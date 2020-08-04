Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

What should PBOT do with old Biketown bikes?

Posted by on August 4th, 2020 at 10:52 am

The old bikes still have plenty of life in them.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“We’ll start gathering information to find the best use for the old, pedal-only bikes in a way that reflects our environmental and community values.”
— Dylan Rivera, PBOT

When the City of Portland launches Biketown 2.0 next month, the 1,000 bikes that were part of the original launch in 2016 will be cast aside. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says the analog, pedal-only bikes are “out of date” and “very expensive and impractical to retrofit.”

That’s about $1.6 million worth of bicycles with plenty of miles in them that could be put to use at a time when bicycling is booming and shops are having a hard time keeping bikes in stock.

For those of you wondering why they can’t be integrated into the new system, PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly responded to questions about that prior to City Council’s vote on the new contract last week.

Here’s what she said:

“It would be more expensive to retrofit the current bikes than the bikes are worth. And in addition to that, there’s challenges with the docking stations so it would be extraordinarily expensive for us to offer e-bikes and non-e-bikes — and that’s not something the vendor offered anyway. We see in other cities that do have a hybrid e-bike/non-e-bike system that the e-bikes are vastly preferred by riders. And again, in our efforts to deliver a more equitable system and help people get where they need to go, and go further on these bikes, we made that decision to switch to an e-bike system.”

What PBOT and Commissioner Eudaly haven’t said yet is what they plan to do with the old bikes. It’d be a shame if these iconic Nike-orange bikes were scrapped for parts.

Given recent outcry over 1,000s of used bike share bikes being scrapped and wasted, Portland officials will be under a lot of pressure to do the right thing and put the bikes to good use.

When they were shiny and new in July 2016.

Asked about the future of the old bikes, PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera said now that the Lyft contract and expansion plan has been passed by council, “We’ll start gathering information to find the best use for the old, pedal-only bikes in a way that reflects our environmental and community values.”

Let’s assume PBOT is open to feedback and they’ll read what’s typed here (by you and I). What should they do with the old bikes? (Or should I say, what should we do with the old bikes, since (unlike this new contract) the old bikes were purchased with public dollars?)

“Whether they partnered with community orgs or distributed on their own, this seems like an opportunity to take a step towards making biking more inclusive.”
— Richa Poudyal, The Street Trust

An obvious choice would be to donate the bikes to nonprofits that specialize in warehousing and re-distributing used bikes. Organizations like WashCoBikes and the Community Cycling Center are always looking for quality used bikes they can sell/give to people and organizations in need.

And did you see what The Street Trust did recently with a fleet of used bikes they could no longer use? They donated them to affordable housing nonprofit Rose Community Development Corp who has given them to low-income residents in southeast Portland.

Newly-named Co-director of The Street Trust Richa Poudyal told us she’s like to see PBOT do something to benefit Black, indigenous and people of color, “Who have limited transportation options during this time.” “Whether they partnered with community orgs or distributed on their own, this seems like an opportunity to take a step towards making biking more inclusive.”

Kiel Johnson owns and operates Go By Bike under the Portland Aerial Tram. It’s the largest bike valet parking station in North America. He says PBOT should seed a network of municipal bike rental systems. “Give the bikes to BikeLoudPDX and let them build connections with local nonprofit housing agencies to loan them out.”

Bike Share Museum founder Kurt Kaminer says the bikes would be relatively easy to re-use. “Given their design, the bikes can be donated and repurposed really easily, he said. “I’d reach out to bicycle co-ops, charities, and community organizations for low-income neighborhoods to make it happen.” Kaminer said despite their heavy weight (45 lbs) the bikes should work very well — even after unlocked from the Biketown system. “These commuter bikes should perform exceptionally well for someone who’s interested in a reliable and comfortable A-to-B shopping bike.”

When Uber weathered intense criticism after scrapping thousands of old bike share bikes, advocates managed to save a few hundred of them for a nonprofit that plans to create “transportation libraries” throughout western New York.

Then there’s the Bike Share Museum. Whatever happens to our old fleet, I think at least one of them should end up in Kaminer’s collection to be preserved for posterity.

What’s your idea?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
JOE KURMASKIE
Guest
JOE KURMASKIE

Washco bikes will be reaching out to PBOT to help give these bikes continued life and use in the metro area. Our adopt a bike program gives away hundreds of bikes annually to kids, families, patients, vets, immigration service providers and seniors in need. We’ve grown the program in recent years so having a portion of these bikes donated to our nonprofit would ensure they would stay in our communities with the majority going to underserved and BIPOC communities. My vote would be that we work together with CCC, Bike Loud, Bikes For Humanity, as we’ve been doing the last few years, to target folks in need. WashCo Bikes has been successful in getting fleets of older niketown bikes into the community through our community bicycle shop and our bike share programs

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

This is a very good idea!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

If no one figures this out, I hope they are sold at auction instead of being destroyed.

I wonder if there are any compatible bikeshare fleets that would want a discount on 1000 bikes to beef up their system

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Rebecca
Guest
Rebecca

LOL like anyone’s gonna want an old “pedal-only” bike.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

We weren’t aware that your life experiences and privileges speak for everyone. Despite your proclamation, I had no problem giving away over 600 retired Spins last year.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Kurt. I know Rebecca. I have a hunch she was just trying to be funny.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

Phew – that’s a relief! Was really worried that there were one too many Negative Nancy types here dissing shared bikes.

I think a lot of people have realized in the last year or so that many docked and dockless bikes are by no means junk – though I still run into some people (bicycle people, no less) who insist they have no functional purpose other than the scrapheap. Drives me up the wall.

Wish more folks used the /s tag. Do forgive my touchiness on the subject.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Rebecca
Guest
Rebecca

Kurt, we have no disagreement. Like many BP readers I’m quite fond that “pedal-only” style of bicycle. PBOT’s comically derogatory characterization of the non-ebikes as “old” and “out of date” – as well as the fact that our city is just so done with a whole fleet of 1,000 sturdy bikes that we’ve only used for four years – sounds kind of Marie Antoinette-ish (and maybe worthy of a light ironic jest).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

I remember a piece a couple years back about folks at some big facility on Swan Island using cruiser bikes to get around during the work day. Wonder if these could make their way to other big facilities. Airport jumps out at me as good possibility, especially since it is nice and flat, and orange bikes would match their high-viz color scheme already!

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

I love the idea of a fleet of free loaner bikes inside the airport! If we could count on people using them responsibly, it would be so fun!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jack
Guest
Jack

We still use them, they still work great.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Ask the chop shop bike industrial complex for their suggestions – they’ll get them in the end anyway.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I’ve always thought that Sunriver, OR needed a bike share program, but I would prefer them to be donated to a local non-profit.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Joe Rowe
Guest
Joe Rowe

Use gas tax money to pay and train teens in several centers to keep most working and free in areas outside gentrification. Pay to dismantle and recycle and save parts from non functional ones.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Su Wonda
Guest
Su Wonda

I’d buy one in a heartbeat. It’s always good to have an extra cruiser around.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

I’m thinking they would make great boat anchors. Just leave them at the local marinas.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

There’s no reason the PDX bikes couldn’t be donated as simple pedal bicycles. The Motivate-based replacement fleet already looks different enough to prevent confusion with the previous SoBi bikes. Even if the branding is somehow an issue, it is minimal enough to cover with a bumper sticker-sized transfer.

That said, once unlocked, the IoT controller literally slides out the back and the lock assembly out the front (using special tools that Biketown must have, of course). It’d take a fair number of volunteers to remove IoT devices off 1,000 bikes, but I’ve done about 250 SPIN bikes (with more difficult to reach hardware) in the course of four or five Saturdays – with only one volunteer helping along.

One last thing – I really don’t understand some of the ego-centrism in the bike community, i.e.: Rebecca and weight elitist Jon. They seem to be woefully ignorant that there are people out there who survive on junk-ready Huffy bike-shaped-objects that could do very well with one of these solid 3-speeds.

At any rate, three speeds – new or old – will never go out of style or practicality. I never had a single person say no to a free solid-tired Spin (also in the 40-41 pound range when retrofitted with pneumatic tires); there’s no reason the BiketownPDX bikes won’t be equally loved on the donation circuit.

Incidentally, I’ve also ridden a JUMP/SoBi 5.0 with no electric assist at all, and I was shocked at how easily it glides on the its factory-issued Schwalbe Marathon tires. I don’t know if the Kendas on the Biketown bikes are as silky smooth, but who’s to criticize the rolling resistance of tires on a free bike?

Here’s hoping PBOT works out a great donation with a local community organization or non-profit.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Find organization(s) and donate if possible. If not, auction them off. There will be buyers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

The biketown bikes are 8-speed, just FYI.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

Nexus 8? Excellent, even better.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

They weigh 45 POUNDS. If you really want to turn someone off of cycling just have them try to pedal a 45 pound bike with an inefficient shaft drive and internal geared hub up a hill. There are not any downhill mountain bikes that weight that much and the people that ride those use chairlifts to go uphill. I suspect the cheapest Walmart bike would be a more satisfying ride. Without standard parts these things are one breakdown away from the dumpster. Would it be easy for a novice rider to fix a rear flat tire with a shaft drive?

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

Cranking a 45 pound bike uphill in first with a Nexus 8-speed may not be so bad if the alternative is walking. Even then, who’s to judge what the new owner’s A-B-A trip looks like? I’d calculate the gear inches of this beast, but it’s not worth nagging someone else for the reduction data of that shaft drive to prove the point to you. Nor do I see any practical comparisons between commuting and recreational (!) downhill riding.

The cheapest Wal-Mart bike will crack a plastic pedal and probably deform its three-piece, stamped steel rear hub before any of these exceptionally engineered SoBi’s give out.

Standard parts? The tires, tubes, rims, spokes, hubs, roller brakes, levers, seatpost, saddle, front and rear Shimano Nexus hubs, shifter, and brake levers are all standard. The shaft drive is nearly maintenance free. Even the fork steerer appears to be a standard 1-1/8″ threadless assembly.

The rear wheel pops out of the rear facing ends like any other wheel. Because the shaft drive has beveled gears, it’s probably easier to replace a tube on the back of this than any other bike with rear facing ends, fenders, and a chain drive.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jack
Guest
Jack

We could hack off the rear electronics bay and the front basket to bring down the weight to make them more pleasant to ride.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
John Cairns
Guest
John Cairns

Jonathan, I work for Central City Concern’s Employment Access Center. Our program helps people who have experienced things such as homelessness, incarceration, addiction, and recovery find and maintain employment. We have partnered with Biketown in the past. They have offered our participants a steeply discounted low-income fare. I am certain that our program could put some of these old bikes to use. Having a bike would really help some of our participants get to their work sites.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

these things are so stout. I say donate to the National Guard for military maneuvers. Armed bike brigades. Instead of arms, make them carry flowers and aid in the baskets, though.

PS, what happened to the downvote button? (Not that I was going to downvote anyone …)

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

Removing the downvote button is a welcome subtraction. Considering people were getting multiple downvotes for simply saying they liked the bikepacking video yesterday…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Houston Bolles
Guest
Houston Bolles

These would be awesome Zoobomb bikes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
