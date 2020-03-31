Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: But did you name it?
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on March 31st, 2020 at 12:08 pm
When I started this car-free adventure at the beginning of winter, I thought for sure my bike was not going to cut it. I thought it was a matter of time when I’d have to admit my little road bike just wasn’t the right bike for hauling groceries or getting me around town. I was 99% convinced I’d have to trade it in when I first started my daughter behind me on her little tag-a-long, and her lack of experience balancing nearly caused us a few bike dumps.
I had been looking up more “upright” and heavier/sturdier bikes, what I came to find out are called “mixte” bikes, when to my surprise, we all adapted rather quickly. My daughter started riding on her own, I got into a cadence with groceries, and I do really love having a super light and maneuverable bike when I want to go from North Portland to Montavilla.
Sure, when we are experiencing more fiscal liquidity as a family, I’d like to add on an electric cargo bike for some more ambitious hauling and to reduce use of delivery and car rentals even more, but until then I’m quite happy. I was even at my local bike shop in Kenton when the owner showed me some new bikes I admitted the disc brakes are very tempting, but I said without even thinking, “But I love my little Miata.”
My bike is totally a “Miata.” Mass produced, from REI, not expensive, nothing particularly exciting, so very basic in every sense of the word… a total Miata.
I need to know. Did you name it? I haven’t named my trusty sewing machines, but I did name one of my dress forms: Jolene. Have you named your bikes? I’m seriously dying to know. Bonus points for photos or links to Instagram photos! Let’s have a fun day together, bonding over our inanimate loves. We need it.
As always, thank you so much for hanging out with me here.
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
You have to name your bike! Mine is called the Yellow Peril (edgy!).
It looks like this (this is not mine though): https://www.pinkbike.com/photo/15338304/Recommended 1
Yeeeesssss! The Yellow Peril flies through the night! <3Recommended 1
‘Scuse me for nerding out, but “mixte” frames aren’t necessarily heavier or sturdier than typical “diamond” frames. Mixtes simply run the top tube(s) diagonally from the head tube all the way to the rear drop-outs, rather than to the seat tube. They may have upright or drop handlebars. Heaviness (weight) and sturdiness (load capacity) are more related to frame materials and thicknesses, and cargo-focused frames have geometry (frame angles) more suited to slower speeds, slower turning, and heavier loads. Here’s some more frame nerd stuff: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bicycle_frameRecommended 4
good to know!Recommended 1
At first I thought I was reading “Miyata”. (As in the long established manufacturer of fine bicycles, motor cycles and fire extinguishers)Recommended 1
But Miata is a cheery name for a machine! Did you end up getting any Mixte bikes after all?
Nope – I’m sticking it out with my road bike. Rich/Kenton has made her work for me!Recommended 1
Also, I think you’re selling Miatas short! I know that car enthusiasts love them because they’re inexpensive, fun, and free of bloat – one of the few car models that loses weight from generation to generation rather than getting bigger / heavier. Maybe that applies to your bike too!Recommended 1
For lack of cadence in text, I’m no intending to sell the actual Miata short at all – sometimes basic and mass produced can mean “boiled down to the best parts” and I’m not at all mad at my 2 wheeled Miata 😉Recommended 1
Nigel:
He’s my Specialized Source 11 with Alfine 11 IGH, so named because he “goes all the way to eleven.” He’s my year-round, any-weather workhorse.
Felicia:
She’s my lightweight, single-speed, no frills x-bike. She’s my fair-weathered “fun” bike that can go from zero to fast in just a few cranks. “Bye, Felicia!”
My family has other bikes and we have a loaner bike in our stable, but i think I’m the only one naming mine. I hope to one day get an e-assist boxed cargo bike and you can bet I’ll give it a name too.Recommended 1