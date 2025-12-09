Video: Join me on the Cranksgiving Scavenger Hunt Ride

On Sunday I threw on a rain jacket and rolled over to Nomad Cycles at Northeast 59th and Sandy to check out the Cranksgiving Scavenger Hunt. I spent the day exploring Portland by bike to raise money for Portland Street Medicine. Along the way I discovered some new (to me) hidden roadside attractions, met some nice folks, and chatted with event organizer extraordinaire John Carter and Nomad Cycle owner Brad Davis.

Watch the video above or on the BikePortland YouTube channel.