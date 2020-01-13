The Monday Roundup: Car control goes mainstream, bike thief rage, war on cars rebuttal, and more

***

This week’s Monday Roundup is brought to you by River City Bicycles (706 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd), serving your everyday cycling needs for 23 years.

Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days…

Car control now!: Trucks and SUVs have gotten absurdly large and deadly. Martha Roskowski lays out the problem and offers steps to solve it.

“Blind zones” kill: And this is one of the first mainstream media pieces I’ve seen that exposes those aforementioned dangers with excellent and irrefutable graphics.

All politics is local: The Trump Administration wants to weaken NEPA, the federal law that regulates the environmental impact of large transportation infrastructure projects, because they believe environmental impact statements create too much red tape.

Advertisement

Clarion call from Chicago: Courtney Cobbs says the Windy City’s mayor needs to stop “coddling drivers” and build a network of protected bike lanes. Someone should copy/paste her essay and submit it to The Oregonian.

Whose streets?: The new OurStreets app (from makers of a Twitter bot that tracked drivers’ citations based on license plate numbers) will use crowdsourced data on dangerous and disrespectful drivers to target solutions and trouble spots.

Bike thief rage: A California couple let their anger at bike thieves get the best of them by setting up bait bikes and beating would-be thieves with bats.

Stop freaking out: Lots of folks I know found a bit of solace from their climate change anxiety by reading this piece in the NY Times about how to stop stressing and start acting.

Advertisement

Economic impact: $390 million in health savings, 81,000 jobs, and $8.2 billion to Washington’s economy every year: That’s the economic impact that bike trails and paths have in Washington state according to a new report.

Too many drivers: It’s simple. If leaders want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they must push projects and policies the reduce car use.

Be like Edinburgh: This city in Scotland wants to be carbon neutral by 2030 and making parts of its downtown carfree and boosting investment in biking and transit are pillars of its plan to do so.

Fairer future: Sara Wright from Oregon Environmental Council responded to that misguided “war on cars” editorial in The Oregonian by saying our problem is too much money being thrown at the status quo, not our investments in active transportation and transit.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

The Monday Roundup