Major decision reached for new ‘earthquake ready’ Burnside Bridge

Posted by on June 18th, 2020 at 11:01 am

One variation of the long span bridge alternative chosen by a citizen task force to replace the Burnside Bridge. (Graphic: Multnomah County)

If all goes according to plan Multnomah County will begin work on a new “earthquake ready” Burnside Bridge in 2024. On Monday, the community task force charged with decided what that bridge will look like reached a big milestone by choosing the “long span bridge” alternative.

Here’s more from the County:

The long span bridge alternative (PDF) would replace the existing bridge in the same location and alignment. The long span alternative has the fewest support columns of four alternatives that were studied. Fewer columns avoids costly construction in geotechnical hazard zones near the Willamette River and restricted spaces between lanes of Interstate 5 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the east side.

Task force members cited these reasons for choosing the long span alternative:
— Best for seismic resiliency – locating fewer columns in liquefiable soils gives it the least risk from soil movement during an earthquake
— It is the lowest cost of four build alternatives ($825 million compared to as high as $950 million for the most expensive option)
— The reduced number of columns also benefits Waterfront Park users, crime prevention, and preservation of the Burnside Skatepark
— Additional deck width over the river provides a safer facility for bicyclists, pedestrians and other users
— Reduced impacts to natural resources due to fewer columns in the water.

The long span option was chosen over other alternatives that included a a retrofit of the existing bridge or a new extension ramp onto NE Couch that would have replaced the existing curve. The final design isn’t decided yet (that process begins this fall).

Current/future cross-section (not finalized yet).

“I’m very surprised to not see bus-only lanes in both directions while we give four lanes to cars.”
— Catie Gould, PBOT BAC member in a September 2019 meeting

Also this week, the task force decided to not build a temporary bridge during the construction phase. That bridge would have cost $90 million and task force members felt that the minimal travel time savings the temporary bridge would provide did not justify its cost, additional in-water impacts, and the extra two years of construction it would require.

According to potential cross-sections provided the County, the new bridge will come with 8-foot wide protected bike lanes, that’s 2.5 feet wider than the current bikeway. The space for driving would also increase from five lanes and 51 feet today to five lanes and 55 feet on the new bridge.

When County staff presented their plans to the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee in September 2019, some committee members were skeptical about the need for so much driving space. Catie Gould said, “Why would we expand the auto lanes? I’m very surprised to not see bus-only lanes in both directions while we give four lanes to cars.” And David Stein said, “This will be the bridge we’re stuck with for the next 96 yrs. 8 feet in each direction [for bike riders] is not going to be enough… I don’t understand given the Climate Action Plan that’s in place why we’re going to dedicate 75% of our space to private automobiles.”

And committee member (and Portland mayoral candidate) Sarah Iannarone pushed County staff to consider an alternative that doesn’t assume dominance by car and truck users. “I want people to see a car-light alternative to show the savings we would get by not having to have car lanes… I think there are a lot of ways to do this project if we don’t privilege the automobile.”

The next opportunity for public input will be an online open house and survey to be released in August. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and last about four-and-a-half years.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Leave a Reply

Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

Are they going to build the “jersey barriers” between cars and bikes in a way that they can be moved if we want to redistribute space or will they be in a “permanent” configuration?

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

I’d be willing to give up one of the protected bike lanes (making the other bi-directional) to ensure a dedicated transit lane in each direction. Give the extra 4′ from taking out the barrier for the second bike lane to the single bike lane to make it 12′ wide, and give the 8′ from the 2nd bike lane + 4′ from otherwise making existing lanes wider to make a new transit lane for the other side.

Ideally they’d just take out one of the car lanes instead but I doubt that will happen.

Vote Up0-12Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

please no! bi-directional bike lanes are not too bad on the bridge, but getting to them is far less than ideal and adds a lot potential risk and inconvenience to people biking. This bridge should definitely be built with safe, convenient and well connected bike and ped infrastructure AND ample space for transit. For this level of reconstruction, there is not reason to not include space for transit. IF it cost prohibitive to widen for a separate transit lane, perhaps one of the car lanes could be a pro-time lane, meaning bus-only during the morning commute.

Vote Up240Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Often times when there is a one way for a very long time and it has difficult connections it becomes a de facto two-way regardless. A lot of the one-way PBLs in NY are de facto two-way. Making safe and practical connections can counter this behavior.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I agree with maxD. Bi-directional bike lanes here would be completely infeasible due to access problems.

I was thinking instead, to placate everyone, it might be possible to do a bi-directional transit lane that flows westbound in the morning and eastbound in the evening. Just put it between the two directions of car lanes.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
John D.
Guest
John D.

That creates problems for getting the buses to and from the middle lanes. The bus stops on either end of the bridge are on the right most lanes. They would need to invest in a traffic signal phase on both sides to stop traffic so that bus could cross the traffic lanes.

I think a better system would be to have bus lanes in both directions on the outside, then have three general traffic lanes with the middle being reversible for rush hour.

The simplest and easiest would be to just have three car lanes, and pick one direction that would have two lanes. It seems like eastbound would be best. Downtown is always going to be the most congested, so you want it to be easier to going out of downtown than going in.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

That’s a good point. Perhaps a bi-directional car lane would be a better idea: two lanes westbound in the morning and two eastbound in the evening, with one in the other direction. Other cities have implemented such systems successfully; look at this one from the Salt Lake City metro area as an example. This would allow for bus lanes and protected bike lanes in each direction. Sure, I’d love if there were only one car lane in each direction at all times, but I’m a realist.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The Dutch would put in wide bidirectional bike lanes on both sides of the bridge, for all users 8 to 80, including people who are taught at an early age to ride against traffic.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

There’s no need for 2 car lanes in each direction over the river. The capacity limits are at signalized intersections, which are located off of the bridge.

Reduce the width of the central roadway to 2 car lanes + 2 bus lanes.

Vote Up17-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

This would allow the new bridge to be built in about the same width at the current bridge: 8+8+11+11 x 2 = 76 feet, approximately the same as the current width.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Correction, two auto lanes one directions and three in the other. Total overkill that leads to excessive speed and too many lane changes.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Exactly! Anyone who’s taken PSU’s Portland Traffic and Transportation class knows that bridges have double the per-lane capacity than most roads, due to the lack of intersections. The bottlenecks are at the ends. When a bridge backs up, it’s because of people waiting to get through the jams at the ends, not because of constraints in the middle of the bridge. Not having protected bike lanes and dedicated bus lanes in both directions would be insane.

There are 43 car lanes on bridges over the Willamette in central Portland (from the Ross Island to the Fremont Bridges). I counted. Cars can lose one lane and it won’t make that much difference.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

This is a bridge between downtown and two eastside corridors. Do dedicated lanes for (self-propelled) buses in both directions even seem like enough?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

800 million … remember when people were complaining about the costs of the Sellwood and Tillikum bridges?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Lift span and construction over very developed areas.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Please note that the Community Task Force’s (CTF) votes from Monday are recommendations, not the final decision.

Multnomah County will go out to the public in August to get the community’s thoughts on the bridge option and whether there should be a temporary bridge during construction. The decision about which bridge alternative and whether to include a temporary bridge in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS – expected in January) will fall to the Policy Group in October. Ideally the Policy Group will use the CTF recommendation and community input to make their own decision.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The slightly wider car lanes indicates an expectation of slightly higher car average speeds – is this the policy that Portland or Multnomah County really wants to follow given Vision Zero? I’d suggest going to a maximum of 10 feet per car lane and 12 feet for the bus lanes, and using any leftover excess to expand the protected bike lanes.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

I wrote to the project team via the web form: https://multco.us/earthquake-ready-burnside-bridge/webform/contact-us and asked that the county re-consider the current lane arrangement. I believe that there should be a bus lane in both directions. Rather than widening the bridge even further, the general motor vehicle lanes should be reduced to 1 in each direction for the central span. The road can widen again at the landings, before the traffic lights: this will give enough room for cars to queue and get through the lights in the signal cycle. The narrower roadway would reduce speeding and crashes, which would otherwise be expected to increase with the wider lanes in the new design.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
