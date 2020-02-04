Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Strava Struggles and Stats
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on February 4th, 2020 at 9:59 am
A couple summers ago, our family would go on big bike outings down and around the Smith & Bybee Wetlands area (it’s fun, you should try it!). My tweens and husbeast would go speeding up ahead of me, while I struggled behind, pulling the hard-bottom Burley trailer, our picnic stuff, and our kindergartner. It was easily over a hundred pounds.
I’d get home afterwards and my husbeast and I would compare notes and it would just irk me that Strava recorded me having a leisurely bike ride with minimal effort while it recorded him, half as sweaty, as having a vigorous one. I looked all over the app trying to find a way to change some sort of effort or cargo-pulling settings, but there was no such thing.
I have no plans on going pro. I realize I am privileged to say I don’t diet or track much of anything health-related in any earnest effort, but data sure is fun. Why is it that just because the data is there to observe, we need it? Or we need it to be correct? It’s not like I was going to change anything in my life if the data was accurate. I just wanted my little gold star, dammit
This summer I pulled the Burley trailer out one last time with the now-70-lbs-7-year-old and off we went to the Peninsula Park Rose Garden before I sold it. It was a great trailer but needed to be passed on. Since my youngest couldn’t quite ride her bike on her own yet, I got a tandem-trailer. Again, I’m pulling 70 lbs. and Strava thinks I’m barely putting in effort.
Meanwhile, I have the Apple Watch health app synced with Strava and that seems to be giving me way more effort than I really deserve to a trip to the grocery store and back. While I realize Apple is looking at my heart rate and Strava is just looking at my mileage, I’m suspect of the accuracy. I’d like to think maybe Apple is trying to make it up to me for all those rides where Strava called me lazy.
Do you track your mileage? If so, why? What do you use? If not, why? Is it just a giant time-suck of poking around on the app? Or is it a good way to track wear and tear of your bike and other gear like we do with running shoes? (Runners often use apps to track mileage for training, but also it helps us know when shoes have hit max usage.)
There’s a part two to this Strava thing that’s washing around my head with all I’m learning here by reading BikePortland. My professional background has always been in the world of marketing, but I went to school for finance. That means I like to see hard numbers. I also love social science and I love to put those two things together.
Here’s what I’m thinking about: If Strava releases their data every year, and it shows 44% of the entirety of Portland Strava users are logging as commuters (which means the remaining 54% of all Portland users are logging as recreational), wouldn’t it behoove us to consistently use Strava for every little commute trip?
Wouldn’t statistics showing higher usage of alternative forms of transportation as daily commute from a third-party be helpful to people pushing for more bike lanes (and proving to PBOT and ODOT that we exist)? What do you think?
— Becky Jo, @beckyjopdx on Twitter.
I log all my commute trips to track my trends: consistency, fastest, slowest, average. It’s also great for tracking the efficiency of a new commute or an alternate commute to the one you usually take. I even see it as a way of corroborating any testimony I’d need in a traffic collision case (as I also video every ride).
I use Cyclemeter to sync with Apple Health and Strava. It tracks my heart (using the watch) and passes that info into Strava, so Strava also takes that into account on my rides. You might be able to do that directly with Strava too (tell the app you have an Apple Watch and give it permission to access the data). Ironically, all my commutes are recorded as recreational rides by Strava because I haven’t figured out how to get it to auto feed into Strava as a commute. I do like the extra detail available to me in Cyclemeter (but its UI is really overblown) – it shows at the end of my commute whether it’s above/below average or whether I’ve set a new high or low.Recommended 1
I use FitBit to track my rides and pass the data onto Strava. I think you’re probably right that Strava will use the heart rate data to provide more accurate effort estimates. It seems to be consistent with my commutes. Rides generally downhill to the river get a lower effort rating than heading back up hill away from the river my heart rate is much higher too. I also wish I could auto flag my rides as commutes since I don’t really ride recreationally. It lets you set a default bicycle to take but as far as I can tell it doesn’t let you default the ride type.Recommended 2
I’ve been using cycle computers (but not Strava) for about 30 years now. When you get right down to it, I find looking at the display boosts my ego if I’ve gone far and pushes me to do just a little bit more when I’m feeling lazy. I also keep a written trip diary of at a minimum my daily mileage (including walking, pulling a trailer, etc) and sometimes the weather, whether I’m traveling, etc. I then eventually enter the data and analyze seasonal and longitudinal (time) variations in my mileage. For example, I actually bike more miles here in NC than I did when I lived in Portland, probably because the light rail was so convenient in Portland and I would use it shamelessly to transport my bike to downtown or Beaverton, whereas here transit sucks (but the intercity Amtrak service is rather better and more useful.)Recommended 1
It doesn’t “behoove” anyone to complicate their routines, strain their batteries, or lend their attention to any odd company that makes an app if they don’t personally get something out of it. Strava is never going to be a representative source of data to inform public investments and there are plenty of potential harms in trying to make it one. If you want to track yourself, track yourself, but it simply is not anyone’s duty to do so.Recommended 2
The city I live in is now using live cell phone data to track drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrian movements, to track road usage and congestion, just like Google Maps does (so much for personal privacy). And they are using the data to “inform public investments” such as street repaving and build new roads where business is thriving or let streets decay where it’s losing out.Recommended 1
I use strava to track my runs and bikes. It is really annoying that you can’t customize “tags” for your activities though. They have a few options (like “commute” for cycling), but it would be great if you could just make your own. I would love to make a “stroller” one for running. Would be a great way to search and group my runs with my daughters.
Also I’ve stopped bike racing, so going after segments around where I live does give me some extra motivation to make some hard efforts on rides (and I live in a semi-rural/suburban area so there aren’t THAT many other cyclists around).Recommended 2
I’ve been using a Wahoo ELMNT BOLT for nearly every ride for three years now. It syncs with Strava and RideWithGPS automatically at the end of my rides as long as it’s within range of my home’s wifi network and so is braindead simple and easy to forget about. I like to know how many miles I’ve put behind me and also use it to gauge when it’s time to do maintenance and whatnot. Fitness goals also really help me keep on track so I can tell if I’m behind for a given month/week. Stats!
Given all that I would probably enjoy riding just as much without all the supporting tech. I rode with a basic Polar cyclecomputer for years before moving to something that did GPS for all the crazy OMTM rides where it’s very nearly a requirement due to the unsupported nature of those routes.Recommended 1
Same. On one hand, I love just jumping on the bike now to bolt down to the store completely tech-free… so much so, I’ve had to turn back 3 times in the last month because I keep forgetting my helmet… but I do love seeing the stats, and if it has any impact for the better on infrastructure or can be used to argue for budget, I’m all for tracking myself as much as possible.Recommended 0
I use Strava for both recreational rides and commutes. In the last year or so I’ve started tracking my weekly/monthly mileage and elevation gain. I hear you about hard rides that register as easy. My partner and i had a running joke from cross races that I recorded that were a muddy, brutal slog of effort but would show up on the app as slow and easy accompanied by the passive-aggressive strava comment “Way to conserve your effort”. ;/ I eventually got a power meter on that bike which measures the actual torque you’re putting on the pedals, but it’s not an inexpensive solution.
I don’t worry about it for my commutes, though I think there is a new feature that lets you self-assess how hard the effort was. As a sidenote, I think having people track their rides, particularly for commutes and other in-town errands is enormously helpful for planners such as myself. It’s useful to see the actual paths people take versus what we’ve put down on a map.Recommended 2
Haha, I forgot about the “way to conserve your effort” comment! That was the worst! It’s hilarious how much the gold star works on me too. I was a HUGE fan of Xbox Fitness with the Kinect, and all those gold stars and points totally worked on me. I don’t get as many Strava medals, but I do feel spesh when I do! 😀
It’s good to know the data is helpful outside of my own curiosity. I wonder about that… as google maps puts me on these round-about ways on poorly paved streets, and I just ignore it and take a straight-shot like Ainsworth from Overlook area to Vancouver all the way if it will eventually change the suggested route for others or have an impact anywhere other than on my choice of route.Recommended 0