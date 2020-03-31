Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: But did you name it?

When I started this car-free adventure at the beginning of winter, I thought for sure my bike was not going to cut it. I thought it was a matter of time when I’d have to admit my little road bike just wasn’t the right bike for hauling groceries or getting me around town. I was 99% convinced I’d have to trade it in when I first started my daughter behind me on her little tag-a-long, and her lack of experience balancing nearly caused us a few bike dumps.

I had been looking up more “upright” and heavier/sturdier bikes, what I came to find out are called “mixte” bikes, when to my surprise, we all adapted rather quickly. My daughter started riding on her own, I got into a cadence with groceries, and I do really love having a super light and maneuverable bike when I want to go from North Portland to Montavilla.



Sure, when we are experiencing more fiscal liquidity as a family, I’d like to add on an electric cargo bike for some more ambitious hauling and to reduce use of delivery and car rentals even more, but until then I’m quite happy. I was even at my local bike shop in Kenton when the owner showed me some new bikes I admitted the disc brakes are very tempting, but I said without even thinking, “But I love my little Miata.”

My bike is totally a “Miata.” Mass produced, from REI, not expensive, nothing particularly exciting, so very basic in every sense of the word… a total Miata.

I need to know. Did you name it? I haven’t named my trusty sewing machines, but I did name one of my dress forms: Jolene. Have you named your bikes? I’m seriously dying to know. Bonus points for photos or links to Instagram photos! Let’s have a fun day together, bonding over our inanimate loves. We need it.

As always, thank you so much for hanging out with me here.

— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX

