Comment of the Week: Working at home as cure for congestion
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 16th, 2020 at 11:56 am
Portland’s streets are much quieter since scores of people have started working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday, a reader named Tom shared a great comment about what this change in work habits means to our travel behaviors more broadly, and how it should inform our decision-making around managing congestion.
Here’s the comment:
“The lighter traffic this week didn’t make any difference to my bike commute but people at my work who drive where in total shock at the lack of commute hour traffic. Some people who just work at their computer and don’t really need to be on-site all the time where given the option to work at home some days, and I heard other companies were doing the same. Some were worried this might impact productivity, but actually it was a very productive week for the factory. If anything it seemed to improve productivity so far.
My point is that it only took a slight adjustment to allow select people to work from home some of the time to result in a drastic reduction in commute hour traffic, with no apparent downside. This demonstrates that the trillions we have spent locally on freeways over time is in large part to support the employer inflexibility of unnecessarily requiring everyone showing up at the exact same time when other options are available.
Congestion pricing if applied to commute hours may force some workers to ask their employers to allow them to shift their schedule but why not just just directly apply the pressure to medium and large size employers. Employers could be incentivized by a headcount congestion impact fee, that they could then get out of paying if they shifted a certain amount of workers at least slightly off 8 to 5, or allowed some workers to work from home a certain percent of time, or set up car pooling program for employees and demonstrate a increase in carpooling. The answer should not be widen, widen, widen, every time.”
Thanks for that Tom.
For a bit more context, the amount of people who work from home in Portland was already increasingly rapidly before the outbreak. The chart below (from a recent presentation by PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller that I’ll share more about soon), compares U.S. Census mode share rates over time. Working from home has nearly doubled since 2002.
Remember, if you read a great comment and want it to be highlighted here, just reply to the comment with “comment of the week” so I can find it easily via search.
One observation I’ll note: Traffic volumes definitely seem down, but speeds seem up. I chalk it up to all the “driving after the apocalypse” scenes we’ve seen.Recommended 3
Yes, I noticed that too! I was out in a car last night and noticed more than a few people that seemed to be 20+ MPH over the speed limits around town. It’s very sad and disturbing.Recommended 2
True dat! …commuting has been a breeze…
Though – as NW governors shut down bars and other community “third places” – do not forget to check the web sites of your favourite small business restaurants for “to go orders” and “deliveries”, like Niche Wine Bar (restaurant license) in downtown Vancouver WA.
They still need our help and business to support their staff during these odd times.Recommended 3
Also, if possible leave bigger tips than usual.Recommended 8
The abstract social element notwithstanding, what I’m seeing is that people who aren’t going out and can’t run errands on their commute are relying more on deliveries. It’s more diesel mileage, and the packaging waste is mounting.
Is this a positive impact or simply moving around numbers on the ledger?Recommended 1
As long as total vehicle miles driven are down collectively (and I’m pretty sure they are by a lot), it’s a benefit.Recommended 0
im going to disagree with this entire post-
sure- easy biking- no cars, but also no one can pay their rent, people are going under, i lost three clients at courier coffee, and we have closed our shop. no wages, no payments, and our bike delivery is down. and if one person gets a cold everything will shut down for us.
its nice that tom can work at home- but i cannot. and tom and jonathan – the downside is that when people stay home they dont support local business. Tom and Jonathan do not have to work retail- retail people are losing their jobs. of course computer based people dont have to go to work, but what about all the food you eat. grocery store, bar, restaurant- those people cannot work from home
tone deaf slanted article. ( sorry jonathan- and im always a huge fan of bikeoortland.)
im a bike based business and its pretty dire- you guys who just bike to work and dont have to like tom- great- dont ever go back, but this article is pretty bad.
i have employees who have no jobs anymore. they probably dont care that they can bike to work because they dont have a job.
that being said im going to support all of my staff through and through but this article seems crazy to me.
lack of commute boosts productivity for bikers-
coronavirus boosts productivity for office workers
however service workers lose their jobs, and bike messengers lose their jobs.
im so so sorry but i find problems with this post.Recommended 18
Hi joel. I hear your concerns and I appreciate you sharing them.
This is just one reader’s comment that I thought was worth giving more attention to.
I know this is a very tough time for you. I didn’t mean this to minimize yours or anyone’s experience. It’s been difficult to know what to post as this is such an emotional and complicated time for so many people. Good luck out there and please let me know what BikePortland can do to help.Recommended 8
You are projecting a loooot into the post. I know its a frustrating time for anyone who’s ability to earn income is impacted, but this article is not saying coronavirus or quarantines are good a thing and I think you’d have to reach really hard to argue that it does.
The comment/article just points out that there is a significant amount of the population that doesn’t need to physically be in an office to work and that by building road infrastructure that primarily accommodates one mode share, we are subsidizing a business model that requires pointless and needless burning of fossil fuels.Recommended 16
People who are in the service industry are getting hit hardest by this lockdown, those who are already making the lowest wages, who are more likely to be immigrants and/or minorities, often without adequate health insurance, who can least afford “taking time off.” Closing schools is a double-wammy for such families – childcare is already in short supply even before the virus, and now it’s completely unaffordable – but such workers are not allowed paid leave, so they’ll lose their jobs if they watching their kids, or be charged with neglect if they aren’t and lose their kids.
So thanks to the lockdown, we’ll now get more long-term poverty, more homelessness, and a greater spread of all sorts of infectious diseases.
What a total disaster!
But yeah, the streets will have fewer cars, which will be great for tech-savvy stay-at-home-and-telecommute cyclists with lots of free time and disposable income. the rich will get happier and the poor more destitute.
Welcome to our own Dickensonian world.Recommended 1
I take the point of this original comment to be not so much that coronavirus is great, and that everyone should work from home, but maybe that one side effect of the current situation is an illustration that there are probably lots of businesses that are overly wedded to the notion that every employee must be present in the workplace in order to do a good job.
I’m also not at all sure it’s true that when people work from home, they don’t support local businesses – at least not under normal (non-pandemic) circumstances. It seems like work-from-homers go to coffee shops and lunch places at least as frequently as onsite workers.
That said, I’m not unsympathetic to the fact that the economic toll is so much harder on some business and people than on others. There’s a lot of very understandable anxiety and stress building up.Recommended 9
It’s schools. Mom’s, dad’s and ubers taking kid’s and picking up. Get rid of that.Recommended 1
I’m a fan of working at home, and it doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing, either. Some fraction of people being able to work at home a couple days per month still adds up to reduced traffic.
It’s also a reminder that, when it comes to trying to make transportation more efficient, there may be too much focus on mode of transportation (taking the bus instead of driving, say) and not enough on reducing the need for the trip.Recommended 1