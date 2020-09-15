Support BikePortland

An innocent man on the sidewalk died because two drivers collided on East Burnside

Posted by on September 15th, 2020 at 3:13 pm

Intersection of 18th and Burnside where two drivers collided. One of their cars slid onto the sidewalk of The East Burn in the upper left.

A violent collision between two drivers on East Burnside Street in the Buckman neighborhood on Friday night left an innocent man dead.

Chris Copeland.
(Photo: Facebook)

Chris Copeland wasn’t in either car. He was on the sidewalk in front of his workplace, The East Burn Public House, a popular neighborhood eatery on the southeast corner of 18th and Burnside.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, it happened around 7:00 pm Friday night. That’s when an 18-year old who was under the influence of intoxicants failed to stop at a stop sign while driving southbound in his Subaru Forester. The Subaru driver was then hit by someone driving a Toyota Tacoma truck eastbound on Burnside. The impact shoved the Subaru across the intersection and up onto the sidewalk in front of East Burn.

Copeland was pinned up against the building. He suffered severe injuries and died later at the hospital. He was 36 years old.

The driver of the Subaru was arrested after a breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content was 0.12%. He’s been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment. Two of the people in the car with the driver initially fled the scene before police arrived. One of them returned later and was interviewed as a witness.

Driver view headed south toward Burnside. Notice stop sign in upper right. The East Burn is in upper left corner.


Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Amateur reconstruction of what happened.

Copeland was from Indianapolis, Indiana and appears to have moved to Portland in 2014. He had a cat named Zeppelin that he loved hanging out with (if the numerous photos and videos of it on his Facebook page are any judge). One of his friends remembered him on Facebook by sharing,

“We lost the brightest fucking light, the sweetest soul, the most solid person we’ve ever met. I’ve never met anyone who worked harder or cared deeper. His sense of humor was twisted and beautiful. You’ve made an impression on all of us Chris. We will be forever better having known you.”

Copeland was tight with his co-workers at The East Burn. A phone call to the restaurant today was met with a recorded message. “We will be closed for the next week due to a fatality car accident that happened at The East Burn.”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

From a 2017 PBOT report on the East Burnside Safety Project.

East Burnside is part of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s “High Crash Network” because it has a higher than average amount of serious injury and fatal collisions. According to city data the section between 14th and 32nd Avenue has twice the amount of crashes that involve people on foot (than the citywide average), 50% more collisions at intersections, and twice the rate of reckless and distracted driving-related crashes.

In 2014 PBOT started a project that aimed to make the street safer. They lowered the speed from 35 to 30 mph, added several new crossings with median islands and swapped one westbound travel lane for a center lane. Our report on the project detailed why on-street auto parking was maintained on both sides of the street. Another project in 2016 added more safety features.

A 2017 report from PBOT showed the changes reduced collisions and speeds, but this destination-filled section of Burnside is still claiming lives. Two people died within blocks of Friday’s crash in 2019. In May a motorcycle rider died in a collision at NE 17th. And in November someone was killed by a driver while walking near 22nd and Burnside.

Chris Copeland is the 35th person killed while using Portland streets so far this year. That’s four fewer than the number we had last year by this date and 13 more than we had by this date in 2018. See more on our Fatality Tracker.

If you’d like to share a memory of Chris that his family will read, you can do so here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

22
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
10 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
 ErikTomMaxsquareman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Alain L.
Guest
Alain L.

Really sad, I read about this in the PPB Bulletin. Reminds me of some of the crossings on NE MLK, where drivers often jump east-west across north-south traffic. Much safer to cross at the location of a traffic light. Maybe diverters are needed to prevent these types of crossings, though may likely cause conflicts with emergency vehicle turn radius, etc. Anyway, just terrible news.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Very sad news in already trying times. When will “leaders” get serious about making streets friendly for people? Enough planning for cars. We need some bold changes.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Third fatality on this stretch of Burnside in less than a year? Yikes. Time to calm that car sewer even more.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Poor fella.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Yes. Great fella. People have known others who have past due to tragic circumstances. Since I knew him (to some degree) I’m just speaking up. He deserves it. At the very least. He really was a great guy.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Sorry to read and hear such news about another innocent street death…RIP Copeland.

And in an all too similar case that week…a Vancouver pedestrian killed by a likely intoxicated driver (out on a skipped bail)…while crossing Mill Plain crosswalk.
https://www.columbian.com/news/2020/sep/14/woman-accused-in-fatal-hit-and-run-crash-appears-in-court/

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Obviously intoxication was at fault but how fast was the Tacoma driver going to hurl a 3500 pound vehicle into a building? Presumably no braking was done prior to impact?

I personally witnessed automated emergency braking deploy and avoid a collision when the driver would have mindlessly proceeded through a red light otherwise. AEB should be a required feature on all new vehicles.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I think the second half of your comment is spot on. Copeland’s doesn’t look like one that better infrastructure alone could have been prevented, but better vehicle technology certainly could have. My heart goes out to his friends and family; so tragic.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

So we have a nameless person… Who are you who says “infrastructure alone” cold not have prevented this. That’s a quote right out of PBOT and Leah Treat.

I would bet 20 bucks you nameless person are connected to PBOT or the people who design our roads or one of the NGO groups who cozy up to the city.

I can just as easily make an opinion. My opinion is that Burnside at 20mph would have been infrastructure to prevent this

My opinion is that Burnside with speed cameras would have been infrastructure to prevent this

My opinion is that having every transportation NGO staff person quit would be great been infrastructure to prevent this . We could rebuild and have some european NGO staff help us form a new NGO with some teeth. Re-apply for your jobs you nameless NGO peeps.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Yes, correct. There’s really nothing that could have prevented this. It makes me think twice how exposed someone may be dining outdoors though. We would go crazy thinking of every terrible scenario. I imagine Chris had his back turned to the collision. There’s nothing he could have done to avoid it. I don’t recall how smoky Friday evening was, but there the table outside would normally be pretty full at 7 PM.

Chris was an awesome person. I only knew him as a customer, but I’ve been in the East Burn countless times over the years. I think he was the main guy as he ordered all the beer, wine, and spirits. He was always calm, in control, low key, friendly, and accommodating. Purdue grad I believe, so he could have studied an engineering field.

Easily one of the worst pieces of news all year, which is saying something. As an atheist who also doesn’t believe in karma, this is yet another thing I can point to.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

It will be by 2025. However, automakers accounting for over 99% of sales have already committed to meeting that goal by 2022.

This is not a hard one. Not only is it safer, it’s super popular with the public, it reduces insurance payouts (as well as rates), and apparently doesn’t cost that much to implement.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
 
Guest
 

That is great to hear!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Bicycling Al: “Obviously intoxication was at fault but how fast was the Tacoma driver going to hurl a 3500 pound vehicle into a building? Presumably no braking was done prior to impact?”

I have to admit I was wondering about that too. Sure the Toyota driver was probably not drunk and probably not driving too far over the speed limit, but apparently they didn’t even think to slow down at an obvious zebra-striped yellow-padded pedestrian crossing on Burnside. I wonder if drivers at such cross street, inebriated or otherwise, expect the main street traffic to slow down for them as well as for pedestrians and bicyclists, and whether that is the original intent of such crossing designs.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Even if the person slowed down…. which every motorist should do nearing an intersection like this. There’s no warning at that intersection coming from the left (north going south) in this situation. There’s no field of vision. A large house is on the corner with lots of vegetation. This would come completely out of nowhere if you were traveling at a normal speed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

With so little traffic enforcement in Portland these days I’m beginning to think that the only way to get arrested for DUI is when the driver is in an accident bad enough that they can’t just drive away afterwards. I’m guessing things are not any better than 2 years ago when DUI arrests dropped by over 50%. https://www.wweek.com/news/courts/2018/09/05/portland-arrests-for-drunken-driving-have-dropped-thats-because-police-cut-back-on-traffic-stops/

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Burnside remains designed for death. We have the money for freeways, but not speed cameras. I bet this never would have happened if Burnside was 20mph. It should be. This never would have happened if this reckless driver had been given a few speeding tickets by speed cameras. I think it’s safe to assume he was a pattern reckless driver.

We need automated speed cameras all over this city.
We can ban facial recognition and admit that capture of deadly drivers plates is a must.

Please mention these patterns. 6/15/2015… Ben Carlson was a pedestrian on the sidewalk of Burnside when Douglas James Walker of Beaverton broke several laws and Doug’s car jumped on the sidewalk and killed Ben and seriously injured his Partner Bridget. Cops did not cite the driver. DA did not ask for any citations. Traffic division said they will not cite the driver. So end result is no ticket. None. Never. I called these offices every 2 weeks for months… Mayor Charlie Hales had staff who finally answered my email and they said “no laws were broken” to explain the lack of citations. Search the hashtags #BenCarlsonPDX on twitter, or #zeroCitation

Dustin Finney was killed by a drunk driver and deadly design. There is near zero enforcement of deadly driving. A few cement islands are just empty words to keep people in their elected office and city job.

How many Mad Moms demanding action and familes for safe streets must we create to end the slaughter. Answer is zero. Vision zero. We have a plan that works in other countries where deaths are now zero for the whole year and much larger populations. We just have to put actions behind the empty words of our lawmakers.

call Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (503)986-1200 demand she cut back most of the $12 billion on the mega freeway budget being spent over the next 5 years.

Here is a list of mega projects, and their project numbers and a few videos. All in my google doc.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FIGubOtI5dhM1POt849W8Z_YPbyfSnKTUBZzpby77hU/edit?usp=sharing

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

The driver under the influence is 18 years old, so very few assumptions can be made. I hope he rots in prison the rest of his life though.

Thanks for your post. Good information.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jeik
Guest
Jeik

The curb ramps are placed so that most of the corner has no curb, which maybe would have slowed down the vehicle as it moved on to the sidewalk. Looks like the engineers were avoiding the fire extinguisher and other street furniture. Ramps are not in a great location for actually crossing the street either. Disappointing (and now tragic) that the city would rebuild the corner and not put in a curb bulb or position the ramps correctly.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Jonathan, could you do a retrospective review of the VRU law? Even searching on your site, I can find only one definitive mention of it being put to use in 2013. One time since it was passed in 2007!?

https://bikeportland.org/tag/vulnerable-roadway-user-law

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Max
Guest
Max

I ride through this intersection on 18th both North and Southbound basically daily and it’s pretty terrifying. Drivers on Burnside are practically never looking for cross traffic, a huge number of drivers act like you don’t have a right to even cross Burnside. If you’re lucky enough to get one lane of traffic to stop almost inevitably someone tries to blast past in the adjacent lane.

While the drunk driver is clearly at fault, unfortunately it’s so easy to imagine this exact scenario playing out without anyone being drunk and drivers on Burnside just acting how they do.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Usually in these cases the driver will be back drinking and driving soon. Drunk driving has very high recidivism, regardless of treatment. Typically only on the fifth conviction does the drunk driver actually loose the drivers license.

The DA could be proactive and save the lives of future victims by offering to trade license revocation instead of jail time on the first offense. Why not offer a deal for permanent lifetime revocation of the Oregon drivers license, with no possibility of reinstatement. Plus a permanent lifetime ban on obtaining an Oregon vehicle registration, with no possibility of reinstatement. If ever found driving in Oregon, then the jail time would kick back in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Historically true, but Oregon, Washington, and California laws have become quite strict. It’s also a felony the second time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests