Will Portland’s ‘Rose Lanes’ be safe for cycling? New research offers clues
Posted by Ian Edwards (Contributor) on February 12th, 2020 at 12:29 pm
How safe is it for bicycle riders to share a “transit only” lane with bus and streetcar operators?
That’s a relevant question in Portland because the Rose Lane Project — a plan being considered by the City Council Thursday (2/13) — would see the implementation of just such an arrangement on local roads. And the answer is now a bit clearer thanks to new research from University of Pittsburgh, which found that bicycle users are safer in lanes they share with mass transit operators than those they share with car and truck drivers.
The new research, completed by a graduate student in civil engineering at Pitt, studied the safety performance of an existing shared bus-bike lane that runs through downtown Pittsburgh. Using video cameras stationed at four intersections over a four-day period, the study recorded interactions between bicycle and other vehicle users traveling in both the shared bus-bike lane and a contraflow general lane that riders share with drivers. Risky “conflict” behaviors, such as bike riders attempting to leapfrog or overtake buses, riders using the wrong lane, crossing through the opposite lane to reach the far sidewalk, or riding on the sidewalk, were recorded and tabulated as part of the research.
The report concluded that there is a clear safety advantage for bicycle users in the shared bus-bike lane as compared to general traffic lane. For the period of observation, the report found the conflicts between bikes and other vehicles in the shared bus-bike lane were were about half of those seen in the general lane. Per the data, 42.8% of general lane bicycle users observed had conflicts with car users while only 18.1% of bicycle users in shared bus-bike lane had conflicts with a bus operator.
“The results show that our hypothesis was corrected [sic] as cyclists traveling on the [shared bus-bike lane] will have a safer experience than cyclists traveling in the general traffic lane. Bikers in the [shared bus-bike lane], having to share the lane with only the buses, will have less conflicts to worry about,” concluded the author.
Part of the reduction in risk was due to the fact that there were fewer buses running in the shared bus-bike lane as compared to the general lane, resulting in less chance of conflicts. The report did note, however, that there were certain problems with having buses and bikes share a lane, such as bikes attempting to overtake or “leapfrog” buses (above) when the larger vehicles stopped to pick up passengers. Despite that issue, the author concluded that shared bus-bike lanes still came out on top in terms of reduced risks for bicycle riders.
How best to integrate bicycle and transit users in one lane will be a big discussion point in the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Rose Lane Project, an initiative that envisions a variety of transit-priority treatments citywide. The project aims to improve transit service by giving buses and rail vehicles their own lane where they can’t stuck in traffic. PBOT staff will present its report and recommendations to the City Council for adoption in a hearing tomorrow. Bus-priority lanes have already been installed on SW Madison, NW Everett, and the Burnside Bridge and construction of 20 Phase 1 pilot projects will start this summer.
“While we do not believe that shared bus/bike lanes are a good design, we want to make it clear that people on bicycles should be allowed to ride in bus lanes, at least until protected bicycle lanes are provided on a corridor.”
— PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee
As this plan has progressed, the issue of how Rose Lanes impact cycling facilities has simmered. The PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee wrote a letter about the Rose Lane Project on January 23rd that said “world class bikeways” should be integrated into the designs. “While we do not believe that shared bus/bike lanes are a good design,” reads the letter, “we want to make it clear that people on bicycles should be allowed to ride in bus lanes, at least until protected bicycle lanes are provided on a corridor.”
“Impacts on bike facilities, such as changes to bike lane configuration,” is listed as a potential trade-off in the Rose Lane plan itself.
While PBOT includes shared bus-bike lanes as an option in their Enhanced Transit Corridors Toolbox, only one of the 29 publicly released Phase 1 projects, a short stretch of N. Whitaker Road in North Portland, proposes a shared bus-bike lane.
While publicly available information indicates that no other Phase 1 projects have shared bus-bike lanes, they could be integrated into Phase 2 projects that would be designed this year and constructed in 2021-2022.
Other planned treatments for Rose Lanes include transit-only lanes, road design modifications, signal improvements, and stop and station improvements, among others. Each pilot would be evaluated for performance in order to measure the benefits and trade-offs for the duration of the pilot. The Rose Lane Project is intended to advance PBOT’s transportation justice goals by reducing climate impacts and improving racial equity.
The Portland City Council will take up the issue this Thursday, February 13th at 2:00 p.m.
— Ian Edwards, ian@ianedws.com and @ianedws on Twitter
It’s incredibly exciting to learn that shared bus lanes are “safer” than a general traffic lane.
Who new???
Clearly, we need to redouble our efforts to replace existing bike infrastructure with shared bus lanes wherever possible (see image above for glorious example of Portland’s post-card perfect platinum bike infrastructure).
Oh my gosh! Such insurmountable evidence of “conflict” in the general traffic lane! Even better would have been to record people riding in bike lanes in a 10 block radius. Riding on sidewalks or in bike lanes is the epitome of conflict!!!Recommended 0
Personally, the new bike and bus lane on Madison has been such an amazing upgrade. It’s so much more comfortable than the bike lane was. There’s a lot more space and the cars feel far away. If that’s how riding on these lanes feels, I like having more of them on other busy streets.Recommended 10
How are the busses though?Recommended 2
They keep their distance every time as far as I’m aware. It is helpful it is a downhill section since even a cautious rider is unlikely to mess up their timing of the lights so they don’t attempt a pass in the small stretch.
If a bus is already it is pretty uncomfortable to pass it at speed and I have pretty narrow bars. I usually wait for them to pull over a bit more at the stop at the bottom of the hill, again there isn’t much to be gained in a pass with the timing of the lights.Recommended 2
“Graphics from the study showing a right-side pass and leapfrog.”
Are they 2x of the exact same graphic? My spot-the-difference skills are failing. Is the takeaway meant to show that they are in effect the same thing?Recommended 3
Sorry about that. I had the same one in there on accident. I’ve added the right graphic.Recommended 2
If I recall correctly, Paris has lanes that bikes, buses and taxis share.Recommended 1
So does London and some other cities in the UK I’ve been to. It seemed to work alright although their shared lanes were much wider than a single bus – more like the SW Madison example here, except without separate striping for bikes and bus.Recommended 1
The problem with those UK lanes is that, like N Williams, they are on the wrong side of the street!Recommended 1
Having lived in the UK, I assure you the lanes are on the correct side of the road. This is relevant to the UK being left hand drive. In all countries, around the world, the driver is nearest the center of the road. Simple. The UK lane orientation is not relevant to US bike lane orientation, per se.Recommended 0
Their cars are on the wrong side too?!?Recommended 1
Well, it stands to reason…after all, when an ordinary motorist hurts or kills a cyclist, they just get a fine. If a transit driver hurts or kills a cyclist, they might lose their job. Isn’t it interesting how when people are properly incentivized, it becomes much easier to spot those bikes that “show up out of nowhere”?Recommended 12
False, if you didn’t yield to TriMet, you disobeyed the law.Recommended 1
Depends. While a bus is picking up/dropping off, the driver is supposed to have the right turn (or is the hazards?) blinker on, a cyclist does not have to yield the left side to that bus (they DO need to be cognizant of any pedestrians debarking and entering the crosswalk and yield to them). When they’re ready to pull back into traffic, they’re supposed to turn on their left turn blinker (and the “YIELD” signal if so equipped) — at which point, yes you’re supposed to yield. So it depends on the state of those signals.Recommended 9
Per another comment in this thread: Mary L. Hill, Assistant Transportation Manager at the Central Garage said:
“I have researched your understanding of the Oregon traffic code by viewing the Oregon DMV Drivers Manual and found that buses are not expected to yield to another vehicle.”Recommended 0
Thanks for adding that clarification. I go left around stopped buses all the time and I have no intention of stopping. Bus drivers need to get used to this leap-frogging behavior, IMO.Recommended 0
I know I’m not the only one who has seen TriMet blocking the bike lane at SW Hawthorn and SW 1st Avenue while waiting at a red light. There was also that bus driver on Sandy Blvd that was “teaching the cyclist a lesson” by nearly clipping the cyclist. I do everything I can to avoid using streets with a bus route. For me, this is bunko – waste of money – to call a bus lane bike infrastructure.
I commute every day of the year, so – Hello! PBOT! Don’t do this!Recommended 4
You should probably report stuff like that in the future. Sure, maybe the cyclist did something stupid. Or maybe this is just a crabby bus driver — but no one deserves to die as retribution. It’s easy to mess up driving a massive bus while deliberately trying to close pass and cause a fatal crash.Recommended 5
The Sandy Boulevard incident publicized on the internet, I just can’t seem to manage the correct search terms to find it now. If I find it, I’ll link it. The driver’s name is Buck Worthey, if that rings any bells for someone, chime in.
My personal incident was on Hawthorn Bridge, coming off the bike path and scooting over to the left lane exit. I stopped doing this, now I do a dogleg left. If you do this now, tell me your experience. I signaled my move and the bus, being several car lengths behind me, did not yield. I did report this and here is what Mary L. Hill, Assistant Transportation Manager at the Central Garage said:
“I have researched your understanding of the Oregon traffic code by viewing the Oregon DMV Drivers Manual and found that buses are not expected to yield to another vehicle.”
This dogma is why I have such disdain for TriMet as an organization. They run the streets, they choose the infrastructure upgrades. They control the vertical and the horizontal.Recommended 0
Damn nesting monkeys.Recommended 0
I thought the purpose of the Rose Lane was to speed up the busses. It seems like that wouldn’t be happening if bikes and busses share the lane.Recommended 0
My understanding is that what’s slowing the busses isn’t top speed, it’s the congestion at intersections and chokepoints. So the purpose of the rose lanes is to give busses priority through those areas so they’re not held up by the masses of cars.Recommended 6
I work in CEID and live in NOPO. My commute to/from work uses Interstate Ave. I frequently travel down Madison/Hawthorne to meetings downtown by bike. In my experience the changes on Madison have been mostly positive. My interactions with the bus drivers have been positive and their are fewer interactions with people driving so that is positive. Heading west, the bike just disappears (typical!) but the bike lane/signal timing allows me to get in front of the cars and take the lane almost every time! Interstate has a couple of buses that must pull into the bike lane to access bus stops. That remains a scary conflict point. Going around the buses is possible but people drive super erratically through the Rose QuarterRecommended 2
These bus lanes are in the Golden Triangle, where ordinary traffic is exceptionally slow. There is really no danger to cycling in traffic there if the cyclist obeys the rules of the road. Popping out from behind a bus into the oncoming traffic lane is an obviously bad idea,
Studies often say what the people conducting the studies want them to say. This is especially true of someone looking at some videos and drawing conclusions. In studies of this nature, particularly, people see what they want to see. The fact that the videos showed no accidents in 192 hours (four whole days!) is meaningless.
Actually, since there were multiple cameras, it isn’t even four days. It’s either four cameras for one day, two cameras for two days, or three cameras for 1 1/3 days. Don’t let the social-justice cyclists make mountains out of molehills.Recommended 1
Does anyone know where bikes are supposed to ride on NW Everett now that there’s the new bus lane? I’ve been riding in the bus lane, unless a bus needs to pass me or I need to pass a bus, then I straddle the lanes. I sure hope the rest of the new bus lanes aren’t this ambiguous for bikes!Recommended 4
I asked the same thing several weeks ago about Everett, and Jonathan replied that the designers assumed that bikes would ride in the bus lane, even without that being marked. Clearly it’s a bit confusing because on other downtown streets there’s an indication when bus and bike traffic are supposed to share the same lane.Recommended 1
This report assumes proper street maintenance which is unlikely to happen. More likely is dirt and debris will fill the gutter lane and create a hazard for cyclists. It is much safer for cyclist to pass the bus on the outside — and oh yes, it avoids the pedestrians entering and existing the bus; and the bus mirrors from taking off the back of their head.Recommended 1
Buses are like reverse TARDIS’; bigger on the outside than on the inside. They take up as much space as absolutely possible in the lane. Yet, no one has any comfort inside one. Everyone is always trying – vainly – to get their feet out of the isle for anyone walking the isle. Why though?Recommended 1