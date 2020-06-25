Support BikePortland

PBOT has funding and plan to vastly improve biking in northwest

Posted by on June 25th, 2020 at 11:28 am

Nine of the 10 projects with solid lines on this map could be built with just $5 million.
(Map from NW in Motion Plan, PBOT)

The Northwest in Motion Plan is done. After a two-year process to identify and prioritize shovel-ready projects that could give a major boost to biking, walking and transit use, PBOT is ready to take the plan to City Council and start breaking ground.

Plan area is between I-405, Highway 30, Burnside and the West Hills.

And unlike other plans, PBOT believes this list of projects has the feasibility and funding to get built right away.

There are many reasons to be bullish about biking in northwest. People who live there are nearly four times more likely to not own a car than the citywide average (38% to 10% respectively) and 38% of all trips made by automobile are less than three miles long — a very doable distance by bike. PBOT sees a glaring lack of connectivity and safe streets infrastructure in this part of town, which is probably why it has only 8% bicycle mode share while other inner neighborhoods in north/northeast and southeast Portland have 14%. Biking’s inherent affordability compared to driving and transit should also be appealing to northwest residents, given that households in the area this plan focuses on have significantly lower average annual household incomes compared to the rest of the city ($48,000 and $64,000 respectively).

PBOT’s strategy to move more people more safely with fewer cars, is to develop backstreets into “neighborhood greenways” and update infrastructure on more prominent corridors so that people on foot and bike feel more comfortable. Here are some of the renderings:

They’ve broken down the project list to two tiers. Tier 1 includes: new neighborhood greenways on Johnson, Marshall, Pettygrove/Overton, Savier and 24th; and “corridor improvements” on 25th/Westover, 23rd, 18th/19th, Everett/Glisan and Vaughn. Tier 2 includes: new neighborhood greenways on Couch, 22nd/Marshall, and Westover/Macleay Park; and “corridor improvements” on Hoyt, Raleigh, and Thurman.

Tier 1 is where the action is. These are the projects PBOT says have a “high level of readiness” and can be fully built out within the next five years. Once the Tier 1 greenways are built, PBOT says nearly all residents and businesses in the focus area will be within 500-feet of a low-stress bikeway (see graphic below).

How will they reduce the stress of biking and walking in northwest? One major tool will be diversion — keeping drivers off certain streets and funneling them onto others. PBOT’s diversion strategy will be to install a series of interim diverters on the edges of the focus area and then monitor traffic levels for one year. If traffic falls within adopted levels of a low-stress street (1,000 of fewer cars per day), those diverters will be made permanent. If those diverters don’t work, they’ll look at more pronounced measures on neighborhood streets on a case-by-case basis.

PBOT’s dream for NW 23rd.

The big fish in the sea of PBOT’s project list is NW 23rd Avenue, northwest Portland’s main street. PBOT speaks about 23rd in visionary terms in this plan, saying they have “a unique opportunity to reimagine the main street typology and include a host of streetscape, urban design, and placemaking opportunities.” “The street is more of a ‘place’ than a ‘corridor'” the plan goes on to say. The only problem is PBOT estimates their vision for the street would cost $10 million because of the need for new pavement and a major traffic signal upgrade. That’s more than all the other nine Tier 1 projects combined.

PBOT renderings show how use of low-cost, quick-build features would be made permanent.
(Animation by BikePortland)

The good news is PBOT is confident those nine other projects can be funded and built. Here’s a snip from the plan:

“Tier 1 Projects consist of relatively low-cost capital improvements such as signage and striping, speed bumps, curb extensions, median islands, and modifications to existing signals, that can be fully designed and constructed in the near term using available resources. Planning-level cost estimates were prepared using best available costs of similar past projects, and even with a 50% contingency added to the construction costs to cover soft and unanticipated costs, it is calculated that nine projects add up to less than $5 million. Since Northwest in Motion is meant to be a five-year implementation strategy, this results in a funding need of roughly $1,000,000 per year for these projects. A combination of parking revenue, system development charges, and general transportation revenue will be enough to fund this set of projects.”

The project area has 26% people of color, right around the citywide average. This is the NWIM Community Advisory Group (and PBOT project staff).
(Photo: PBOT)

$1 million a year sounds like a bargain for making significant steps in cleaner, healthier, more efficient, and safer mobility options in northwest. With biking likely to absorb former transit trips due to Covid-19 concerns, we need to act fast to make our streets cycling-compliant. This plan can help us get there.

If you’d like to testify on this plan at City Council, it’s scheduled for a public hearing at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 23rd. Download the plan and learn more at NorthwestInMotion.com.

UPDATE, 5:55 pm on 6/25: In very related news, PBOT announced today they’ve finally broken ground on the Flanders Crossing Bridge! This is the lynchpin in the long-awaited Flanders Neighborhood Greenway. Read all about it via the official announcement.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

These plans look good, and I look forward to implementation soon. But by limiting the plan to the neighborhoods west of I-405, the connections to other quadrants of the city and the center of Downtown are limited. Looking at the current NW Portland bike network maps, the big problem is a lack of safe, low-stress, low-traffic routes from these NW neighborhoods to inner SW (the Downtown core) and across Old Town: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/322253

The east-west routes end at NE 13th/14th – which have bike lanes part of the time, but cross many freeway on-ramps, and NE 9th, which is a difficult connection with no bike lanes or traffic calming.

Unless PBOT also creates low-traffic bike routes in both directions across the Pearl District and Old Town, this plan will not be fully successful.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

The addition of the Flanders bridge over I-405 would be the most helpful part of the current plan, but the connection from Flanders to the watefront and Steel Bridge is currently poor, and the north-south routes from Flanders to the downtown core south of Burnside are limited. A greenway on 9th or Park is the big missing link there. Futher north, NW Johnson and NW Overton need a safe, low-stress connection to the Broadway bridge and to the waterfront. For Johnson this may not happen until the old post office property is redeveloped, but NW Overton needs a better connection via 9th and Naito now.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The east-west greenways in NWIM extend into the Pearl, as shown in the map above. What’s not shown is NW Flanders, because it’s already under construction (or will be any day now). That will link NW 23rd all the way to the Steel Bridge, in a refreshingly straight line.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

You should check out Central City in Motion! That’s the plan to improve bikeways in the downtown area and connecting up into the Pearl District.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Anna
Guest
Anna

I wonder why there’s no mention of Flanders Crossing?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Good question Anna.

That’s because Flanders – the greenway and the bridge – are totally separate and already funded/designed through other processes.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Anna
Guest
Anna

Thanks for the answer! I’m very eagerly anticipating this project finally happening, as it will probably be part of my daily commute. Feels like I’ve been waiting forever for that bridge! Curious if they’ve actually started on construction; I know it was supposed to start late 2019/early 2020 but I haven’t seen any signs of anything happening yet.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Thank god! The affluent white folks in NW haven’t had a major infrastructure project in at least two weeks! I rest easy knowing that even though we have three and a half urban interstates up here in NoPo and zero bike infrastructure west of I-5, wealthy yuppies can have safe infrastructure they don’t use.

Ace job PBOT

Vote Up4-16Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Aye. We need a plan to make this area even more affluent, to ‘vastly’ improve what is already Portland’s best area for bicycling, and to more quickly push out the 26% apparently left in NW who didn’t have the wisdom to be born white. PBOT at its best!

Vote Up1-8Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Hey, you guys are getting that awesome Greeley project.

Be careful what you wish for.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Nothing says modern bike infrastructure like have riding on a sidewalk baked into new projects!

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Matt Meskill
Subscriber
Matt Meskill

Thanks for not stereotyping.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Hey JM, I’m confused as to why you keep misrepresenting NW as being a low-income neighborhood? Household income is not nearly as important as household income per household resident. NW has the lowest household sizes in the city (>2 per household), which makes that $48k go a lot farther. Folks in other parts of the city might have more money coming in, but that they need that money to pay for a 3br 2ba house for their family of 5 rather than someone making $48k and renting a studio by themselves in the Pearl.

It’s just bad statistics to not normalize the data.

Vote Up2-9Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Households are households are households. Why should we care more about a 5-person household than a 2-person household or even a 1-person household? They all have value, and one is not better than the other. NW Portland is a great landing area for new Portland residents working in low-income jobs because you don’t need to own a car and it’s one of the only parts of the city you can find relatively affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments in older buildings. It also has a high concentration of subsidized affordable housing for very low-income households, most of which are seniors and people with disabilities living alone. Do they not matter?

To put this another way, if you ask the average person who is more wealthy, a single person making $50,000 or a family of five making $200,000, the obvious answer is that the family of five is far more affluent. But by your math, their per-person income is $40,000, so they are lower-income? That’s just a terrible way to measure income and that’s why nobody ever measures it that way.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Well the last time I checked, and this might have changed, you actually have to pay more money to feed each additional member of a household. It’s crazy. They apparently require clothes and extra space too.

” That’s just a terrible way to measure income and that’s why nobody ever measures it that way.”

LMAO that’s how the federal poverty line is calculated…good god. You can draw silly strawmen. I’m an analyst who works regularly with the ACS. Income is tied to household size ALL THE TIME. What background do you have

Please, stick to what you know.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I forgot to address your actual example. In the real world, we don’t do basic division to come up with metrics on poverty. You see, we use our brains to come up with context-informed metrics that take into account many factors such as cost of housing, cost of food, social safety net, etc.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

The Northwest District Association’s Transportation Committee will be meeting this Wednesday (July 1st) to talk about this and the NWDA Board will be meeting on July 20th to vote on whether or not to testify in support of this project before council on the 23rd and I expect it to be contentious. I’d highly encourage neighbors to attend (virtually, of course) either or both to voice your opinion on this, though the board meeting will be the decisive one.

http://northwestdistrictassociation.org/calendar/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
