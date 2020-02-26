Property owner erects fence around popular Marine Drive bike path access point
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 26th, 2020 at 11:55 am
A property owner’s effort to curb crime has resulted in the loss of an access point to the Marine Drive bike path.
“It’s just crazy and the City of Portland won’t do a dang thing about it! They’re making law-abiding citizens fence themselves in.”
— Terry Emmert, property owner
Last week, reader Stephen Gardiner shared news and photos of a new gate and fence around the Blue Heron Landing (a floating home community) parking lot at 2335 North Marine Drive. Gardiner (and many others) would connect to the path on Marine Drive from the Columbia Slough via Historic Vanport and North Force Avenue. It’s a much lower-stress place to access the path than Delta Park and the I-5 interchange near the Expo Center. Gardiner would use a traffic signal at N Force and Marine to get him across the road, then a ramp in the Blue Heron Landing parking lot would get him up onto the path.
But now he can’t access the ramp because there’s a large black iron fence around the lot with “No Trespassing” signs on it.
After a few phone calls I reached the owner of the lot (and floating homes adjacent to it), Terry Emmert of Emmert International. Emmert said he installed the fence to protect tenants’ cars. According to Emmert there’s been about $400,000 to $500,000 of car thefts and damage to property in the past year or so. “A few weeks ago druggies and homeless people smashed the hoods, cut gas tanks,” he shared this morning. “It’s just crazy and the City of Portland won’t do a dang thing about it! They’re making law-abiding citizens fence themselves in.”
This isn’t the first time one of Emmert’s properties has intersected with the issues of public access and crime on a popular bike path. In 2012, as owner of the Eastmoreland Racquet Club, Emmert caused an uproar when he closed a popular access point to the Springwater Corridor.
Emmert’s lot and ramp is shown as a recommended route and path access point on Metro’s Bike There map and the City of Portland’s Citywide Bike Map. And as seen in the lead photo, a PBOT bikeway network sign exists at the top of the ramp. There’s also a beg button on a telephone pole adjacent to the lot (which has now been effectively cut off), which is another sign of the public’s use of this intersection.
Besides the path to the east of this access, the nearest place to easily reach the path is 0.7 miles west at North Portland Road. If you’re able, you can still access the Marine Drive path at Blue Heron Landing, but you’ll have to do a little off-roading and/or hike up a rocky, grassy bank to get there.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I understand this is a slippery slope, but not being a lawyer, can someone answer the question as to whether this access falls under a prescriptive easement? Does this apply to government agencies, or is it just among private citizens?
Based on what I understand from this article, I don’t know if this was good practice by PBOT to establish/publicize access points on private property. But I really don’t know much of the context here honestly.Recommended 8
Came to ask the exact same legal question. Also, if this guy thinks a fence is going to help keep away methburglars, he’s mistaken. Lighting and cameras would have done more than the iron fence.Recommended 4
Is there an easement? Better yet, will they city actually look into this? A property owner adjacent to SW Coronado Street put a fence and took claim to over 20 feet of unbuilt public right-of-way in order to block access to a trail in SW Portland but the city has done nothing about it since it started several years ago.Recommended 7
PBOT keeps a detailed GIS database of all public ingress/egress easements, including those where the city isn’t a party to those easements (for example, UP railroad easements on ODOT land) going back to 1851.Recommended 1
Point of clarification: Does the MUP still run through the property, but access to it from Marine Drive has been blocked?Recommended 5
Yes the path is still unobstructed.Recommended 5
So I double down on my prediction that this will not curb the auto vandalism. 🙁Recommended 4
From the path there is a locked gate to get to the lower set of steps. Essentially a fence runs completely around the parking lot area, not the entire property.Recommended 1
Errm.
Whats going on down the street at “Diversified Marine?” Used to be the start of the path, but the current street view shows the hill and path gone with a bunch of construction equipment. Did something go wrong with maps, or did that get torn out?Recommended 3
Psyfalcon, the path is still there.Recommended 0
Seizing right of way or easement happens all the time. If the owner of the easement, in this case the city?, doesn’t contest this, the easement legally goes away after a number of years as if it never existed in the first place. Rights are only as good as the army of lawyers you can afford to uphold them.
The question is whether citizens could contest the blockage of an easement on the city’s behalf.Recommended 2
In this particular case, I’d first complain to PBOT, then the City Fire Department, then afterwards you might point out to the owner’s fire insurance agent that the fire department no longer has easy access to the properties, if the fire department doesn’t beat you to it. The threat of vast increases to premiums should resolve the issue much more quickly.Recommended 3
The easternmost gravel section of the parking lot and the land east of it is owned by Metro. Sounds like we need to cut our own path up the levy and move the sign. https://www.portlandmaps.com/detail/property/LEVY-CODE-710/R323497_did/Recommended 7
Can’t imagine the public would have a prescriptive easement case when there is a public way just feet from the path in dispute.
Yes, that property seems the best option for the city to construct a new ramp if there is no public right of way or the city can’t enforce it where it’s been fenced. The only thing that may slow that down is I believe alteration of a levy requires FEMA approval.Recommended 1
I get Emmert’s frustration, but I’m hard pressed to see how this will help. Those community members that have, for one reason or another, chosen a houseless and/or drug addicted lifestyle that requires theft to sustain, will simply work around it. In North Portland, if it’s in view’ it’s fair game for the taking.Recommended 2
$400,000 to $500,000 in car thefts and damage. Sounds like a wise move if you are a houseboat owner in the Marina would be get a bike for transportation then just roll the bike aboard and lock it up. The costs of being a car owner are growing by the day, between, gas, tires, insurance, parking costs, parking fines, maintenance and license fees the only way to stay solvent in todays world is to be a cyclist. No wonder car sales are crashing all over the world.Recommended 5
Crashing?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automotive_industry#World_motor_vehicle_productionRecommended 0
Terry Emmert is a local tycoon that owns a ton real estate, especially in Clackamas. He has a reputation of being….hmm….abrasive would be a good way to put it. He does not hesitate to bring in lawyers and make life a huge pain in the ass for anyone going against him. He has a reputation.
But this is private property, so better find a new access point to the trail, like the grass hill right next to the fence.Recommended 3
What happened to the access point at NE 33rd? You used to be able to park in the gravel lot but now it’s all blocked off.Recommended 2
And perhaps…the City/County may have vacated the ROW too…it does happen. [Though I would have expected the BP readers to have heard about such a public process if such occurred and pushed back then.]Recommended 1
Kind of interesting most comments are about how the rich guy put up a fence to to protect the property…but nary a comment on the keeping anarchy in the form of the homeless horde.
Congrats. Level 5 ignore of what the real problem. I’ll check in next year to see when the homeless horde literally start busting down doors of homes since they know nothing will be done.Recommended 10
Portland has essentially made the homeless a protected class. They can pretty much do whatever they want.Recommended 2
This is the same guy who closed off all pedestrian access to the former Fred Meyer on 82nd and Foster. Dude has a bad case of car-head.Recommended 0