not that relevant beyond technical expertise (when they are even engaged by PBOT). PBOT leadership seems to have a growing disdain for input from veteran bike advocates.

I think in that context, there’s a lot of defensiveness and hurt feelings that pop up when veteran advocacy folks read the BP comments and voices they don’t know or hang out with being rough and critical of bike policy, progress, and projects.

I’m just spitballing here but I’ve been thinking about this stuff for a long time and I think this comment section debate is related to some of my general concerns about the bike advocacy ecosystem.

Wish we could have a Get Together and hash through all this in person.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

I’m going to push back on that Jonathan. Look at the Rose Quarter project for an example. It’s the most organized and active group of advocates that I’ve seen since moving here in 2005. And yet, they still have to deal with ODOT running roughshod over them. I was on the committee, advocating. So it was disbanded. How could I have advocated better exactly?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Clint,

I didn’t say anything about your personal role. You do amazing work that is greatly appreciated by me and many others — both in advocacy and the race promotion stuff (which is another form of advocacy of course – especially the way you do it).

And yes, the opposition to the Rose Quarter project is great. But we should ask ourselves why it is led by one individual on a totally shoestring budget…. much like the Hawthorne bike lane stuff Zach Katz did, or all Kiel Johnson’s stuff on NE 7th, or Bike Loud PDX’s all-volunteer no-budget style. Where’s the larger, more coordinated force with funding and strategy and powerful leadership? Why are all the aforementioned efforts spearheaded by straight white guys? Are we building a coalition that can stand toe-to-toe with the PBA? With ODOT? With PBOT? With the OR Legislature? With the freight lobby? If we are, I’m not aware of it. Are we really hitting on all cylinders in Portland when it comes to transportation reform advocacy. I think it’s clear we aren’t. And I think part of the reason why is because of the defensive posture some people take when it comes to hearing criticism and the gatekeeping that goes on from folks who’ve been putting in much of the work.

Does this mean I don’t love and appreciate everyone involved? No. I just think it’s important to acknowledge where we aren’t doing great so we can get real and get better.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Part of what news sites do well is report on failures in the system – deaths in crashes, corruption in government, projects that have long term negative impacts – and I get that is your bread and butter as a journalist. But as you say, you are also an advocate.

As an advocate, I find it useful to identify successes too, and then analyze why they are successes – what did advocates do that was right or timely? Why did they do it when they did? Where they in the right place at the right time, or did they work strategically within an already existing coalition?

I agree, I see lots of “lone wolf” advocates in Portland and elsewhere, fighting lost causes. But I also have seen, and personally worked with, broad coalitions that had (and still have) success in their advocacy. Are some bike advocates predisposed to be “lone wolf” advocates, much as many riders prefer to ride alone? Do riders who prefer to ride in groups or as part of mass rides more inclined to work as advocates for group efforts, as part of a team?

Why did the Gateway Green work, but not trails in Forest Park? Why did the Mt. Hood Freeway get killed, but not the Rose Quarter expansion?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks David. That’s some great input.

And I like those stories ideas in your last sentence. I’d love to write about those questions.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

As an aside, one thing that I’ve been thinking about is how much of the reason Healthier Hawthorne has been such a lone-wolf project is because of the pandemic. I actually had my first coffee shop meeting with someone planned for March 1st, which I canceled last-minute when I started hearing about the virus.

And since this was my first time doing any sort of bike-related activism, I hadn’t met anyone in the space yet, so there truly wasn’t an opportunity to build relationships with them (Facebook comments just didn’t cut it). Would have loved for it to be more collaborative.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

“it’s not the advocacy folks”

as someone who was a founding member of bikeloudpdx and was once deeply involved in “advocacy”, i could not disagree more. the nonprofit gatekeeping (FTE $$$$s), revolving committee positions/jobs (W2 $$$$s) and resulting insider culture of active transportation advocacy has, once again, ground any semblance of grassroots politics to dust.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Honestly, as much as I want things to be perfect, our city has consistently improved, in my opinion, over the decades I’ve lived here. It’s been clear for some time, to me, that the agenda of the city has changed and, as I said in my endorsement of Hardesty on this site:

“ My passion is parking reform and I believe strongly that we should charge market rates for on-street parking. I am also a car-free everyday cyclist who knows that charging people to drive on congested roads during peak hours works. I’m endorsing Jo Ann Hardesty even though I know that we will have to work hard to earn her support for those policies. Jo Ann Hardesty will hold the transportation advocacy community accountable to propose solutions that truly consider the people who aren’t at the table. I think that’s a very good thing and I know that we are up for the challenge.”

I think that holds up. The field we play on now is different and if we’re gonna continue to make progress in this city then we have to take Hardesty’s concerns seriously. She’s a popular commissioner and I think she’s going to stick around.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Longtime listener...
Guest
Longtime listener...

JM, I’ve always been very impressed by how you’ve navigated this. Generally when I see a site owner in the comments I feel it’s a big mistake and generally makes me enjoy them and the site less. I’ve been a daily reader for over ten years and to be honest I dislike the comment section immensely. Sure, I could/should just not read them, but it is my community too and there’s always the hopes to see someone other than the same 20 people having the same one of about ten different arguments applied to a new topic. Seems like more of a masturbatory debate club than anything else. If you think it has value to the community to publish this comment that is fine, but it’s true intention is just communication from a long time reader to an editor and I’d rather not have it be more comment section fodder.
Thanks for being part of my daily life,
Tom

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
David LaPorte
Guest
David LaPorte

This is the only online forum I’ve ever really commented on, as I’m not a very online person. But this site and its comment section make me feel like I am part of a community, even if we have internal squabbles. Biking was a huge reason that I moved to Portland a few years ago, and I wanted to chat with everyone I biked by when I first got here! The comment section here is like the modern version of chatting about bike stuff with strangers you meet on the road. I understand moderating a welcoming discussion is difficult, but I love that you do it.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

First, I’m not sure why Tony Jordan picked this thought out. To me the most offensive thing in it is: “I do like that picture of her on the bike though. Lookin’ good!” There is no need to discuss a viewpoint about Hardesty’s leadership, or perceived lack thereof, or blinds pots thereof and make a flippant comment involving physical appearance.

Second, the comment does make a valid point. As an example, others, including myself, have mentioned her comments regarding mountain biking before which were some version of ‘Its about reinforcing privileged white guys’, which is pretty much the opposite of what any city that creates those kinds of experiences in town finds. (Example: https://bhamnow.com/2021/02/18/mountain-biking-in-birmingham-went-from-being-a-novelty-to-world-class-how-did-it-happen/ ) The point of mentioning that isn’t to have discussion about mountain biking in Portland. The point is, whether you agree or disagree with her belief, its informed by a racial argument over evidence.

Third, here is what I would suggest for the comments section, both in moderation and user comments. The Daryl Davis rule – if someone makes a point, whether you like it or not, react with questions and conversation, not hateraide or ridiculous slogans. Bring the ban hammer down on the people who deserve it, not someone who isn’t on the bleeding edge of whatever woke groupthink is hot today. Look, bigotry is like pornography, you know it when you see it. Someone in comments gets here asking about the good things Hitler did, that guy has to go. But arguing a particular politician views EVERYTHING through a racial lenses, maybe to the detriment of actionable policy, that isn’t hate, that is an opinion.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

You have pilloried the “other side” by painting it as a ridiculous overraction to make the opinion seem less valid: “if someone makes a point, whether you like it or not, react with questions and conversation, not hateraide or ridiculous slogans. Bring the ban hammer down on the people who deserve it, not someone who isn’t on the bleeding edge of whatever woke groupthink is hot today.”

And then you’ve normalized your own view: “But arguing a particular politician views EVERYTHING through a racial lenses, maybe to the detriment of actionable policy, that isn’t hate, that is an opinion.”

So, perhaps you should take your own advice.

And you should know that, from my perspective, YOU view EVERYTHING through a racial lens. How do I know that? You use phrases like “the bleeding edge of whatever woke groupthink is hot today.” To me, you seem like a clueless privileged white male whose unwillingness to honestly engage is the epitome of the problem we are discussing.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
aaaa
Guest
aaaa

Also think the site would be better off without the comments. I feel like they got a lot worse when olive shutdown their comment section and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where some of the current trolls came from.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

Can i address at least one elephant in the room?

How is it not a bad look that when a contributor to BP, who has written political endorsements for Hardesty, encounters 2 rather bland critiques of Hardesty he accuses elitism and misogyny and threatens that BP risks consent if it doesn’t delete the comments?

Jordan (through his work and other writing) seems brilliant on some level and certainly impassioned – would love to see something other than him trying to blanket censor the counter voices.

In his note above Jordan seems genuinely exasperated and is perhaps spot on in his note that:
“The truth is, though, that most of the comments on the site aren’t coming from the people active in the advocacy community. Many of us have chosen to spend our time elsewhere”

But isn’t this the very elitism that he claims to be fighting, because it seeds a “poor opinion” of the bike community? There is a ton of brain wattage on this site regarding urban planning and transportation which is immensely beneficial, but he seems to imply that since i’m not an active advocate that my opinions and questions are not worthy of a real advocate’s time. He may be right.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

This is a valid concern, honestly. I am absolutely a supporter of JoAnn’s and I have advised her campaign and her office on some issues. I am also not always happy about the things she says or the decisions she makes.

I saw comments on this site that I thought were not only untrue, but framed in a way that aim to delegitimize Hardesty’s position and which I also found were likely to have a genesis in feelings about women and people of color which I strongly disagree with. I’m certainly not the only person that felt this way and I know probably at least 1/2 the general population disagrees with me, too.

BikePortland’s relevance extends beyond the recreational bike scene, though and has had a strong and measurable impact on the city’s successful advocacy community (both in housing and transportation). That relevance is important to me, it’s helped achieve things I like. When I see that relevance at risk because a handful of people have stunk up the room with reactionary opinions, it’s a bummer. So I said something about it to my relatively modest Twitter channel.

I’m not even wiling to go to the mat about the particular comments I screencapped. Anyone can spend some time reading comments on other posts and judge for themselves. They can look at who remains here to comment. There’s a lot of people who I know who don’t post much or at all anymore.

Because those voices, which are counter voices to the type of post I called out, aren’t here anymore, then the lack of pushback implies consent, not of the site itself so much as the broader advocacy and bicycling community for which the site has a reputation of representing. If the site is going to continue to wield that power and relevance, then something has to be done, IMO; to make the site more welcoming to voices that aren’t here. Either that or surrender the role and reputation the site has enjoyed.

It’s not elitism, it’s a political reality, and I also happen to think it’s just morally the right thing to do, but again I understand that lots of people don’t believe that we have racism and sexism that needs to be addressed. And yeah, if that’s your opinion (not sayin it is) then I’m not wanting to spend my time arguing about it here with you.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

get it. got it. appreciate.

I would say:
1. censoring commenters that ARE here in order to unilaterally balance out with the assumed opinions of people who ARE NOT here is a hell of a slippery slope.

2. if social media has taught us anything, agitation and disagreement bring more interaction (and dopamine release) than an environment curated to be “more welcoming” to people who aren’t present.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for sharing this Tony. I understand your concerns more clearly now.

It’s interesting you felt the Twitter debate you started was “civil and robust”. That’s not how it felt to me. I felt like my business, my brand, and me personally where being accused of some very serious stuff (“perpetuating white supremacy” “anti-labor” “platforming racism and transphobia”) and that not only is hard to hear but it has a material impact on my product (which is both my content properties and my personal reputation). And of course when I try to explain myself and my actions, people say I’m being defensive and the attacks just get worse. For some people who were emboldened by your Tweet, it was just another reason to come after me/BikePortland and grind their axe. I know this comes with the job and I embrace it because I don’t write anyone off and I appreciate all feedback, but it is something I feel and wanted you to know that. (Please don’t get this twisted: I know what white fragility is and I am not saying I’m the victim here.)

It’s also clear to me that the Twitter-sphere is just as non-representative of “the community” as the BP comment section is — so while it was a great discussion, it lacked a huge amount of important voices.

And I do think there’s some truth to the elitism thing. I feel like there’s a lot of ownership (“our bike community”) and gatekeeping going on with some folks in this town. And while I fully acknowledge the problems with the comment section, I think some of the pushback from the “in the know” insider folks is that they just aren’t welcoming of different voices who come to the table with a different set of values who challenge the existing dogma.

Consider how PBOT has actual policy to completely silence BikePortland. Staff I’ve known for 15+ years are afraid to even talk to me privately because they’ve been told they’ll be fired for doing so. The PBOT Twitter account no longer even mentions BikePortland. See a trend here? PBOT has decided to make BikePortland the enemy and I see some parallels between their stance toward BP and the stance of some veteran bike advocacy people.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kelley
Guest
Kelley

Hi Tony,

I hope you don’t mind me adding my comment here because just the sheer number of comments on here is already is a bit overwhelming.

First of all, I appreciate you for bringing up this topic and agree with you that despite Jonathan’s best effort, removing the comment section is the most equitable thing for everyone at this time.

As someone who’s probably on the moderation list (prior to the recent change), I can’t help but wonder how many folks were on that list simply because of their tone/style Jonathan wasn’t comfortable with, as he mentioned in a tweet over the weekend. There’s a term for this – tone policing. I know that this has caused many folks (many spoke up via Twitter this weekend), myself included, to stop commenting on Bike Portland altogether. Worse yet, I see many of my cis white male friends also dismiss the BP comment section. I commend Tony and Clint for speaking out and acknowledging that there are many people who are not comfortable commenting on here.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Some other elephants not yet addressed, out of many:
– Anonymous commenters making comments, and others trying to call them out for being anonymous; and
– Most of the most frequent commenters still haven’t commented about this discussion about comments; and
– Discussing the difference(s) between snark, sarcasm, humor, and satire on this blog; and
– Commenters who later retract their comments and ask them to be deleted, thus messing up subsequent comments by others; and
– Subtle forms of bullying, including subscription and paywall news sites that discriminate against low-income users, BIPOC users, and anyone who isn’t in the political “mainstream” of whatever is being discussed; and
– Mansplainers who aren’t necessarily men versus explainers who are men.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
J_G
Guest
J_G

I’ll be moving to Portland in a few months for a new job, and one of the things I’m looking forward to most is the bike community. This site has been an excellent primer and educational tool for me, and I have found the comment section useful in gaining additional context for your stories. Mr. Maus, you seem even-handed and fair, and I hope you can moderate with clear-sightedness even when you disagree with a comment (the evidence I’ve seen would point toward your capability in this regard). Others use such influence to create echo chambers, but I’m a new reader that hopes to continue to be able to hear all sides of the issues.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
 
Guest
 

There’s definitely not one clear right answer with how to moderate the comments section. And I think it’s safe to say that no site in the history of the internet has devised even a good method. It’s more of figuring out what the least bad method of comment moderation is.

Regardless, I agree with the “comment on content, not the contributor” approach to commenting here that others have already highlighted. I believe that comments attacking another commenter’s views are distinct from those that attack the contributor themselves. There’s a big difference between a comment like “your views help perpetuate systemic racism” versus “you are a racist”. I believe that comments like the former should be encouraged, while those similar to the latter should be disallowed.

I also think maintaining anonymity is incredibly important. I have Facebook and Instagram accounts, but I would never comment on any political post publicly or anything because there unfortunately are crazies out there with the potential to harm me in real life. It’s why BikePortland is one of the only sites I choose to comment on, and it allows people to be more honest with their opinions, which is always a good thing.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
John L
Guest
John L

Reviewing every post before it is published sounds exhausting and likely to take time away from writing. I’m not aware of any active site that does it, and I imagine there is a practical reason for that.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Somehow, I remember a time where this comments section was more positive, more bikey, more idealistic, more supportive and more community-oriented. Admittedly it was more of an echo chamber and less conservative. But, it was more effective in bringing people together around bikes, generating creativity and inspiring people to participate in Portland bike culture.
Did that time actually exist?
I would rather have a comment section that is inviting and creative even if it is an idealogical bubble. I, personally, don’t need to get my politically diverse perspectives from the Bike Portland comments section, and I don’t think having a contrarian commentariat validates this platform. People outmaneuvering each other or out-opinionating each other rarely seems to result in positive actions.
I also don’t think that the comments here are truly diverse. It is a relatively small percentage of people who are motivated to comment, and that number grows smaller, the harsher the environment or the greater the risk of being invalidated or misunderstood. It is not a representative sample. Sometimes we mistake argument for being more broad-minded and critical than agreement or loose association.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Was that before or after the “interested but concerned” 28% of the population started participating in the blog?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Ha. I feel like the “interested but concerned about riding a bike” crew were mostly scared off long ago, leaving those who are “fearless and thick-skinned about commenting.”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Agree! I hate to say that while reading most articles (and it can’t hurt to again mention how these are wonderful, researched, balanced articles from Jonathan) the back of my brain is saying “Well I bet this will lead to another ARGUMENT about City Council/Enforcement/Idaho Stops/Helmet Usage/ODOT/PBOT/Better Naito……” Can anyone not replay both sides of these jousts verbatim in their sleep? The comment section is just tiresome.

And as SD was saying, I get it. Democracy. Debate. Love it. Correcting historical inequities, yes please. But it is just brutal to have everything, and seriously, try finding an article that doesn’t head this direction, turn into a 50/50 debate where every single phrase must be contested. Not to mention by the same people. I picture people with Word docs copy/pasting their favorite points daily.

I’m a long time reader, 10+ years, and occasional commenter. But I tend to chime in when I have an actual bit of experience to add (“I actually bike down this street yesterday and….”), versus my stance on whatever. That’s kind of my guiding light: do I have a new piece of information to add here?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

How about providing an option to log-in and save “Comment awaiting moderation

” for users not logged in and the first few posts of a new account? Whenever I post, I was getting pending moderation, then it stopped, and it’s doing it again. Spam filter is a necessity, but it can get too aggressive in filtration. I’d like to log-in, but that’s not even an option.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

I’ve had numerous friends reach out to me today to tell me that they do not feel comfortable commenting on the site because of the lack of self-awareness that many of the regular posters possess. I absolutely agree with them. I see hateful comments about our city’s houseless residents, dog whistle racism, and anti-trans behavior from these folks. For those of you expressing concern about censorship or blaming progressivism for a lack of debate, I just don’t know how you can make these arguments in good faith. We’re missing out on vital voices in discussions here because folks are not willing to put up with the hateful comments.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

FWIW, I’ve been reading the comments here for years and don’t recall ever seeing anyone say anything negative about trans people. Honestly not even sure how that would even come up on a site where 95% of stories are about biking.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

Just read through the comments on these stories: https://bikeportland.org/tag/transgender

I’m not going to do the work to point out each individual transphobic comment and why exactly they’re transphobic. Just know that it’s not a welcoming place for trans folks.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

I see what you’re talking about. There’s a three-post series from 2019 about a trans person, and there are some comments with strongly-worded opinions.

However, I don’t think it’s fair for you to say BikePortland is “not a welcoming place for trans folks.” I know at least one trans person who probably wouldn’t mind those comments; and besides, it seems somewhat infantilizing to say *all* trans people feel that way.

Maybe you personally know trans people who still feel uncomfortable commenting to this day after reading those comments from back in 2019. But again, I don’t think it’s fair to trans people or to BikePortland to say with such conviction that *all* of them feel unwelcomed.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Clint. I’ve heard that for years. BP comment section has become a popular punchline/punching bag with some folks. It’s tough because while I’m bummed some of those voices have chosen to leave this forum, we have given a powerful platform to many new voices that would otherwise not be engaged.

My version of inclusivity means all voices have value and deserve some space, even the ones who are new to this arena, might say the wrong things sometimes, might not know all the lingo, are rough around the edges, and so on. (NOTE: This does not mean I allow people to be hurtful and mean and as my recent comments on Twitter have illustrated, I realize my bar for what I allow has been too high and I need to lower it and re-assess my tolerance level.)

As you know, I absolutely agree the tone/tenor of some commenters is not great. That will get better.

There are a lot of silos and echo chambers in Portland bike advocacy since the rise of social media and this comment section is one of the last open places to have discussions on these topics in Portland.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

That sounds a lot like all lives matter to me Jonathan. If you think that you want intolerant voices here, it’s not inclusive. That’s not how it works. You’ve deliberately allowed folks to push others out, that’s not inclusive. With that, I’m out. I can’t deal with your lack of awareness any longer. I’ll continue to do what I can to make our physical world a better places for folks that ride bikes but I won’t be wading into this any longer.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Sigh. I’m not saying intolerance is allowed here. And I disagree with your characterizations of how I manage this space. Was hoping we could disagree and hear each other out. I’m going to keep working and making BP better. Maybe you’ll find it worthy of your time again someday. I appreciate your advocacy.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

This is where I think you’ve made a mistake, Jonathan. All voices do NOT have value. The inevitable consequence of your policy stating that they do have value and deserve to be heard is that your site becomes a platform for bigotry and xenophobia. And that is what has happened.

American bigots spreading hate and fear is a big problem in our society, and if you want to be part of the solution, you will have to come to terms with the fact that it is perfectly acceptable to silence bigots on your own privately-owned web forum. Doing so is totally consistent with fostering robust discussion and free expression. Bigoted comments don’t add anything. We are not here, for example, to debate whether white supremacy is a valid view of the world. It is not. And you should consider whether you are helping make it seem as though it is.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

The Dude,

You are jumping to a wrong conclusion. I say all voices have value, but I assumed people understood that there are caveats. Obviously I don’t post everything from everyone. And yes, I’m aware of the pitfalls of my approach and I’m weighing how best to balance that with my goals.

Again, you make it sound like bigots have free reign here. I disagree with that. I understand the harm in letting that type of stuff get out of control.

I appreciate your input and take your points (and others) to heart. I admit my style of moderation has let too much hate and harm have a home on these pages. That’s what this is all about. It’s me acknowledging that fact, explaining my moderation style and goals (and yes, defending some aspects of them), and then being transparent about actions I will take to change.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Perhaps I did “make it sound like bigots have free reign here,” and I know that is not true, of course. I can only imagine the mental excrement that you take down on a daily basis, and I did not mean to invalidate your work in that regard.

Racism has changed with the times too, and I know you are aware that many of today’s bigots are far more subtle than the neo-fascists who openly proclaim their bigotry in today’s society.

For example, Nadia Maxim made a racist comment about Jo Ann Hardesty, in my opinion. Now, I think it is clear from Nadia Maxim’s comments here that she did not intend to say something racist, and that she does not consider her comment or herself to be racist. (I realize I’m assuming here, and may be subject to correction.)

My view is that Nadia Maxim’s comment was a thoughtless product of privilege. And that view is bolstered by her and others complaining about the evil of censorship, when in my opinion they are really just upset at being told their idea has no intellectual value and makes them seem bigoted. “White fragility,” the scholars call it.

But none of this changes my analysis above and elsewhere:

This specific comment, and these types of comments, are ubiquitous here and everywhere Americans are commenting online.

Their intellectual value in a debate about a public policy issue, and their value to your goals for the comments section, is marginal at best.

Yet the negative value is tremendous.

And therefore excluding them is necessary to facilitate robust discussion of the issues we gather here to discuss.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

This specific comment, and these types of comments, are ubiquitous here and everywhere Americans are commenting online. Their intellectual value in a debate about a public policy issue, and their value to your goals for the comments section, is marginal at best. Yet the negative value is tremendous. And therefore excluding them is necessary to facilitate robust discussion of the issues we gather here to discuss.

OK I am hearing you loud and clear. I really appreciate the way you’ve laid this out. Thanks for the input. I really respect your insights because I know you’ve been reading for a long time and your heart is in the right place.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

The claim that the comments section here has become “a platform for bigotry and xenophobia” is somewhere between an extreme exaggeration and an outright lie. I’ve read most of the comments on this site for years and I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone defending white supremacy, and if I did, they certainly didn’t get a chance to do it a second time.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

If saying someone’s judgement is so clouded by a focus on racial equity that they should resign isn’t defending white supremacy when what is it?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I have a comment in moderation, posted somewhere above, that addresses this point; rather than repeat that here, I’ll refer you there.

Now linked, with the magic of HTML.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

wow. That is one heck of a conclusion (and projection). If a non-white person said the same thing with the same intent, is the meaning somehow different?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

If saying someone’s judgement is so clouded by a focus on racial equity that they should resign isn’t defending white supremacy when what is it?

Well, it could just be an opinion. There is a significant portion of the population who thinks that the City of Portland’s main focus should be on providing city services, not solving social problems.

I’m not advocating for that view point, but to say that anyone who thinks the City of Portland is too focused on equity and that comes at the expense of doing a good job every day, is defending white supremacy is both silly and hyperbolic. It’s also the attitude that makes the transportation advocacy group such a small tent.

I think you might be suffering from “insider fatigue”, where you have surrounded yourself with a group of people who largely agree with each other (or realistically are too scared to dissent). I encourage you after the pandemic ends to go out to communities that are largely absent from transportation debates by central city advocates and broaden your viewpoint.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Your comments specifically are great examples of those that I feel are extremely subtle in their bigotry (see Tony Jordan’s brilliant retort, below) and have no intellectual value for the discussion whatsoever.

You specifically make this comments section a worse place by saying the same kind of thing in every comment and by commenting far more than your fair share. This is the kind of thing I would like to see better regulated to facilitate better discussion.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Oregon Mamacita
Guest
Oregon Mamacita

HK, the most disturbing comments I have seen are the zero population folks. Zero population movement is grounded in misogyny and eugenics. I left the blog for years, so I do not know if the zero pop guy is still around. Class-ism and sexism abound here, along with a sense of resentment at the out-group (labelled as one monolithic group of jerks called NIMBYS) for having opinions.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Hey Clint, I wanted to point out that your tone in this post is why the “bike advocacy community” in Portland is extremely exclusive and why you all fail so consistently. When you take a very narrow view of the world, you tend to exclude most of the population. Most people who live in an echo chamber don’t get things done.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

Random idea – food for thought… make the comments section for subscribers only (and still moderate). That way the moderation work is paid, and if people want to try to troll they have to pay for the privilege of attempting to do so.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

A subscriber-only comment section would discriminate against low-income folks from participating – and let’s face it, many bicycle advocates out there are dirt poor.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

To those lamenting the descension of the comments here, how do you feel about this (posted recently elsewhere on this sit upe):

Most good people don’t want to be cops because they don’t want to spend their lives hurting their community and destroying peoples lives

That’s as ugly and overtly prejudiced as anything that gets posted here, but it’s probably generally compatible with your political framework.

What I’m getting at is is the problem ugly comments, or the fact that you disagree with the sentiment they express?

Speaking for myself, I welcome a diversity of viewpoints as long as they are respectfully presented.

And, I’ll add, I think most people keep things reasonably civil here most of the time. For those comparing these comments to OregonLive, well, I never commented there, but it was a cesspool. At it’s worst, this place is a freshly cleaned motel bathroom.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Hickeymad
Guest
Hickeymad

Brilliant observation kitty. In fact it’s not the tone or supposed hate expressed that’s being called out here; it’s that fact that a different political opinion is being voiced. The claims that different opinions constitute hate speech is completely overblown by progressives because they want to dominate the narrative. That’s it; that’s the game; weaponized offense. There’s only one way out of that trap and it’s to simply not care about others taking offense; because someone will ALWAYS take offense if you deviate even a little from whatever woke nonsense is most fashionable in the moment. Speaking the truth bluntly and without fear is now a civic duty. If portland truly wants to be a model for alternative transportation they aren’t going to inspire many if that model is based upon the opinions of an insular elite incapable of dealing with the real world.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Upvote this 100 times.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

You are both absolutely correct. It’s the “I’m offended” approach to a debate.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

I was just accused of being “offended” because I didn’t agree with someone. I was not offended at all. I think this idea that someone is so “offended” by someone else is just a false narrative and one pushed by people who often don’t take the time to deeply look into issues. In this case, I just thought the person wasn’t worth listening to, but he just sat there and cried like a child, wanting to be heard. I think there is a lot of that here.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

In this case, I just thought the person wasn’t worth listening to, but he just sat there and cried like a child, wanting to be heard.

This is the sort of mean-spirited comment that I find far more destructive to this community than respectful disagreement.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

That’s as ugly and overtly prejudiced as anything that gets posted here, but it’s probably generally compatible with your political framework.

It’s certainly a generalization, but there’s a big difference between criticizing folks in power, like cops, and challenging the identity and existence of trans women who want to race their bikes. There are many former cops who have left for exactly the reasons cited in that quote.

(I’m wading in knowing full well a pile-on will likely ensue but I did not want to let this stand unchallenged. It’s a completely false comparison.)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

there’s a big difference between criticizing folks in power, like cops, and challenging the identity and existence of trans women who want to race their bikes.

I wholeheartedly agree. But this whole conversation was kicked off by a criticism of someone in power.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I think what is missing when we hear about advocacy in Portland is that advocates should raise people up to whatever it is they want common folx like myself to agree with and/or vote for. If that isn’t happening then the advocate probably needs to look in the mirror and ask how they can do better to get their message out. This page offers myself and many others the opportunity to interact with advocates. Clearly, some people would like to spout off and say inappropriate things. Maybe having a report button would help? Maybe it would just add more work that you don’t need? But this forum has personally helped me learn more about this city and how it perceives and acts on its convictions, whether it is perceived as good or bad. If advocates don’t want to offer their goals or experiences then that’s fine to as they could be more busy on the front lines but I would also imagine that this could be the front line, rallying the troops.

Ps, nobody is requiring anyone to interact with trolls. But the same could be said with dogged elitists who are worn out from being on the front lines.

JM, I appreciate your efforts and the comments section even though every comment I make has to go through moderation 🙂 haha

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Clint Culpepper
Guest
Clint Culpepper

I’d ask each and every commenter why they are here at this website. Is it to further the progress of bicycle advocacy? Or I s it to point out what others are doing wrong?

It’s always going to be hard to tell who is posting anonymously but I can say that I don’t hear your voices testifying at city council. I don’t hear them at committee meetings giving PBOT sand ODOT staff constructive feedback. I don’t even see you at bicycle events in the city. If you’re not doing those things, what is it that you’re doing to improve our city for folks riding bicycles?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

CC-
Above you seem to be advocating for people who don’t feel “comfortable” posting on BP, and now you seem to be suggesting a litmus test for who should be allowed on the board?

Are some animals are more equal than others?

I don’t testify at PDX city council meetings…kind of see them as useless
i’m not trying to give odot/pbot constructive feedback nor do i call them to rally for causes.
u won’t see me at bicycle events — most of those smiley feel goody things frankly i find trivial and sad.

I’m on BP to learn a perspective that’s foreign to me.
I’m on BP to benefit from the generally very informed dialogue in the comments section.
I’m on BP to help guide my perspective on investments in community and infrastructure in other cities outside of PDX where I am involved in housing issues

do i make your cut?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
aaaa
Guest
aaaa

I’m curious where you currently live and what your bike riding is like there?

If you’re looking for a guide on community and infrastructure investments, I would recommend looking at other cities as a model. Portland has fallen far behind. Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Utrecht all have infrastructure light years ahead of Portland.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

i live in sw pdx and moved here maybe 15yrs ago but rarely have I (until covid) spent more than 6mos at a time in pdx – spending substantial chunks of time on east coast + asia. The community i’m trying to impact is in SE US and would be perfect for biking in theory, but is a low income area and for all the progressive activism in the bike community, i’m more and more understanding biking to be the domain of a somewhat privileged set who don’t see themselves as such.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I can say that I don’t hear your voices testifying at city council. I don’t hear them at committee meetings giving PBOT sand ODOT staff constructive feedback. I don’t even see you at bicycle events in the city. If you’re not doing those things, what is it that you’re doing to improve our city for folks riding bicycles?

This is what I was mentioning above Clint. There is no one way to do bicycle advocacy. Just because you do it a certain way and are comfortable in those arenas and on those official platforms doesn’t mean everyone is, or even wants to be.

You seem to want to paint commenters here with such a wide brush that I feel minimizes their value. As if just commenting on BikePortland isn’t enough.

This feels like a certain level of gatekeeping to me. You are plugged-in. Your job is in the bike advocacy industrial complex. You get it. But the thing is, not everyone does. The vast majority of people out there will likely not show up to a bike event or to City Hall. I think there’s great need and value in making sure we welcome those folks into the community and because BikePortland has such a loud/large reach, they often find this comment section as one of their first steps into the scene.

I know it’s not a perfect space. It will get better! Imagine what we can do when we can bring back some of the people who’ve left and mix them in with the new voices we’ve helped bring into the conversation. Let’s mentor new voices, not marginalize them (except the ones who don’t deserve the platform, I’m totally with you on that, we just have different ideas of who those people are.) That has always been my dream (and why I love our live events — a mix of insiders and newbies that’s absolutely wonderful). That mixing is awesome in person and it always goes well. That same mixing is much harder on the Internet (for obvious reasons). I hope you and others will give BP another chance!

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Adam Woodard
Guest
Adam Woodard

I’m here to read local news stories about bicycling and transportation issues. I’m interested in reading these stories because I’m a daily bike commuter and have been since I moved back to Portland after college in 2004. I’m not a paying member of this site, even though I’m a frequent reader, because even though I like to think of myself as middle class in the broadest sense of the term, my income and job would strongly indicate I’m really working class and have to be pretty frugal.

I cast my vote in every election trying to choose candidates and measures I think will advance non-car transportation policies, among other policies I support. I’m honestly not interested in engaging in bike activism or public policy processes beyond voting because I have higher priorities in my life. I’m glad there seems to someone out there who seems to be my antithesis in this regard, so thank you.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

To answer your poll, I participate in this blog to further the progress of bicycle advocacy and to receive new ideas, new perspectives, and new arguments from other advocates and commenters (like much of life, it’s often hard to tell the difference between the two.)

I could sit on my laurels of 17 years of advocacy in Portland (1997-2015) and my success in working with many other community members and advocates to get over $400 million in projects in Portland funded, including several that are under construction right now. And while I have in fact left Portland, involuntarily displaced because I’m still unemployed/ unemployable and could no longer afford to even live in East Portland, I still actively advocate. I chiefly advocate here in Greensboro NC for bike, transit, and ped improvements, periodically cornering civil engineers and having pleasant monthly meetings with our local incompetent city transportation planners, but also in statewide NC meetings with other advocates of the NC Sustainability Coalition and APBP on a quarterly basis, and on a federal level with USDOT and FTA staff. And thanks to Zoom, I can again attend Portland BAC and EPAP meetings. I also serve on my local transit advisory commission – in fact I have a zoom meeting with them later this evening.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

David, just want to say I enjoy your comments a lot and often find them tremendously insightful and interesting (especially because they’re based on your experience and not just speculation). I’m glad you’re here!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Jonathan, I hope you will not change anything about the comments section. Well, maybe one thing: I don’t like how someone, anyone, can drop a bomb with no repercussions – seems like every troll out there has permission to make one terrible post. Have you thought about using Disqus as a backbone for your commenting section? I don’t know many deets on Disqus but I recall that it requires moderation of new commenters until they have built up some credibility with the moderator and the community, and the person can post w/o moderation after that.

I feel as though Tony’s response to Nadia’s comment says more about Tony than it does about anything else: Tony wants to be shielded from comments he disagrees with. Nadia was making the very valid point, which others also made, in other ways, that the photo of Jo Ann on the Nie-key Bie-key is essentially false, since no one has seen Jo Ann on a bike in Portland outside of a photo op. That’s a really important thing to know about a political leader who is – by the miracle of Portland’s dysfunctional commission-style gov’t – now in charge of transportation in Portland.

BP is invaluable to me as a cyclist in Portland, and the comments are also invaluable. Please keep up the good work.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jimmy
Guest
Jimmy

I like comments and read them frequently. The community here is passionate and in my observation overwhelmingly respectful. People are going to people though. Don’t let a rush to protect everyone spoil a good thing. My views would be narrowed without all you wonderful people.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
It doesn’t matter what your name is
Guest
It doesn’t matter what your name is

I remember when there was a dislike button for people to downvote the comments they didn’t like. That could help give agency to those who feel like they need to remove content for being “mean”. But I also remember you taking away the downvote because it hurt peoples feelings?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes the downvote thing became a huge distraction because so many people felt it was being gamed and/or created a bullying/mean atmosphere. That debate was a precursor to the one we are having now.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
It doesn’t matter what your name is
Guest
It doesn’t matter what your name is

I feel like that system could be valuable by allowing folks to have more tools to demonstrate how they feel about comments. I am having a hard time understanding how you could “game” or manipulate the system of upvote/downvote. I mean theoretically you could change devices and upvote comments but I still feel like they were still representative of the feelings on comments at large.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

What I saw of the downvote tool was a greater emphasis on snarky comments and those in the political extremes, as if commenters were trying too hard to get as many down or up votes as possible, but without contributing anything useful or constructive to the debate. Comments that got through the filters and moderation were far nastier than they are now, and more frequent. The current system doesn’t “reward” nasty (or boring) comments as much.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
James S
Guest
James S

I used to be very “free speech” when it comes to comments. Like you, I find it easy to brush off the trolls. But many don’t.

One problem with internet moderation is that moderators/staff has seen their job as purely taking out the trash. That is, removing only the really bad stuff.

But heres an analogy I like. Imagine if every day someone dropped a fresh turd in front of your door. And every day you had to step over it to go out. When you got home, the poop was cleaned up. Stepping over it is not actually difficult. But how much better would it be if there was no poop at all?

The toxic people never get tired of dumping their crap on our comment sections every day. But the normal people get tired, pack up, and leave.

I think the job of a moderator should actually be to curate a conversation. That means booting out the toxic people, even if they’re doing an excellent job of sticking to the rules. It’s your website, and having poop on your front door degrades the whole experience.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

That is brilliant. Best poop analogy ever.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I dunno, I find it sort of stinks.

As an transportation advocate, I have to regularly deal with shit from public engineers, administrators, elected officials, and other advocates I’m trying to work with. If all you are exposed to is a clean step in front of your door, you end up being one of the numerous passive advocates I constantly have to work with – utterly clueless, very naive, and ultimately disappointed over their long string of failures. The odor we have to smell in the comments section is a relatively benign virtual reminder of the real world – it stinks, one person’s perfume is another person’s racist comment, and that politics is complicated.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

None of that makes any sense to me.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

What if your comments were viewed as poop by others and you were unaware of it?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Content warning: I’m about to share some of the comments that contribute to this place being hostile, especially to trans folks and non-binary folks and queer folks and women. I completely disagree that this is about gatekeeping by established bike advocates. Folks who engage sincerely and are “rough around the edges” are not the problem here.

I’m with Inga T. on this. I really don’t understand the Transgender thing it makes zero sense to me and I am disturbed by it. ***portion of comment deleted by moderator*** You’re born the way you are and we live in an open and inclusive society. Fighting to compete with the opposite sex is crude and it should not have gone as far as it has. ***portion of comment deleted by moderator***

Her efforts to keep women’s sports fair by excluding trans athletes is appreciated! Great to see that even in a overly politically correct city like Portland that common sense can sometimes override irrational gender sensitivity rights.

Its a religion. It has nothing to do with transgenderism other than that transgendered people are their sacred cows.

My anti-trans athlete stance isn’t at all transphobic, in fact it’s the feminists who are keeping women from racing.

makes total sense and doesn’t at all sound like the ravings of a ***insult deleted by moderator***

Ladies, you are no longer “women”. Transgender women are “real women”, you are “cis” women. Welcome to the “oppressor” class.

The point of language like “cis-women”, doesn’t even have anything to do with transgenderism. It’s about indoctrinating people to surrender and accept what they’re told. Cult leaders re-name their followers for the same reason- accepting the new name is to psychologically “kill” the former self. They know they’ve got you then.

Biological men should not be able to steal medals from women.

No. No. No.

I have trouble understanding how biological males think it is okay to compete against biological females. Can anyone help? If the women’s category is going to be the catch all for anyone, perhaps it should be renamed? Instead of giving advantages to those biological males who wish to compete against biological women I think there should be categories added rather than lumping everyone into 1 of 2 categories and that it is not transphobic to discuss it.

Lulz. I read a story last week about gay men in England being called “homophobic” for not wanting to have sex with biological females who’ve decided they’re men.

None of this has anything to do with “gender”, it’s all about power and how much idiocy we can all be made to swallow in the name of “progressiveness”.

I’m torn; one part of me wants to defend biological women, because they are the physically weaker sex and deserve some protections; including the right to compete in sporting events on a fair playing field. Of course saying this causes progressive heads to explode, but I’m old enough to still value chivalry even if it is in effect a form of misogyny.

There were plenty more but I stopped looking. There are also strong currents of sexism, racism, and homophobia in the comments, but the transphobia really rages. I suspect that’s when a lot of women and LGBTQ folks and their allies checked out. It’s not about being offended; it’s about being exhausted at constantly defending your basic humanity and identity.

Jonathan, you said, “My version of inclusivity means all voices have value and deserve some space, even the ones who are new to this arena, might say the wrong things sometimes, might not know all the lingo, are rough around the edges, and so on.” This is the fallacy of free speech. The kind of comments like I’ve shared above make this site hostile and unwelcoming for many people. I can’t imagine many trans athlete wanting to chime in on those posts and share their perspective.

I welcome nuance and debate. This isn’t about not wanting folks to disagree with me. This is about a pattern where more progressive ideas are challenged at nearly every turn, especially when shared by a woman. The sneering and sarcasm are exhausting. In the posts about trans athletes, there were plenty of things I disagreed with but people shared opinions in respectful ways. The current moderation policy does not allow for all voices nor give space to them, which then further encourages the comments like above.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests