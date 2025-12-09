Video: Join me on the Cranksgiving Scavenger Hunt Ride

On Sunday I threw on a rain jacket and rolled over to Nomad Cycles at Northeast 59th and Sandy to check out the Cranksgiving Scavenger Hunt. I spent the day exploring Portland by bike to raise money for Portland Street Medicine. Along the way I discovered some new (to me) hidden roadside attractions, met some nice folks, and chatted with event organizer extraordinaire John Carter and Nomad Cycle owner Brad Davis.
Watch the video above or on the BikePortland YouTube channel.
I was considering attending this event before I looked into what Portland Street Medicine actually does:
Pop-up clinic hands out needles, pipes to drug users in NW Portland school zone
Safer consumption supplies are a common aspect of harm reduction strategies targeting drug users. Do you think that our society will be better if more people had HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, or terrible skin infections?
Great media literacy there Jolene, excellent job spreading insultingly biased information and congrats on your contribution to the ceaseless churn of the right-wing media machine that propagates fear and fabricates enemies!
The “article” linked is about PPOP (not PSM), a volunteer run needle exchange program.
PSM is a distinct group of medical professionals who volunteer to provide no-cost healthcare services to those most in need of our community. Regardless of how one might feel about the “blight of the poor” or, god forbid, people who use drugs, it should not be a contentious perspective (though it is thanks to wonderful folks like yourself) that every single one of us is deserving of basic necessities such as healthcare.
In a world where the poor are increasingly and mercilessly criminalized, surveilled, and harassed while the forces that be pull at the few remaining threads of the social fabric that unites us, you have decided to spend your free time advocating against a community bicycle scavenger hunt that raises paltry but nonetheless necessary money to fund FREE HEALTH SERVICES FOR POOR PEOPLE.
So pat yourself on the back, you’re doing god’s work, just don’t forget to ask yourself whose god you might be favoring.