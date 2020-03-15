Open or close? A difficult decision for local bike shops
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 15th, 2020 at 4:23 pm
“If we could afford it, we’d close for two weeks.”
— North Portland bike shop owner
Most Portland bike shops are still open for business. Should they be?
At what point is the threat of a spreading virus more important than providing this vital community service? If only it were that simple. This is a complicated time — especially for bike shop owners who face the combined threats of the health of themselves, their employees, and their business.
As we head into a new week with the Covid-19 situation continuing to change rapidly, I’m worried that many bike shop owners will choose to remain open. Every day since Wednesday (when I feel like most of America finally woke up to the reality of what’s coming), we’ve seen more and more closures: Schools, libraries, community centers — even Portland institution Powell’s Books has decided to close.
Yesterday I planned to bike around to a few shops to get the pulse of what was going on. After being inside two shops I got creeped out about the virus and realized I should be home with my family. Before I high-tailed it home, here’s what I found out…
The first shop I stopped at, The E-Bike Store on North Albina and Rosa Parks, was closed. Owner Wake Gregg texted to say his shop is closed until at least March 21st. He has furloughed his employees. “Safety is our top priority,” he shared.
At the next shop, the sole employee working said business was slow, but he had plenty to do (bikes to service, wheels to build). As we chatted (six feet apart of course), a woman rolled a bike in. She needed a tune-up. The employee grabbed the bike and put it in the stand (without gloves and without disinfecting the bike’s surfaces). At the end of the transactions, the customer attempted to shake the employee’s hand, but he smartly demurred. As we continued to chat, we both realized how many dangers that customer had brought into the shop: A bike with unknown provenance and a person of unknown health or previous exposure. The shop doesn’t use tap-to-pay so they handle credit cards and cash — both of which can carry the virus. Suffice it to say, the employee seemed a bit squeamish about even being there.
The next shop I stopped in on had two employees and the owner inside. The whole place reeked of bleach from a deep cleaning. The employees worked on bikes a few feet from each other. The owner was somber as we talked about the situation. “We’re taking it day-by-day,” he said. It was clear he felt an obligation to his employees to stay open. “If we could afford it,” he said. “We’d close for two weeks.”
There are no easy decisions right now.
I made a bad one earlier today when I posted on Twitter and Instagram that bike shops should close. I regret posting that. It was insensitive and unhelpful.
BikePortland is going to be a helpful source of connection and information in the coming weeks and months. That includes helping local bike shops owners and staff any way we can.
On that note, Ruckus Composites owner Shawn Small posted something very helpful on Facebook just now that should be essential reading for bike shop folks. Here’s an excerpt:
“Tell your customers to be patient. Health is more important and they should understand.
Get creative. Every business situation is different. Here are some ideas that we are exploring to limit employee and customer exposure while maintaining productivity:
– Request that employees work from home if they are able to. Agree upon tasks and timelines for their completion in advance.
– Talk to your employees about separating their shifts to limit overlap. See who might want to work the weekends or during normal closed hours. Like you, they are probably concerned and willing to make some sacrifices.
– If you have more than one entrance, designate one for employees only and a different one for customers.
– Post a note on your exterior door that lays out your ground rules and policies for customers before they enter.
– Schedule appointments in advance. Call, text or email first.
– If things slow down, work on those projects that you’ve never had time for. Deep dive into planning. Work on marketing content. Learn a new skill or computer software.
– How can your business come back and be stronger than ever when things eventually return to normal?”
And as I shared on Thursday, buying gift certificates and gift cards is another great way to support your local shop. I’m sure all of you follow your shop on social media, so click through to their websites to buy them, or contact them for details.
What are your thoughts on this topic? Should shops close or stay open? How can we help our friends who provide this vital community service? (See more community discussion on our Instagram post.)
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Local businesses is where its at.Recommended 2
Money we spend locally keeps circulating many times over.
Money spent on gas or Amazon or interest payments all leave and never come back.
If shops stay open, I’d love to see clear protocol for keeping everyone safe. I’ve heard of a shop in Boulder that is only letting one person in at a time and only by appointment. I’d love to see the shop cordoned off so that customers can only be in a small area — just enough to talk to staff and drop off their bikes. If they need to see a product, an employee can show it to them (no browsing!). Then every bike dropped off is thoroughly cleaned (I hope/suspect shops doing this already) by staff with proper gear. Another thing could be to only allow payment through web apps like Venmo or tap-to-pay services — no cash or credit cards.Recommended 0
I have been self isolating for the last 2 weeks. Since I started coughing on Feb 27th. last time out was to pick up 5 cases of rubbing alcohol and 5 gallons of bleach. Scrubbed the house down and have kept family away since. Retired so I do not have to go to work. After 10 days the wheezing sounded like a box full of kittens were in my throat crying. Finally starting to feel human after 2-1/2 weeks. I am one of those that the CV19 hits hard at 75 and T1Diabetic.Recommended 1
I do not plan on even going outside before the first of April. Not tested for COVi19.
Jonathan, I’m glad you are open a debate on this. This particular virus and the reaction of media, governments, and people to it is troubling – why this time when the swine flu killed far more people more quickly just a few years ago, yet no closures, no stock market crash, no closed borders? The regular flu will infect 45 million people in the US alone, causing 30,000-80,000 deaths, with a vaccine that many of us cannot afford, but where is the reaction? There is a fear that the Covid-19 will kill like the Spanish Influenza of 1920, but so far no proof that it will – just a lot of internet hype and disinformation.
People only respond and change habits when an emergency directly affects them, be it a disease, climate change, or high gas prices, and usually only temporarily. Draconian changes to social habits are rarely sustainable if they are too inconvenient, be it driving less from high gas prices, producing less waste to protect the environment, closing all pubs in Ireland because of a disease, or eliminating common centuries-old greetings like hugs, hand-shakes, and kissing. Why should we change any habits when we are constantly exposed to various deadly contagious diseases all the time? Why this time, exactly?
Any business (and government) has to weigh up the costs of lost business, and the related angst that will cause to employees and customers, including lost wages and the ability to pay for medical services needed for cancer treatments, heart disease, common colds, flu, kidney dialysis, food, shelter, child care, etc. versus dealing with the current Covid-19 emergency and trying to save people from it’s spread by shutting everything down. Do we allow our local economy to thrive by keeping stores open and shopping at them, or do we close everything and encourage (by default) everyone to buy everything online, accelerating the demise of local retail shopping?
I am however more concerned by the various sacrifices we are being forced to make by well-meaning governments and mass decision-making, in our freedoms to vote, to peacefully assemble (in groups of more than 100 if we so desire), to educate our children at public schools, to redress our concerns, to move about as we see fit, and to live as free human beings. Again, we’ve had worse disasters, why are we doing what we are doing, now, at this time?
Finally, why are people hoarding toilet paper?Recommended 2
Over 300 people died today in Italy from COVID-19.Recommended 1
But how many died in Italy from other causes? From car crashes or flu? And of those that died of Covid-19, how many already had weakened immunity from cancer, diabetes, and other illnesses? Or in other words, of the 300, how many died who only had Covid-19 and no other underlying illness?Recommended 0
I don’t think that is how it works.
Old people who are hit and killed in cross walks, we don’t say, well he had emphysema…Recommended 1
So correct me if I’m mistaken, but is what you are saying is that given a that we had over 6,000 deaths last year of pedestrians hit by cars, that we should declare a national emergency and ban all pedestrians from crossing streets to prevent further deaths, and maybe confine old people to their homes to prevent them from going out?Recommended 0
Thanks for sharing Jonathan.
Here is a public link to my full post on Oregon/Portland resources, that other link is for a closed group.
https://www.facebook.com/ruckuscomp/photos/a.10150104092280934/10158527431955934/?type=3&theater
We’ll get through this!Recommended 0
Shawn – Ruckus Composites
Thanks Shawn. Editing link now.Recommended 1
Because it’s important to ensure that OHSU medical staff have a good way to get to the hospital, I see a lot of wisdom in Kiel’s decision to tentatively stay open. That being said we are taking pretty drastic measures to limit exposure. These measures will probably have a b ig impact on how easily we can do our jobs but it’s better than nothing.Recommended 0