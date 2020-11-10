Splendid Cycles Big Sale

City crews address campsites, debris on many popular bike routes

Posted by on November 10th, 2020 at 1:25 pm

I-205 path near Burnside on September 22nd, 2020.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We’ve discussed the issue of Portlanders living outside along popular bike paths many times over the years. But for some reason I’ve yet to share anything about the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (HUCIRP). This is the City of Portland program that’s, “responsible for coordinating cleanup/abatement of unsanctioned campsites on City and ODOT owned properties/rights-of-way.”

Earlier today I came across a tweet that highlights current sites HUCIRP crews are scheduled to address. As I looked through the locations I was surprised at how many were on major bike routes and paths.

The 80 or so sites on the current list include many locations you might have ridden by. They include:

(Source: City of Portland)

  • Columbia Slough Bridge and N Vancouver
  • N Schmeer Denver To I-5
  • Denver and Schmeer hillside
  • I-5 SB and Rosa Parks
  • I-5 NB and Rosa Parks
  • Peninsula Crossing Trail and N Lombard
  • Columbia Slough Trail at NE 138th
  • I-205 MUP [mulit-use path] Burnside to Glisan
  • I-205 MUP Gateway Green
  • NE Wheeler and Multnomah
  • NE 33rd Marine Dr to Elrod
  • Hawthorne Bridge Head
  • Foster Floodplain
  • Oaks Bottom Hillside
  • Springwater Corridor Trail 92nd to Foster
  • Laurelhurst Park
  • I-205 MUP Market to Stark
  • I-205 MUP Powell to Division
  • I-205 MUP Harold to Holgate

Several of these locations are particularly notable to bicycle riders.

At Gateway Green, a major new addition to the bike park is scheduled to open sometime this month. Back in 2016 we shared how people lived on the parcel Gateway Green parcel before it was redeveloped into a park.

Earlier this year people used neighborhood associations as a conduit to voice concerns about campers living on the Peninsula Crossing Trail near Lombard.

I’ve heard from several readers about dozens of RVs and other vehicles housing people along NE 33rd en route to Marine Drive.

And of course we’ve covered conditions on the I-205 several times in the past.

This is such a difficult issue. Paths and bike routes are appealing to those of us who ride bikes for the same reasons as those of us who live outside: they are usually flat, relatively quiet, far from prying eyes, and in more wide-open areas. But as Commissioner-elect Mingus Mapps shared with me this week, “Camping on the bike trail is not good for anybody,” because it can lead to dangerous interactions, makes some bicycle riders afraid, and it means some Portlanders are living outside without access to the comforts and conveniences many of us take for granted.

For more on how the City of Portland manages camps, check out the HUCIRP website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Jon
Guest
Jon

Great to see some work being done. Thanks for this article. I’ll look forward to seeing the results!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
matthewmcvickar
Subscriber
matthewmcvickar

How on earth does this comment get approved? The subtext of this comment is that unhoused people do not deserve housing or humane treatment. There is nothing appropriate or helpful about this comment—it is hateful, full stop.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
igor
Guest
igor

I’m happy to hear about the cleanup. I’m surprised that the I-205 MUP from Market to Division isn’t included. That stretch has the underpass and green on the north side of Division, both of which have been problematic.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
matthewmcvickar
Subscriber
matthewmcvickar

This is so frustrating. Inevitably, the comfort and convenience of housed citizens using the path for transportation and recreation are be prioritized over the lives of their our unhoused neighbors.

People using the path for transportation and recreation will “get their path back” and go back to not having to look at or think about their unhoused neighbors. Those who living there will be kicked out with nowhere to go, their belongings trashed, their sense of home and safety destroyed.

Sweeps kill. These will be no different, happening just as the weather gets considerably more cold and wet and Covid rates keep climbing.

Jonathan wrote about this exact same issue last March: “People deserve places to live and people deserve safe access to these transportation corridors. We shouldn’t have to settle for either/or.” And yet here we are again.

It is downright infuriating to see comments on this post so happy about the sweep. These are your neighbors’ lives.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I am not supportive of sweeping people living along or near the path during the pandemic. HOWEVER THE CURRENT PROBLEM IS THAT PEOPLE ARE CAMPING AND PILING GARBAGE DIRECTLY ON THE PATH. There has to be a compromise where we can agree that the paved portion of the path is for travel and not for tents or garbage.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Merlin
Guest
Merlin

This is a typical Portland response. We have two different problems that need different solutions. Letting people camp (and do drugs!) on the paths does NOTHING other than convert one issue into two. Get people who need shelter some shelter. There are many places that are VACANT that could be used. What are the taxes passed last year being used for?
PS – I said “doing drugs” as the area in the picture (I-205 path & Burnside) was always a shooting gallery until I stopped riding that path 2-3 years ago. Too scary for me.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Do you happen to live anywhere near any of these paths? I’m sorry my comment came across as anti-houseless, I believe these folks have the right to services. I am however, firmly anti-litter, human waste, used syringes, and stolen property.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

You are welcome to spend your money and time to address this, but I am not paying for poor choices. I camp all the time, but I do not litter. Our society has CHOSEN to ignore mental health. Don’t pontificate to those who get up and work everyday. Maybe there are simply too many people. They have no right to build “shelters” on the sidewalks and streets. Sick of it!

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Varner
Guest
Varner

When people get swept, where are they supposed to go? It seems to me that for the foreseeable future there will be people camping in Portland. I wonder why we can’t establish a campground that has showers and bathrooms and some tent platforms. The goal ultimately should be decent housing but in the near term, this would be better than sleeping on sidewalks with no bathrooms nearby.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
matthewmcvickar
Subscriber
matthewmcvickar

Whether I live near these paths is completely irrelevant; my compassion for other people does not stop and turn to disgust when they are suffering in my line of sight.

No, I don’t want people littering. I don’t want people to be without sanitary facilities. I don’t want people to suffer drug addiction. I don’t want people to have to resort to stealing to survive. I also know that sweeping camps will not solve or address any of these issues, and that it will all be happening again in a matter of months.

The problem is that people have no housing, no food security, no healthcare, and no societal support. Their interruption of our bike rides is a symptom of that problem, and if we only care about getting them out of our way, then we don’t care about solving the root of the problem.

If we truly want a compromise, then we should tell HUCIRP we don’t want sweeps and we want to get these folks into housing or temporary shelter. We should be talking to the people living on the path and seeing what we can learn or how we can work together. We should be pressuring the city to put money and effort towards this problem.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
figures
Guest
figures

These were build to be transportation and recreation paths, not homeless camping grounds. What we would do if these same people decided that the place they were going to camp was on MAX? Would we just let them? Why do they get to have priority use of something that was never intended for that purpose? As a user, not a camper on the paths, I don’t leave my trash behind or create obstructions for other users of the path. I understand they need somewhere to be, but why does it have to be somewhere that was not designed for them.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

Thumbs down. We can’t just give everything up because someone decides to squat there and call it home. And based on my own personal experiences on the path I can’t really feel sorry for everybody out there either. Yeah some folks deserve help. Some deserve absolutely nothing.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Just wondering what your line is for the level of behaviors we should tolerate. Would you have the same stance if weather and COVID were not considerations?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

This is so frustrating. Inevitably, the comfort and convenience of housed citizens using the path for transportation and recreation are be prioritized over the lives of their our unhoused neighbors.

Hi Matt, which homeless camp do you live right next to? The folks who live next to the peninsula crossing trail daily have to deal with broken needles on the ground, gunshots, and folks driving their cars up and down the path at all hours of the night.

Has that been your experience with the camp you live right next to?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
JR
Guest
JR

My understanding of the “clean-ups” (as opposed to “removals”) is that they only address trash and biohazards at the time they get to the camps. While the clean-ups make things a little more tolerable, the results are very short-lived. I don’t see any change happening until the city opens enough shelters that everyone on the street can be placed in a shelter.

The city of Gresham (from my personal knowledge) and perhaps other jurisdictions outside of Portland don’t tolerate homelessness in public spaces and can enforce the city rules because they provide everyone out on the street a spot in an shelter. As you can imagine, some folks on the street don’t want to live in a shelter. So, they seem to move into Portland jurisdiction where there’s not enough shelters and therefore no requirement to leave.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I rode over the 205 bridge yesterday, the tunnel north of killingsworth under the train bridge is worse than I have ever seen it. The path is narrowed to under 2 feet in places by piles of garbage including bike parts. Some people milling around, I was somewhat worried that I was going to be mugged. There is not a particularly great or safe way to go around this important connection, but I went a different less safe from cars way on the way back. Camping adjacent to the path is not great, piling stuff up on the path preventing people from riding on it has to stop now.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Can we build more public/subsidized housing already? How is it morally acceptable to have so many people unhoused?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Sure we can. Do we want to pay for it? And just WHO pays for it?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Yes! Let’s do it!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dan
Guest
dan

You may recall that Portland has the motto “the city that works,” but in my book we have lost claim to that title. I think our new motto should be “the city with good intentions.” There has been a lot of talk about housing, but I’m not aware of any substantial progress being made.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

I think the plan is to open many more sanctioned, organized, supervised camps like the C3PO camps in the CEID, where campers can live in safety with basic services, initially in tents but later in tiny houses. I don’t understand why it is taking so long. Hasn’t it been apparent since spring what the pandemic / depression was going to mean?

I’ve heard that some businesses downtown are so desperate to get the tent cities off sidewalks that they are offering up vacant lots, empty parking garages, even unused buildings for temporary shelters. Downtown is hanging on by a thread.

For winter shelters, there is the 1 million sq ft at the Convention Center and the 700,000 sq ft at the EXPO center, vacant, publicly owned, and not being used. The coronavirus shelters in the former were even shut down over the summer.

My recollection is that the city and country spend around $100 million per year on homeless services. For that sum, doesn’t it seem like we should be able to at least provide safe camps?

It feels to me like ordinary people are being set at each other – campers vs cyclists vs neighborhoods vs businesses – because our government can’t do its job.

My hope is that city council will step it up in this time of crisis. I appreciated the detailed interview with Commr-Elect Mapps, and hopefully the other commissioners and commissioners-elect will spend some quality Zoom time with BP too.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

The anger is less about houseless people camping and more about local government’s inability or flat out refusal to do anything about it. Parking garages and empty or under utilzed publically owned buildings are a great resource not being used during this crisis. I’ll say it, mock me if you wish, but Portland is ripe for populist politicians offering a “Make Portland Clean Again” message. I’d rather the city and county do something with dignity and humanity very soon before the voters start electing people that will unleash the cops on houseless folks, perform violent sweeps, destroy people’s possessions, and put them on busses to elsewhere to “solve” the problem.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Betsy Reese
Guest
Betsy Reese

I rode the 205 path between the Springwater and Gateway last week and found it much improved. I crossed paths with some Parks workers cleaning up landscaping, and a Central City Concern vehicle with multiple workers picking up trash, and likely providing other services. The scores of campsites that I passed were pulled back out of the way and the path was passable.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Tweet link goes to an old BP article.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Doh! sorry about that. Should have gone here – https://twitter.com/abolishICE___/status/1326256421416022016

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
