Billion dollar sidewalk funding program passes council committee

What’s being called a “generational investment” that aims to build sidewalks in east and southwest Portland passed its first political test this morning when the five-member Portland City Council Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously to support a resolution that could create a new funding mechanism and serve as a model for other expenditures.
As I reported last week, the Sidewalk Improvement and Paving Program (SIPP) is the brain child of District 1 Councilor Loretta Smith and District 4 Councilor Mitch Green. The two have found an overlapping interest in restructuring how the City of Portland implements and funds sidewalk construction projects in the parts of the city that are most in need of them.
“Our streets and sidewalks are the feet of the city,” Councilor Smith, whose district encompasses all of Portland east of I-205, said while introducing the resolution. “And if our feet don’t work, then of course, we’re not working.” Smith then connected the health of our sidewalks and broader network of non-driving options to the revitalization of Portland: “We need a renaissance in our city and we need to make sure that renaissance includes active transportation.” The way Smith sees the world, we cannot ask Portlanders to get out and attend cultural events and local businesses if they can’t get their safely without a car.
Councilor Green represents all of Portland west of the river (and a small piece of Sellwood). He said the people who rely on sidewalks to get around District 4 are, “Often some of the poorest people and are members of the immigrant community and are exposed and vulnerable to traffic violence.” Other folks are, “Really simply trying to find an opportunity to leave their car behind.”
This resolution doesn’t commit any dollars yet, but it feels much more serious than simply a statement of values and intentions. Green and Smith have both said they are working on a new bonding mechanism that could unlock significant funding. Previously, the only stated funding estimate for the SIPP was $100 million, but in an unscripted remark at this morning’s committee meeting, Councilor Smith said, “We have a ceiling of $1.5 billion and we may be asking for $300 to $400 million.”
“This is generational,” said Oregon Walks Executive Director Zachary Lauritzen during public testimony. “We’ve been talking about doing this for decades. And finally, we have a couple leaders saying, ‘We’re going to do this.’ And I am so moved by that, so excited about that. And just want to say, thank you for being willing to do that.” Lauritzen urged councilors to consider public/private partnerships to stretch any new funding even further.
There was no testimony in opposition to the resolution.
Once discussion among council members began, District 3 Councilor Angelita Morillo expressed concerns about the funding portions of the resolution language. Specifically, she is worried about all the talk she is overhearing about how this program would tap into revenue from Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF). “I want to ensure that if those dollars are going to be touched, that they are going to actually be used in a way that reduces carbon emissions and actually address the climate,” Morillo said. She then asked to see data to prove whether or not laying the concrete required for sidewalks would actually reduce carbon emissions.
When a discussion ensued about Morillo’s concerns, Green tried to assure her that PCEF wouldn’t be the main source of revenue and that the Finance Committee would ultimately take a deeper dive into where funding would come from. Green said he prefers that a bulk of the investment comes from a tax revenue bond. “That’s what cities do,” Green said. “They build infrastructure and issue debt to build that infrastructure.”
At one point Morillo tried to get language amended into the resolution that would require it to stop at the Climate, Resilience, and Land Use Committee. She saw that as a necessary step if the resolution’s intent was to use PCEF as a major funding source. But Smith didn’t like that idea and worried about losing control of the resolution if it went to a separate committee (beyond the Finance Committee). Ultimately the funding source-specific language was stricken from the resolution to keep the policy and finance conversations separate. Then, after a bit of back-and-forth, the resolution passed 5-0.
It will now move onto the full City Council and would likely make a stop at the Finance Committee once its funding plan becomes clearer.
For walking advocate Zachary Lauritzen, it’s a major step forward. “There will always be challenges about money,” he said at the end of his remarks today. “But until you take the policy move and start moving to go find those dollars, it just won’t happen. And our kids will wake up in 20, 30, 40, years and go, ‘Huh? Same problem. Why didn’t they do something about it back then?’ And I think you all are in a position to do something about it right now. So thank you.”
Really excited to see where this goes! Nice to see the new council taking a swing at making things better. I’ll be optimistic for as long as I can be about this one 🙂
This is awesome! I would love to hear Tigard City Council using this kind of language. Car culture is killing us with traffic violence, pollution and sedentary lifestyles. We have few sidewalks in our neighborhood. When there is a sidewalk, often drivers use it for car storage. Great work!
I am excited to see a new council (subcommittee) that is finding ways to solve problems…
Keep up the good work !!
I have an entire collection of photos of sidewalk stamps from multiple cities, it’s kind of a hobby.
Most of the sidewalks in my neighborhood are over a century old. Sidewalks have a long benefit cycle for a small amount of concrete. The benefit/cost analysts (BCA) is certainly better for sidewalks than driveways, but I don’t hear anyone questioning the need for driveways. Same for overpasses, they’re huge concrete monuments to cars that will need replacement long before most sidewalks will.
If they are clear-eyed about the tradeoffs and they want to spend limited city resources building sidewalks on local streets, I guess they hold the purse strings!
However, it does seem odd to be looking for a massive amount of money – borrowing against a future in which we have much more pressing problems – to build tons of new infrastructure when 1) you’re trying to entice businesses and higher income households to Portland to partially address 2) your current large structural funding problems for basic maintenance and operations to your transportation system, which this does nothing to address, only exacerbate.
Budgetary tradeoffs aside, I do really hope they are thinking about tradeoffs. There is nothing like broad agreement among community members that sidewalks on local streets are a boon. SO many folks don’t want the city to screw up their frontage, garden, or other community project with sidewalks and paving. These are not edge cases. Center-strip paved streets with better stormwater management seems to be a clear win across the board, but anything beyond that is fuzzy.
I’ve got to keep returning to the role narrative plays here because I think it’s important.
I mostly grew up on streets without sidewalks – first in a low-income, working-class streetcar suburb; then in a bit nicer mid-century second ring neighborhood populated by cube farmers; then in a 90s McMansion development full of doctors, lawyers, business owners, and stay-at-home moms. In all these cases, at least as a kid, living in neighborhoods with few sidewalks anywhere, life was easy and mostly a blast. We walked and biked and took the bus everywhere – to friends, parks, the woods, stores, school.
Having lived in almost every American urban pattern area and in neighborhoods at several points across the socioeconomic/demographic spectrum, the lack of sidewalks was never something anyone talked about or craved or agitated for. I lived in the same kinds of neighborhoods T&I is discussing here but those communities uniformly lacked the expectation (or desire) that this kind of infrastructure is what they were owed or would be beneficial. There was no thought or narrative that the neighborhood was somehow deficient or not working because it lacked sidewalks that other neighborhoods had – whether folks were walking down the street, riding the bus, riding a bike, or driving. I really struggle to balance east Portland’s supposed clamoring for sidewalks on every street whilst First Addition in Lake Oswego, of all places, is happily mostly sidewalk-free; if a neighborhood in the region wanted to and could afford to rectify this situation, that one might best be able.
I more than suspect this clamoring and clangor is actually the product of academics and high-flying (as in far above the actual fray) advocates who imagine they know best, who, like the non-profits and special interest groups who’ve misled the local and national Democratic Party for years, purport to represent the interests of racial/social/economic groups but mostly just have an in with those in government – because they went to the same schools together, live in the same neighborhoods together (not the ones sans-sidewalks), make use of the same information sources/media – in a word, they are more comfortable with one another because they speak the same language and occupy the same cultural spaces and milieu. And listening to small orgs that claim to speak for a large and diverse (in all ways) populace is much easier and tidier than the reality. Which is that sidewalks are at best a luxury and on average a liability – expensive to build, expensive to maintain, not addressing documented safety issues (on local streets – all main streets/stroads should (and usually do at this point) have sidewalks), increased impervious surface, disruptive to development patterns and ways of living that people appreciate, likely to result in property value increase and displacement and on.
Was it also Councilor Green who was talking about retiring infrastructure to address the maintenance backlog? Instead of building more infrastructure that is actually a luxury and liability out of some misguided idea about what is fair or effective (at keeping people safe, at addressing stormwater concerns, at reducing maintenance liability, at addressing the heat island effect – much more pronounced in east Portland already), lets remove a bunch of it – in the old inner neighborhoods, returning more of it to nature, to community, to calm and people-focused uses.
I appreciate this comment! I’ll add: the question should be less about building sidewalks (as you noted, that comes with adding lots more costly infrastructure in the form of road paving, curbs, stormwater, etc) and more about safe pedestrian connectivity. Sometimes that comes in the form of a sidewalk. It could also be a path, it could also be pedestrianizing a street so cars can have access but it’s really for people walking/biking/rolling (thinking woonerfs here), it could be dropping down physical separation between cars and everyone else, etc. This can’t become just about building sidewalks in the most heavy handed and expensive way possible. But if this becomes dollars that are stretched, used creatively, maximized, etc, then this is a real boon and beginning to attend to this decades-old problem that primarily harms the parts of the city that were annexed last.
Exactly. Focus on the goal (pedestrian connectivity) rather than the means (sidewalks).
This I mostly agree with. The problem is that a sidewalk separated by grade and distance from the cars is the safest infrastructure; it should be the standard, and other solutions used where prudent. A separated gravel path night seem fine – unless you are differently-abled.
Totally agree. I suppose the thrust of my point is: “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good” and “whenever possible, be creative.”
Of course, in both of those, there is compromise, but those compromises still need to serve everyone, even if they aren’t perfect.
This is a wonderful discussion. I agree that sidewalks shouldn’t be built just to say you built a sidewalk. It should be strategic, with priorities of network connectivity and access to buses.
In the southwest, these priorities mean adding sidewalks to our collectors — streets like Shattuck, Dosch, Capitol Hill Road, Vermont, Hamilton, Taylors Ferry …
Currently, entire neighborhoods (Hayhurst, Bridlemile) cannot reach the bus service on Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy because Dosch and Shattuck are too dangerous to walk along — and importantly, there is no other way to reach BHH.
None of those streets have stormwater infrastructure, so those will be expensive sidewalks to build. But it badly needs to be done (and has needed to be done for about 75 years, SW was mostly annexed by the mid-20th century).
If it doesn’t happen, City of Portland should fess up that it’s policy is to deliberately promote car-dependency in a large swath of town.
Telling people attempting to access what little public transit they have that not walking in the roadway full of cars going up to 40 mph is a luxury. Huh.
Many people here have waxed elegiac about their childhoods, biking carelessly everywhere and playing stickball right in Main Street… I can’t even get my own neighbors to slow down when my kids are riding their bikes in the block; you think anyone else gives a crap about doing so when not in their neighborhood? Drivers are protected from many of their driving terrible habits by auto safety improvements, but the thing they hit – bike, pet, kid – hasn’t changed much, and suffers.
I grew up in an inner-city area one block from the freeway, and later in a suburb. Both had sidewalks, even the sleepy bedroom community. Many streets had crosswalks in both places. People, in general, drove better because driver’s ed was mandatory in most states. If we had sidewalks then why is it now a luxury? One of my neighbors was home early today; he mentioned he’s never home during business hours and was amazed how busy his street was. At least it had a sidewalk; the road he walked home from work on did not. He had to run in a few places to avoid a car where there was no shoulder. Is it a luxury not to risk death to get home?
I agree some roads have so little traffic they may not need a sidewalk, or some spots it just won’t be practical. But everywhere ekse? Getting to school or work without a car, going shopping via accessible public transit, reducing vehicle trips (even electric ones prodce ecological damage somewhere) – those aren’t LUXURIES; they are NECESSITIES if we are to avoid being a baked potato of a planet.
Based on 174 years of Portland city government, if the funds raised for sidewalks can legally be used for things other than transportation such as police, fire, parks, housing, and pet projects, they ultimately will, sooner rather than later.
The Portland “doom loop” is accelerating with this new City Council. They seem to think money grows on trees: ….”Green and Smith have both said they are working on a .new bonding mechanism that could unlock significant funding.” To be clear this means a new TAX on city residents and/or businesses. Bonds aren’t paid off with “good intentions”.
Bonds are usually paid on property taxes, assuming this one would be too, to generate the $300M or so quoted in the article (with 5% interest over 20 years, paying back ~$600M), the total additional rate would be somewhere in the 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value per year (based on about $150B in AV: https://www.oregon.gov/dor/programs/gov-research/Documents/FY%202023-24%20Oregon%20Property%20Tax%20Statistics%20Report%20150-303-405-Revised%20Secured.pdf).
That’s not a ton, I think it’s a worthy investment personally. If a doom loop is caused by a property tax hike of that magnitude, we are already screwed.
Property tax bond measures have to be approved by voters, and I have my doubts voters across the city will pay to raise their property taxes to pay for sidewalks in East Portland and SW Portland, with none of it going to repaving roads, filling potholes, and addressing all the other transportation issues. Maybe…but I’m pretty skeptical.
The revenue from property taxes in Oregon are shared with local public school districts in a process known locally as “compression”. There are 9 public school districts that have areas partly in Portland (and none entirely in Portland.) The Multnomah County library system might also be partly funded this way as well as other jurisdictions.
Not quite. The school and general obligation amounts are compressed separately. So school property taxes wouldn’t impact this.
Schools actually end up with significantly more capital bonding capacity than local governments, since almost the full $5-per-$1000 can only be used for capital projects, vs general gov which spends the $10-per-$1000 on almost anything.
This is one reason on my campaign website (robgforpps.com) I suggest PPS should be much more creative, like buying Parks rec centers and pools for rehab (which would be a much bigger benefit than a lot of crap in the upcoming Bond). I am now wondering whether sidewalks could qualify as transportation improvements that would be allowed under a school capital projects bond…
Be sure to tell that to all the people forced out of their homes because of the high property taxes we have to pay.
And don’t forget all the people forced out of the rentals when their costs go up too make up the hike for the owner.
Are you trying to get Portland to bypass New York in the taxng department?
It should be a resident tax, like the art tax.
This IS generational. Plus even the great existing sidewalk network built during the streetcar era has outperformed and exceeded its lifespan…nearing or past 100 years of operations versus the likely expected lifespan of 50 years. Lots of work to do. PS. Perhaps CoP will learn from Seattle’s successful sidewalk and mobility votes?
Sounds like another aspirational project from the City . . . Vision Zero
Shall we call this Vision Sidewalks?
Zero was such an overwhelming success I’m expecting the same for Vision Sidewalks
This city and county keep chasing the shiny objects instead of doing basic maintenance.
So ..3 billion dollars?