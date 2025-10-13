Video: Emergency Naked Bike Ride

Don’t miss my writeup and full photo gallery from yesterday’s Emergency Naked Bike Ride.
And now there’s a video too where you’ll meet a few of the folks I talked with in the crowd and see footage from inside the ride.
Don’t miss my writeup and full photo gallery from yesterday’s Emergency Naked Bike Ride.
And now there’s a video too where you’ll meet a few of the folks I talked with in the crowd and see footage from inside the ride.
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Great vignette Jonathan!