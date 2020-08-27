Support BikePortland

HollywoodHUB project would remake bikeway and transit center at 42nd Avenue

Posted by on August 27th, 2020 at 12:06 pm

Concept drawing shows Phase 1 building with stairs/ramp on the left. This view is from Halsey looking south toward I-84.
(Image: Holst Architecture)

TriMet is working with an affordable housing nonprofit to turn the Hollywood Transit Center into a, “mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented development that embraces the site, its history, and the Hollywood District as a hub for transit, equity, and community.”

The transit center today. (NE Halsey in the foreground.)

Dubbed “HollywoodHub” the project’s first phase would build 110-120 housing units and ground floor retail on what is now a bus loop and platform adjacent to I-84 and the MAX light rail station on Northeast Hasley Street and 42nd Avenue. This is the location where a memorial has been created to remember victims of the racism-fueled stabbing that happened on a MAX train in May 2017.

There’s also a carfree highway overpass at this location that serves as a key cycling route over I-84 between the Laurelhurst and Hollywood neighborhoods. Given the scale of redevelopment planned, the bikeway and transportation access in general is likely to be significantly altered by this project.

According to the project website, TriMet and project partners will “modernize” the transit center so that it “seamlessly connects” bus, bike, MAX and other transit center users. The existing ramp and stairs would be replaced. Concept drawings show a stair/ramp combo design similar to Pioneer Square downtown that has eight switchbacks. There are also plans to work with the Portland Bureau of Transportation to make changes on Halsey and 42nd. The website specifically calls out “safety improvements” and “pedestrian and bike access improvements”.

Here are a few more visuals from a feasibility analysis report (PDF) created by Holst Architecture:

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Iain Mackenzie is an architect, blogger, and member of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee who lives near the transit center and regularly uses the overpass and MAX station. “I’m really excited to see affordable housing proposed in a location with such great transit access,” He shared with us today.

Mackenzie applauds the goals of the project but says early designs show there’s a lot of work to do. He’s concerned that relocating bus stops to Halsey increases walking distance from the MAX stop. Another issue he sees is the proposed ramp configuration doesn’t seem to be much improved from the existing condition. “The ramp/stair combination likely creates a trip hazard for people walking down the stairs,” he said. Mackenzie hopes different concepts can be considered such as a straighter ramp that connects directly to 42nd, an elevator from the overpass level to street level, or a different building layout that would allow more convenient bus access.

Currently, cycling access through the transit center is less than ideal. In 2007 PBOT made a few changes aimed at making it better. They added wayfinding signage, pavement markings (to show where bike riders are routed onto a sidewalk), and a wheel gutter on the stairs. Unfortunately neither the stairs or the ramp are easy for everyone to use. The existing ramp has tight switchbacks with narrow clearances that most people — especially those with large cargo bikes, tricycles, or trailers find very difficult or impossible to ride.

With more housing and businesses at the transit center, it would be unlikely a bike rider could get through unless they dismounted.

Safety improvements on Halsey should be a top priority with this project. Back in March a 36-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver as she tried to cross southbound from 42nd.

Construction of Phase 1 is slated to begin in fall 2022. Stay tuned for more updates and opportunities to weigh in on the design and check out HollywoodHubPDX.com for more information.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

30
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
21 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
18 Comment authors
Toke VihnKana O.$4000istoomuchLenny AndersonBike Guy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
EP
Guest
EP

This looks like a great start to improving that spot and there’s definitely a lot of potential. It would be great to see transit-oriented-development happen at more MAX stations. I got excited a couple years ago when I saw the new building going up on the east side of 60th. Apartments?! Nope, storage… right next to a transit stop. Hmm.. maybe 82nd stop area could be next?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

The storage buildings are strange but often built as a placeholder. On a site with previous pollution issues they are easier to clear permits as they are not occupied full time. With that, they are usually built with re-use in mind. The interior walls of the storage units aren’t permanent, they just sit on concrete slabs underneath steel rafters. So with a pretty low amount of work can be converted into offices or residential at a later date.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
el timito
Guest
el timito

I wondered why they seem to have really great windows. I’m sure it helps with lighting the storage areas during the daytime but it would make even more sense if converted to housing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

As someone who works on the design of multifamily housing, I can say that converting a self-storage building to housing probably wouldn’t be impossible, but it would be really tough.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

Some of the storage buildings are, some aren’t. It depends on how they are built to code. I can say from experience that a few of the storage buildings will not be adaptable to anything but storage. Storage buildings are extremely profitable for their owners – they pay out more per square foot than commercial real estate and have virtually no overhead.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

Wait, what? No more bus-turn around and shelters for riders off the public street?
We’re dissuading people from using transit now? I thought we wanted people to use transit.

This is public land. It doesn’t exist for the easy exploitation by the already richly-endowed cabal of architects, developers, and low income housing tax credit operators, who can finance land purchases using other means.

It exists so buses can turn around and riders can have a place to embark without having to cross Halsey St, which is dangerous even in a crosswalk. We have one recent fatality cited in your article to prove that.

These claim jumpers are getting blatant, and aren’t helping our mission of reducing fossil fuel use. Think about whether this development is consistent with the ends of bikeportland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Operationally, this would work better with bus lanes on Halsey, with stops on either side of the street. Looping in/out of the transit center is time consuming and only cuts a few feet off of the transfer distance. I use this transit center a lot, and I would much prefer an activated space with a large building blocking the noise from the freeway. I would also like to see Trimet use this as a reason to re-route the 77 onto Halsey. The detour over to Broadway wastes a lot of time.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

‘cuts a few feet’. No, it cuts the Halsey crossing off the transfer. It’s an important difference since cars speed through the intersection with fatal results.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I have my issues with the proposal (see comments in article above) but transit oriented development is generally seen as a good thing. I’m glad that TriMet is getting more active in finding partners to develop their land, and in particular for affordable housing. Recent examples include Renaissance Commons on N Argyle and Wy’East Plaza at SE 124th & Ash.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

where in TriMet’s mandate is housing?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

An entire block walkable to all of Hollywood dedicated to turning buses around (because planners wouldn’t put the MAX stop where it would sensibly interface with the rest of the transit network in ways that doesn’t steal 2-3 minutes from everyone on the 75 and 77 not MAX-bound) is a pretty poor use of land. I applaud the effort to streamline the transit network and make better use of the parcel.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

It’s great to build more housing, especially affordable housing, at this location.

Trimet and PBOT should take this opportunity to rebuild the bike/wheelchair ramp without 180 degree switchbacks, or add an elevator, perhaps integrated into the corner of the building.

A ramp could wrap around the site on the west side, which would allow connecting with the future Sullivan’s Gulch / I-84 multi-use path.

I used this transit station for years, but it was always a pain to get up and down those stairs. Usually I carried my bike, since the switchback ramp is difficult to ride, and this means that I always avoid going this way, if it’s possible to detour to 54th or 28th instead. But those crossings are a long way away, and the nearest streets are very busy (Sandy and Cesar Chavez), so this bridge needs to be a better way to connect to the 40s neighborhood greenway.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

I hope they make the ramp suitable for family bikes: front loaders, long tails, and bikes with trailers and tag-alongs.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

I’d prefer a long ramp to all those switchbacks.

(On a positive note, riding down steps is fun!)

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

bArboo – you took the words right out of my ‘design’ mouth!
This “car free” connection needs to be designed for 2040 NOT 1980. Making it ‘bakfiets friendly’ / ‘family bike friendly’ is just one area to focus on…mixing bikes/ scooters with peds/ ADA folks on a ‘Pioneer Courthouse Sq shared switchback’ would be a mistake for the generations. [If I understand the design correctly.] How about making a ‘mini Highline’ along the route with a cantilevered ramp structure leading down to Halsey? [Which could also be designed to integrate with the future Ph2 building and activate its second floor too!] [The current design would make a ‘great’ attractive nuisance for attracting downhill mountain bikers for a little urbane X Games.]
https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2017/01/03/moreelsebrug-utrecht/
http://www.thehighline.org

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Public housing right next to a noisy polluting freeway, with no recreational facilities nearby – the wrong use for the wrong location. For shame, Portland!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Laurelhurst school playground is about 4 blocks south. 24 Hour Fitness and NE Community Center within blocks. This location is better than many affordable housing projects in Portland, if recreation access is the standard.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

let’s just tear out the freeway then

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
$4000istoomuch
Guest
$4000istoomuch

snarking about Portland’s racist and classist multifamily land use policy (e.g. centers and corridors) is so very woke.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Implementing a land use strategy that places so much housing density in the fumesheds of busy transportation corridors full of cars, trucks, and buses emitting harmful particles into the air is a challenge we’ve yet to adequately respond to.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Gateway Green is just a couple stops away on the MAX. Could be a cool spot to live and be able to mountain bike without needing a car.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Right, the 4-year old kids will just hop on the MAX to the nearest playground, or else walk through a crowded MAX station and a further 4 blocks to a swing set. Yeah, that’s going to go well, I’m sure.

Where is the playground in this design? Where are the kids in the public housing supposed to play? On the narrow concrete sidewalk air shafts between buildings? This design looks like the worst tenement design from 1916, which is what modern planning was supposed to eliminate.

This design as presented has nothing to do with family housing, which is what “public housing” is all about. Instead, they took a design for urban office space and decided it would be public housing instead – a recipe for disaster and high crime. I can’t believe anyone is actually advocating for this.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Is Phase 2 (the huge yellow square) a parking garage?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

No. Per the website FAQ:

Phase 1 (Delivery Date Mid/Late 2022): 110-120 Affordable Homes; Amenity/Ancillary Space; New Memorial, Courtyard, Market Street/Paseo, Pedestrian Ramp, TriMet Infrastructure (bus stops, bike storage, substation, operator restroom)

Phase 2 (Delivery Date TBD): 60-100 Mixed-Income Homes or ± 80,000 sq. ft. Office; ± 5,000 sq. ft. of Ground Floor Amenity/Ancillary Space

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How can you be so sure about Phase 2 when they have deliberately not presented any of their plans yet for it? Not even a massing. The 5,000 square foot retail tenant is going to want on-site parking and their banker will insist upon it, even when city parking requirements aren’t mandated.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

You asked if it was a parking garage and I answered your question.

I can tell you that no one is going to build an entire parking garage on a 100′ x 100′ site. There are some examples of that downtown, but they’re only 2 stories because otherwise the circulation eats up too much of the space. They also employ parking attendants to shuffle cars, which makes sense downtown but probably not in Hollywood. It’s of course possible that some parking is provided on the site, but that’s not what you asked, and in any case it’s pretty rare for retail in new mixed use buildings to have dedicated parking.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Perhaps the space for Phase 2: could be a modular temporary parking structure for Phase 1 use…then when Phase 2 is built it becomes 100% [private] car free? Where else could such work so well outside of downtown? (Site: MAX transit hub, walkable community commercial area, Trader Joe’s across the street?) [The parking structure then is reused for the next project?]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

The height profile rendering of the stairs from the sidewalk look both lower from what I remember it looking like and seem to be missing the switchback ramps. Is this a case of fudging it to make it seem more attractive than it is?

I also hope that they still put in a gutter rail on both sides of the stairs to make it easier to bring a bike up and down more directly than either portaging the bike or having to walk the switchbacks. I can almost guarantee that the switchback in that tight of a space still won’t be navigable for most riders, especially at the height of commute hour with people on foot crossing their path over and over.

I liked someone else’s suggestion of preemptively building (or at least allowing the space to build) a long smooth ramp down to what might be the Sullivan Gulch Trail if it ever comes to fruition.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

It would be great of the design could widen the connection or even add a second link to the MAX platform over the UPRR line. And the current ramp is a bad joke for bikers.
Next phase should look to covert TJ’s parking into more housing with parking underneath.
Like what New Seasons should have done with the Interstate and Williams/Fremont stores.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Toke Vihn
Subscriber
Toke Vihn

Assuming the south/westbound bus stop is going to be on 42nd next to the Trader Joe’s parking lot, that bike lane’s gonna be frequently blocked by the 75 and 77. They should consider sharrows down both lanes between Broadway and Halsey. Bikers have to take the lane here anyway heading northbound where there’s no bike lane next to the clinic. Make this stretch of 42nd more bike-centric seeing that it’s already an important connection from the TC to the north.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests