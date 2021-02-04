Support BikePortland

15 mph ‘shared streets’ coming to Errol Heights neighborhood

Posted by on February 4th, 2021 at 9:52 am

Big changes coming to SE Malden.

With the help of 116 property owners who agreed to pay their share, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is ready to build the long-awaited Errol Heights Street Improvement Project. First envisioned in 2008, the $9.4 million project will pave 1.2 miles of gravel and dirt roads in a neighborhood just north of the Springwater Corridor path between SE 45th and 52nd avenues.

Streets in blue are part of the LID.

In addition to an innovative funding plan where the city worked with residents who agreed to make financial commitments to improve streets in their neighborhood, the project will also allow PBOT to create “shared streets” with a 15 mph speed limit. Streets signed for 15 mph are extremely rare in Portland and only occur on a few short stretches of road citywide. As part of the project, PBOT will also add street traffic calming elements to keep driving speeds down, add street lights and trees, and improve stormwater management.

Advertisement

“Kids [could not] ride their bikes on the street outside because… they have to share the street with cars that swerve all over to avoid potholes.”
— Errol Heights resident

“As a pilot project for the city of Portland’s Neighborhood Streets Program, the project is an opportunity to highlight cost-effective designs for neighborhood streets and stormwater management, which can be used in areas that would be difficult or costly to serve,” reads the project website.

At Portland city council on Wednesday, PBOT project managers revealed that $1.64 million (or 18%) of the project’s $9.4 million tab will be paid by residents through a process known as “local improvement district” (the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Water Bureau are also funding partners on the project). To help raise money to make the changes, the City of Portland plans to assess each property owner $2.55 per square foot for an average of $14,137 per owner. PBOT will pay the fee up-front and then a lien is placed on the property which is then due when sold. (NOTE: PBOT wants to clarify that the LID has not yet been formed. The project managers will return to city council in March with an ordinance for adoption and will hold the official LID formation hearing at that time. Yesterday’s council action authorized PBOT to begin the official formation proceedings.)

When this project was first proposed in 2008, the cost for each property owner was around $80,000. PBOT worked to find as many other funding sources as possible in order to get the cost-per-property to a more manageable amount. Over 80% of property owners support the LID.

By accepting the deal, property owners will get smooth new streets where they can feel safe walking and biking.

“My kids could not learn to ride a bike outside the street,” said one Errol Heights resident who testified Wednesday. “Even my neighbor’s kids — none of them can ride their bikes on the street outside because there is no place for them to ride and they have to share the street with cars that swerve all over to avoid potholes. A paved street is something we need as a neighborhood, just to help kids be able to play safely outside on sidewalks.”

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.


Slide presented Wednesday at Portland City Council.

PBOT Project Manager Elizabeth Tillstrom said the shared street design will mean, “Everyone can use that space equally as pedestrians, cyclists or motor vehicles.” State law dictates that if PBOT wants to sign a street for 15 mph it must carry less than 500 cars per day (the threshold for neighborhood greenways is less than 1,000 per day) and have special shared street signage. While the majority of streets in the neighborhood will be shared, the main access streets of SE Tenino and SE Malden will be “separated streets”. PBOT says the design on these will include sidewalks to “pull pedestrians out of the roadway”.

PBOT traffic models showed that the newly paved roads could result in more cut-through traffic: “So we want to ensure that pedestrians are safe,” Tillstrom said. To do that PBOT will build new traffic calming features to keep car trips and speeds as low as possible. The new roads will be chicanes that are intentionally curvilinear and will have speed bumps.

Before voting to authorize the project yesterday, PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty praised the cross-bureau collaborations and called it an “Incredible effort… in a community that has lacked sidewalks and infrastructure for so long.” “I’m really excited about this project on a personal level,” she continued, “because you are in my neck of the woods.”

The project is expected to break ground in July of this year and be completed by late summer 2022.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

28
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
20 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
17 Comment authors
sorencctTimJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)Hello, Kitty Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Maria
Guest
Maria

Mixed emotions! So glad safe streets are getting attention in my ‘hood and that my neighbors feel it’s worthy of investment. A bit worried about paving over many of my favorite “unimproved” streets where me and my little bike club (felony flats hill killerz) like to roam on hyper-local gravel grinds. Fingers crossed on best results!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Same feelings Maria. I personally don’t like paving over gravel streets, but I know almost everyone else does (even most cyclists). They’re safer, more fun (I’m partial to mud), and they typically get replaced with straight, flat smoothe raceway, which is really, truly boring.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Can we use the criteria for shared streets on neighborhood greenways?

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/554110

Reading the criteria for greenways feels more like a wish list than actual criteria.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Exactly what I was thinking

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cct
Guest
cct

“owners who agreed to pay their share”

soooooo. penalized in order to receive basic services?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Or those that have money get PBOT services, those that don’t, don’t.
So much for that whole “equity” initiative, huh?!?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Or those who can afford it pay for their own services so PBOT can focus their limited resources on those with greater need, resulting in better outcomes for everyone.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The penalization comes when the house is sold. It’s that or wait for PBOT to “do the right thing” in 50 years from now. They’ve done similar projects over the years in other parts of Portland, including in SW and East.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

Penalized? Local Improvement District financing has been a thing for so long that I can remember my grandparents banding together with the long time neighbors to fight the short timers/investors over paving of their street because they wanted to pay neither the LID fee nor the increased property taxes of being on an improved street.

That was 45-50 years ago.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

Yeah, I’ve got a problem with the way Portland charges property owners to pave their own streets, when everyone will be able to use them. A complete street system is a public good. The costs should be born by the public at large.

The current system is not only unfair, it barely works at all. The city’s “wait around for adjacent property owners to take the initiative” strategy has left gravel streets unpaved for a century in some parts of town.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

The property values of these homes will jump with the upgrades, it is typical that adjacent property owners pay a portion of the costs to upgrade streets that have not met standards historically.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cct
Guest
cct

“adjacent property owners pay ”
unless you are a developer, these days 🙂 i’m familiar with lids and muds. my problem is that this example, replicated, will make portland less affordable; that money will be added to the sales price to recover it. great for the seller if they bought low, or stayed for a long time… but for buyers, that money may prevent them from affording these homes.

and no, until we tax certain demographics appropriately at the federal level and disperse those funds back to communities, i don’t have a solution.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

Quite the opposite. Local residential streets were initially improved by the developer who passed the cost onto the property purchaser. The City maintains streets in whichever condition the developer leaves them. This is historically how streets are constructed here and around the country. In some places that were considered far flung and/or under county development rules, full streets were not required of the developers. Most of east portland streets were developed under rural county standards before Portland annexed these areas.

These owners are getting a break by only covering about 18% of the cost of these street improvements, rather than the full cost, which is the more typical Local Improvement District model. I hope this cost-sharing model is used to help advance full and safer street improvements throughout areas like this, including where I live.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Thanks JR. Great explanation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

This LID will use renter tax dollars to markedly juice property prices so owner-class tears are NOT allowed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Oh please.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

I would have thought that given your libertarian-leanings you would at least theoretically support renter residents having a voice in such a major taxpayer-funded change in their community.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

Neighborhood streets are not constructed by PBOT or any other government agency. Streets are constructed to city standards (at the time) and turned over (given) to the city. The cost of initial street construction is paid for in the cost of home construction and services are largely paid for by property taxes. If you neighborhood has gravel roads, it is because the streets were constructed prior to requirements for paved streets and the local property owners never paid for paving unlike local property owners everywhere else.

We should all learn how streets are funded. Constructing streets for motor vehicles is paid for by the cost of housing. Another way the automobiles are subsidized by housing costs.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

I hope the speed bumps aren’t those ineffectual ones with the tire cut-outs to make it so you don’t have to slow down.
I seriously don’t see the point of those.
All the swerving to avoid potholes could just become swerving to use the “tire-cuts” or whatever they are.

That said, this looks like a very promising project.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

I believe the tire cuts are for emergency vehicles to be able to travel swiftly. Notice how they are only on streets don’t have good alternatives for emergency vehicles like the lower part of Cornell and some of the greenways where the neighborhoods around them would require a lot of zig zags or have dead ends.

I agree though, I wish there were a better way to provide that advantage. I’ve always though the 2 cutouts center lane would be better as only emergency vehicles should ever be in that lane position.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’m curious if some of the shared streets would qualify as “narrow residential roadways” (or could be altered to qualify). And if so, could the speed limit then be set at 10 mph, vs. 15 mph (which is a great improvement in itself)?

Lawyer Scott Kocher said that not only CAN PBOT do 10 mph speed limits on those streets, they’re REQUIRED to. “That means all Portland streets in residence districts that are 18 feet or narrower — not including shoulders or parking — must be posted 10 mph.”

https://bikeportland.org/2020/12/10/portland-should-lower-even-more-speed-limits-legal-expert-says-323813

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“Over 80% of property owners support…”

More evidence that non-property owners are voiceless second class citizens.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Since owners were the ones paying into the LID, it makes sense that they be the ones to vote. You wouldn’t expect tenants to make the decision about an owner-financed landscaping upgrade or fresh exterior paint, would you?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“it makes sense that they be the ones to vote”

82% of the project is funded by city revenue so excluding renters is 82% classist. FWIW, I suspect that renter votes would make these kinds of LIDs more feasible. 🙂

“owner-financed landscaping upgrade or fresh exterior paint”

This might be a shocking revelation but city streets and, even, parking spaces (!) are public property.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

Given how many houseless people live in this area, I also wonder if there was any attempt at outreach by PBOT?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hey folks,

I just added a note to the story to clarify something important. PBOT reached out to say:

It’s important for the public to know that the Local Improvement District has not yet been formed. The Project Managers will return to Council in March with an ordinance for adoption and will hold the official LID formation hearing at that time. Yesterday’s Council action authorized PBOT to begin the official formation proceedings as outlined in City code 17.08.070. Anyone who wants to learn more, should see our project website.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cct
Guest
cct

“assess each property owner $2.55 per square foot ”
square foot of what? house size? lot size? frontage? footprint of whole project? unclear in article (to me at least) and haven’t found it in docs yet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
cct
Guest
cct

found in the 2017 open house doc: lot size.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests