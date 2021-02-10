Support BikePortland

New striping helps direct Springwater path traffic

Posted by on February 10th, 2021 at 3:20 pm

(Photos of new striping by Betsy Reese. Plan drawings from PBOT)

The gap between where the Esplanade ends south of OMSI and where the Springwater Corridor path begins on Southeast 4th and Ivon is a real bummer. Getting onto surface streets after being on a carfree path is one thing, but weaving around huge trucks and other vehicles parked in the bike lane is just salt in a wound.

New pavement striping from the Portland Bureau of Transportation should make it a better. In a bid to provide more space for walkers and rollers to practice safe social distancing, PBOT has striped a variety of new bike lane markings to the busy, multi-block section between SE Caruthers and the Springwater Corridor entrance at SE Ivon.

Reader Betsy Reese shared photos of the changes on Tuesday. Reese had emailed PBOT parking staff about the problem of auto-carrier truck operators that frequently unload in the bike lane. After a while she noticed they started parking in the general lane. This left the bike lane open, but still created a tense situation when the path got busy. “With Covid, the bike/ped traffic through there is heavier than ever and I felt like this could be a tragedy waiting to happen.”

(The problem)

Reese was thrilled to find PBOT staff responsive to her concerns and then noticed the changes. “Today I see all this wonderful new paint – big buffer on the bike/ped lane, new emblems, sharrows in the vehicle lane, and even a wider bike lane around the corner to Caruthers.”

(Photo: Betsy Reese)

PBOT spokesperson Hannah Schafer said the changes came through their “Missing Link” program — a modest pot of money (usually less than $100,000 per year) that seeks opportunistic upgrades to city bikeways. Schafer said the new striping should handle crowds of users better and might even help reinforce existing “No Parking in Bike Lane” signage.

We’ve raised a flag about truck drivers and dangerous loading behaviors in this area a few times going back to 2008 when we reported how the trucks make the gap “perilous”. In 2012, as the problem persisted, we forced PBOT to step up parking enforcement.

Reese is hopeful the latest striping will finally do the trick. The big buffered section where they park the most now has cross-hatching marks that should discourage parking. She also appreciates how the markings make more complete bikeway connections and help encourage walkers and bikers to hold their lines.

If you ride or walk through this area, please be cautious and respectful of other people. And let us know how the new striping works for you.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Betsy Reese
Guest
Betsy Reese

Just rode by and I see one of these big Tesla car carrier truck rigs parked offloading right in the middle of that crosshatch Bike/Ped Lane buffer area with bicyclists and pedestrians passing them on either side. I guess I was too optimistic too soon. What to do?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Paint does not equal physical separation.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Hopefully that means my dual motor Model 3 has arrived!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Tweet at Elon Musk. I'm sure he'll get right on it.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

I haven't been through to check out the changes and I'm not a truck driver but, based on the pictures, that cross hatched section is probably exactly where I would park if I were unloading a large truck in that area. The markings say to me that this spot isn't for traveling through and it's probably the least bad option for parking my truck.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Do they really just unload the Teslas here and drive them over the bridge to the dealer in the South Waterfront? Why did Tesla buy a dealership location that requires illegal offloading of millions in product?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Xander
Guest
Xander

They used to park those trucks in the right lane of Macadam in front of the showroom to unload and it would back up traffic and transit on Macadam for ages. Your point still stands, it's poor sense to locate a car lot in a location you can't easily supply.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

This is so ironic and hypocritical. Tesla made a big display of putting in the section of Greenway Trail at their Macadam dealership, even though their work on their building didn't trigger a requirement to build it. But then when the spotlight isn't on them, they block this trail on the other side of the river.

It reminds me of PBOT's publicly polishing its image as being pro-biking and walking, but out in the field their vehicles with their orange "VISION ZERO" bumper stickers are regularly parked in the middle of bike lanes and sidewalks.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Tell him to build a tunnel. 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

That's boring.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I've ridden through there for years and have never thought it was that much of a problem. Trucks parked haphazardly in the area (some in the middle of the road, some on either side) cause motorists to pay attention and slow down. I thought that's what we all wanted.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
