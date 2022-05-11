City crews remove large number of used bicycles from street encampment on SE Alder

Posted by on May 11th, 2022 at 1:01 pm

Truck with people loading bicycles and bike parts into it from a pile on the sidewalk.

Crews from Rapid Response move bikes from the sidewalk on SE Alder near 30th.
(Photos: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

Piles of bikes and bike parts on a sidewalk next to a chainlink fence.

Taylor Griggs contributed to this story.

This morning Portland Bureau of Transportation staff and a crew from Rapid Response Bio Clean removed property from a street encampment on Southeast Alder near 30th. The location was flagged by neighbors over concerns about the large number of bicycles parts lined up on the sidewalk.

We were first made aware of this location today when it came up in a thread posted on the Shift email list by people who referred to it as a “bike chop shop” and said it has been reported to authorities several times in the past. “The inventory of bikes changes every few days,” a person wrote.

A local bike shop owner who is well-aware of this location chimed in to say crews were currently at the site and, “That chop shop has more inventory than I do. There is a sign that says ‘bike shop’. I need a permit for commercial signage. I also need a business license.”

BikePortland reporter Taylor Griggs arrived at the scene as Rapid Response crew members loaded bikes and parts into the rear of a large flatbed truck. There were no police at the scene, but there were PBOT Parking Enforcement workers watching the process unfold. They told Griggs campers willingly gave up their space and property and that they’ll be offered space in a shelter.

People standing on the street next to a white City of Portland vehicle.

PBOT staff outside their vehicle.

One man referred to himself as the manager of the camp. He told Griggs he wants to run a bike repair shop for friends and other campers and the bikes were not stolen. A lot of people simply give away “really nice bikes” he said. He didn’t deny some people do steal bikes. He also said he’s happy to talk to anyone whos think their stolen bike is at the camp. If they can prove it belongs to them, he’d give it back. “Nobody wants to talk to me. They come by with leers and jeers,” he said.

Gianna Bortoli, who lives a block away from the camp, said she’s seen the number of bikes skyrocket in the past few months and that complete bikes will often be brought to the site and get quickly dismantled. “I can’t say if the people there are stealing them or if people are dropping them off, but I have seen extremely expensive bikes there including multiple brand new looking bikes.”

Allegations of large scale chop shops at street camps have been around for years. They have always been very tricky for the city to handle given there’s often no way to prove if they’re harboring stolen bikes. In May 2020, the (now defunct) Portland Police Bureau Bike Theft Task Force made two arrests and recovered 15 stolen bikes from an encampment.

Bikes are a very common and valuable mode of transportation for people who live on the street. They provide folks a cheap way to get around the city to reach jobs and medical appointments, and to connect with friends — all the same stuff you use your bike for! If you see bikes in encampments, please do not assume the worst. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and these folks deserve the same respect you’d show anyone else.

The City of Portland was sued last year by homeless residents over the handling of seized property. Yesterday the city enacted new policies to comply with the demands in the lawsuit. See this new city website to learn more.

Jeff
Guest
Jeff

“If you see bikes in encampments, please do not assume the worst.”

At this point in time, are we seriously arguing this?

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yep! Are you saying we should assume people are guilty of something before we know for sure? I’m not naive, but I also feel like protecting people is important and there’s already so much hate out there for folks

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

All those bikes just don’t fall from the sky now, do they??? The level of criminal activity associated with many of these camps is sky high and well documented in most instances but PPB and the county justice system just don’t seem to care one bit.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

People are forgetting that besides my personal view that I think it’s f’d up to make assumptions about people based on appearances and that we need to use utmost caution around this topic … I also have a journalistic duty to not assume guilt until I can prove otherwise. In this case, we haven’t done the research and we don’t have the official evidence that anything in this particular camp is stolen so I cannot professionally call this a “chop shop”.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I… have a journalistic duty to not assume guilt until I can prove otherwise.

True, but your position is undermined by:

these folks deserve the same respect you’d show anyone else

This statement is also true, but editorialized—you have to pick a lane.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

[***Moderator: Deleted first sentence, insulting.***] Why is this a story then if you don’t think the bikes are stolen?
[deleted phrase: please disagree civilly]
Not sure I understand……

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

I have no idea why any of this harmless nothingness was deleted.

[*** Moderator: My ultimate standard is whether the exchange has gone so far that it might be turning off other readers. If it becomes too personal, or too much of a fight club, I step in. Sometimes more art than science. I think everyone has gotten their views out here. ***]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Joke of the week nomination. No one can take a comment like that seriously at this point.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

Thanks for discussing this in such a thoughtful way.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Peter. I’ve gotten a lot of heat from folks saying I am anti-homeless and a lot of heat from folks who think I am too soft on the subject… So I appreciate your comment!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Toby
Guest
Toby

That generally means you are doing something right.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

Jonathan thanks for sticking up for the “houseless” folks out there but let’s be honest what a collection of bikes and parts at a site like this really represents. Yeah there are some sad stories but churching it up the way you do is the reason our city is in the sad state that its in. Some times it takes some tough love and we need a lot of it here.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

save your sermon Frank. I know what’s going on here. Don’t blame me for the way things are. Give me a break. I’m all for tough love and for addressing these type of sites… Have I ever said otherwise? Nope. Read carefully before falling into your lazy narratives and assumptions about me… I’m stating facts: That people are innocent until proven guilty and we need to be very careful to not contribute to more hate for these folks than already exists. The fact that my statement makes you (and some others on this thread) respond like this says more about you then it does about me.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Reality check. Most of the people you see in the the camps lining the streets, MUPS, and everyplace else are drug addicts. Most of the ones classified as mentally ill got that way from their drug use. Most gun violence is related to drugs. Most of the bicycles you see around these camps were stolen and used as currency for and delivery of drugs.

Giving people the benefit of the doubt is all fine and noble, but come on man. There’s how you wish the world was and then there’s how the world actually is.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jrdpdx
Guest
Jrdpdx

Your chicken and egg hypothesis that “most mentally ill people got that way from their drug use” does not come from any informed literature or studies. That is a thought that imposes your morality on “drug addicts” to those who we often view as more “innocent” victims of mental health disorders. Stigmatizing “drug addicts” is an easy out and makes folks feel justified in their judgments of others.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

Those bikes are stolen. Period. If I see a beat up bike or two next to a tent I’ll be sure not to jump to any conclusions but you just jumped the shark on this one. If he’s running a bike shop let’s see the receipts. Sure people just swing by and donate perfectly good bikes to him. Do they leer and jeer before or after they “give” him their bikes. I was born at night, not last night.

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cc_rider
Guest
cc_rider

They told Griggs campers willingly gave up their space and property and that they’ll be offered space in a shelter.

The space doesnt belong to them and the bikes almost don’t either. Come on

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
tom Martin
Guest
tom Martin

“He also said he’s happy to talk to anyone whos think their stolen bike is at the camp. If they can prove it belongs to them, he’d give it back. “Nobody wants to talk to me. They come by with leers and jeers,” he said.”

Is this before or after he chases people down the block screaming and brandishing a weapon?

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
tom Martin
Guest
tom Martin

Also- becasue they aren’t complete bicycles (with PPB preseence) all that ‘inventory’ is going straight to the landfill. Rapid Response does not have the time or resources to inventory, check serial numbers and search databases.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Exactly. “Bike Shops” like this are destroying thousands of complete bikes every year in Portland. Most commenters here see this for what it really is. Operations like this are one of the things destroying cycling in Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
TA
Guest
TA

That’s rich. He wants proof of ownership? Nah man. Also are we forgetting anyone in possession of stolen goods is actually breaking the law? Onus is on “bike repair guy”

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Amazing how all these folks who never comment on BP stories suddenly show up to comment on this one.

You have a solid approach to this work Jonathan (and even if you didn’t, it’s your damn site). Don’t let the squeaky coordinated right-wing troll farm commenters dissuade you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Now we’re all right-wing trolls b/c we don’t love street camp chop shop dudes enuf?!?!?! Well, same to you buddy.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Ivan… but please don’t call others on here trolls. I appreciate the different perspectives.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

I am far from a right winger… I think homeless people need to be in housing… I also think that JM and others including the mayor and city commissioners and some housing “advocate” groups think that people sleeping in tents in the mud is somehow better than fixing the problem.
Tent camping in public spaces should be illegal. Period.
Inadequate substandard housing should not allowed or excused.
Criminals are taking advantage of the situation it is obvious if any of you have helped clean up the camps and see what they leave……

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So far gone that you think reasonable centrist opinions like “people shouldn’t be operating bicycle chop shops on public property” and “fencing stolen goods in broad daylight is bad” are right-wing positions.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Interesting we normally see “deleted by moderator” or something to that effect when someone lobs an insult here. This time it was just struck through. What does that say Jonathan?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

And the flip side is ‘Bikes [and bike parts] are a very common and valuable [street currency] for people.’

Thus the pile a bike frames and fewer parts in the photos…since most bike frames are marked with a serial number they have a higher risk to reward(value.

Its an old – but important story – of a compounded failure of ‘our community’ that just helps to reinforce this problem:
1) the major component manufacturers must start adding a serial number to any part with a retail price over $x (otherwise they will continue to profit from this missing link);
2) local jurisdictions should return to the transportation policy of requiring bikes to be registered (for recovery etc);
3) any city agency that recovers an asset should try to look up the bike frame number to see if it is registered (national) or listed as stolen in the PPB database for return to the owner of record; and
4) a network of secure bike parking hubs needs to be established if Biketown is really going to be anything but a lip service slogan.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Do you also believe that managers of Target, Home Depot, and Safeway dropped off shopping carts for them, too?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jrdpdx
Guest
Jrdpdx

If my home owning neighbor had 30 new bikes in their yard and garage being disassembled and had a rotating stock I would be equally swift in my assumption that they were somehow stealing from others and profiting from this. I would talk to them and alert the police. I am not trying to demonize or spread hate it is simply enough evidence to draw a reasonable conclusion.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
