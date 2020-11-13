Splendid Cycles Big Sale

TriMet puts SW Corridor project to ‘sleep’ at final advisory committee meeting

Posted by on November 13th, 2020 at 5:16 pm

Sketch of 53rd Avenue Station taken from the SW Corridor Conceptual Design Report.

Last night’s final meeting of the Southwest Corridor Light Rail Community Advisory Committee was subdued. Part wake, part anecdotal post-mortem, this group of citizen-volunteers had met monthly for almost two years, and they parted without the satisfaction of knowing how their project had gone awry, or even the possibility of hugging one another other over a beer.

Metro and TriMet offered SW Portland a pair of fancy skiis, when what they needed was some socks, boots and gloves.

The closest they got to electoral insight came from Tyler Frisbee, Metro’s Policy and Federal Affairs Policy Manager, who summarized the election results. She noted that voters in all three counties had rejected Metro’s measure 26-218 but that “We had stronger support along areas where some of the major corridors were. So, stronger support out along TV Highway. Frankly, not great support from Southwest Portland.”

TriMet’s SW Corridor Communications Coordinator Joshua Mahar explained that TriMet plans to “sleep” the light rail project in early 2021, but also mentioned that “we talked to the Federal Transit Authority and discussed that it was still very prudent” to get the federal environment impact statements “completed and in the books” because “it would make any portion of this project, I believe, eligible for federal funding at a later time.” And, “In terms of project buttoning-up, a lot of what we’re doing, our team, is trying to get everything into a place where we can put it away, but it’s also very easy to take back out.”

Several meeting participants noted that a Biden administration might offer a more favorable climate for funding infrastructure and transportation projects.

If TriMet or Metro intend to ever revisit this project they should carefully consider that a majority of Southwest voters rejected this measure, despite being the recipients of its most expensive project.

After contacting several SW Portland transportation activists, I got the sense that the light rail project never had a strong, homegrown constituency. SW Portland has been underinvested in for decades. It has the least sidewalk coverage of any Neighborhood Coalition in the city — over 65% of its arterials and collector streets lack sidewalks — and its stormwater infrastructure is inadequate to support improving that network. It doesn’t have a connected bike network, large swaths of southwest have no bicycling facilities at all. Several advocates spoke of not having the basic infrastructure needed to safely reach a light rail on Barbur Boulevard. Others feared that the the project itself would divert funding from more modest needs, like bus service, or that it would suck the oxygen out of the room for future infrastructure funding.

Lisa Caballero

In the end it feels like Metro and TriMet offered SW Portland a pair of fancy skiis, when what they needed was some socks, boots and gloves.

There is an upcoming Southwest Corridor Light Rail Project Steering Committee meeting on Monday, November 16th, from 9-10 a.m. More details at TriMet.org.

— Lisa Caballero lisacaballero853@gmail.com
I still have yet to hear a coherent explanation for why TriMet/Metro proposed a MAX line over a significantly-cheaper BRT line here. All of the benefits, none of the drawbacks.

However, before anything else is done, I’d like to see every major street have sidewalks. It’s the absolute bare minimum and it’s almost criminal negligence how few there are currently in southwest. In the many cities I’ve been to, I’ve never seen anything comparable to the lack of infrastructure we have here in southwest, an entire city region completely lacking basic infrastructure.

Thomas Shuckles
Guest
Thomas Shuckles

Every time PBOT announces that they’ve implemented a new “experimental” design that they’ll apply for 2.5 blocks in inner gentrified Portland and then completely abandon, remember this: people are dying on the east side, where they’ve been pushed to, because they don’t have sidewalks or crosswalks or both. We can navel-gaze endlessly about how we’re not “really” a Platinum Bike City or whatever; meanwhile we have 59 miles of unpaved streets and no plan to fix this. Our MUPs are cluttered with seemingly immovable trash, tents and hostile persons; every natural space is filled to the brim with more of the same. Welcome to Portland, The City That Works! Nice slogan we got there. Too bad it only applies to lining developers’ pockets with sweetheart redevelopment deals and sugarcoating it to the public with shiny new streetcars, MAX and sky trams.

Guest
 

In my (perhaps unpopular) opinion, the inner Eastside, Downtown, and inner Northwest should receive zero investment until the Outer Eastside, North, and Southwest Portland are brought up to better standards. And that doesn’t mean stuff like light rail, it means stuff like, as you mention, paved roads and sidewalks. It’s pretty obvious that Eudaly liked to shout “equity!” while simultaneously doing nothing about it.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Then you must be doubly blessed you’ve never explored North Carolina. Most cities out here stopped building sidewalks in the 1950s – the theory being that everyone should be driving everywhere. It wasn’t until the 2000s that most cities here realized the error of their ways and have since been building sidewalks, but only on arterial streets, and only when they get big federal grants. It doesn’t help that all our arterial and most collector streets are owned, funded and operated by the state DOT (as is also the case in Virginia and West Virginia), but they only build stroads – the local jurisdiction must build and pay for any sidewalks on those roads.

Guest
 

Can’t say I’ve ever been to NC! Sounds like NCDOT is just as regressive as UDOT. I honestly kinda find it funny when people complain about ODOT, because while they’re not perfect, they’re sure better than most state DOTs from what I’ve seen. But I guess unlike NCDOT, UDOT only controls a relatively small number of roads, similar to ODOT, so there are alternatives available and the bigger cities generally do a good job about making roads friendly to transit and active transportation.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Light rail is a useful development tool for an up-and-coming city of 300,000 – 500,000. But Portland is now in a bigger league, 650,000+, and it really needs to up its game on mass transit. Proposing yet another light rail line on Barbur is simply underwhelming. Aim big, build a subway, or a continuous gondola, or an overhead maglev.

FDUP
Guest
FDUP

SW is a pretty hard nut to crack, and I’m not sure TriMet is up to it; sorry, I don’t want to pay through my property taxes! Propose a new sales tax to fund it, and lower the income tax at the same time and I am all for it! Most of the recent arrivals to the Portland Metro area are used to paying sales tax, it’s only the minority of old native Oregonian curmudgeons who oppose it anymore. But they are also accustomed to driving and the density required for light rail is never going to exist in SW PDX, people aren’t going to bike to the stations on the narrow roads and hills, and building a bunch of park-n-ride garages just means more construction, congestion and subsidizing driving habits. And please tell me how would this be any better than the failed WES?

Keith
Guest
Keith

To respond to the 1st comment, TriMet contended that labor is one of the largest operational costs, and a MAX train holds more passengers than a bus or BRT resulting in lower operating cost (in theory at least). The catch is, of course, the train needs to be full. for the math to work. Another part of the argument was that 50% of the capital costs to build the line would be bourn by the feds, but the O&M was TriMet’s responsibility.

As a long-time SW resident and active transportation advocate, I was really excited about the SW Corridor project when it started, but realized at the beginning that as the 7th light rail project in the region, it didn’t have the highest potential due to its low density suburban character. However, I felt that if done thoughtfully, it could still be a success.

Then as cost considerations forced the route to miss the important Portland destinations including OHSU/Veterans Hospital, Hillsdale, Multnomah Village, and PCC for legitimate cost reasons, the line became less compelling because of reduced accessibility. But I continued to hope that with a serious plan and strategy to connect the MAX with these destination centers and surrounding neighborhoods with 1st class pedestrian and bike facilities, it could still be a success.

Unfortunately, the project went a different direction by:
1) Obsessing over vehicular throughput on Barbur and other major streets (12 of the 23 Draft Environmental Impact Statement documents pertained to traffic analysis) and glossing over walking and bicycling.
2) Making no serious strategic attempt to connect the missed destinations and surrounding neighborhoods to transit with good pedestrian and bike facilities. Instead, the project focus was on park & ride. Mostly eyewash and wishful thinking was applied to pedestrian and cyclist access needs.

I certainly can’t speak for other SW residents, but I reluctantly gave up on this project because it was clearly going to be very expensive without corresponding benefit.

qqq
Guest
qqq

The thing I really liked about that light rail route was that if it were built, it would take other SW routes that I thought would be even worse off the table.

